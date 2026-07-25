About Net Zero Examined

You’ve probably had that feeling. Someone on the news says something about climate policy, and something doesn’t quite sit right. Not because you don’t care about the planet, but because the whole thing feels a bit too tidy. A bit too certain. A bit too convenient for certain people.

If that’s you, you’re in the right place.

I’ll be honest with you from the start. I’m deeply sceptical about the man-made climate change narrative, and I think the push to net zero has more to do with money and politics than it does with saving the planet. I’ve felt that way for a long time now, and the more I look into it, the more I find to question. I’m not going to pretend I’m sitting on the fence. But I’m also not going to tell you what to think. I feel strongly about that.

This publication is for people who’d rather think for themselves than be told what to think. It’s for anyone who’s looked at the climate narrative and thought, “Hang on, who actually benefits from all this?” Fair question, I’d say. A very fair question, in actual fact.

Here’s what you’ll find. We’ll trace the history of how the climate narrative got to where it is today, because understanding where something came from helps you see it more clearly. We’ll follow the money, because there’s always money, and someone’s always collecting it. We’ll look at the politics, the policy decisions, and the manoeuvring behind the scenes, so you can separate genuine concern from political strategy. And we’ll talk about how to weigh evidence for yourself, how to ask better questions, and how to trust your own judgement rather than just accepting what you’re told.

A bit about me, since you’re here. I’m in my early eighties, semi-retired from the food industry, and still doing a bit of consulting to keep the little grey cells active. I’ve spent a lifetime working, watching, and forming my own opinions, and I suppose that’s what this is really. Putting those observations down plainly, sharing what I’ve found, and letting you make up your own mind.

If that sounds like your sort of thing, please subscribe and come along. No pressure, no lectures, just an honest look at the things worth questioning. That’s about that, really.