Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

Home
Notes
Archive
About
If Net Zero Were Cancelled Tomorrow, What Would We Still Have to Pay For?
Changing the law is easy. Untangling decades of financial commitments may not be.
  T J Thorne
Energy Independence, Or Just a Different Kind of Dependence?
We have our own energy resources. Why are we choosing to depend on everyone else's?
  T J Thorne
Offshore Wind: What Are We Doing to the North Sea?
The hidden environmental cost of turning the North Sea into an industrial power station.
  T J Thorne
Net Zero and the Poor
When Climate Policy Becomes a Luxury Belief
  T J Thorne
The Great Grid Rebuild
We’re making Britain more dependent on electricity. Now we have to rebuild the system that carries it.
  T J Thorne
The Electric Car Revolution: What Happens When Everyone Plugs In?
We’re not just changing the cars. We’re changing the energy system that moves Britain.
  T J Thorne
Extreme Weather: Is Everything Really Getting Worse?
Floods, Fires, Storms — and What the Evidence Actually Says
  T J Thorne
Your Gas Boiler Is Guilty
The Great British Heat Pump Experiment
  T J Thorne

September 2026

© 2026 T J Thorne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture