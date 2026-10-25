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If Net Zero Were Cancelled Tomorrow, What Would We Still Have to Pay For?
Changing the law is easy. Untangling decades of financial commitments may not be.
Oct 25
•
T J Thorne
10
4
3
Energy Independence, Or Just a Different Kind of Dependence?
We have our own energy resources. Why are we choosing to depend on everyone else's?
Oct 22
•
T J Thorne
9
4
3
Offshore Wind: What Are We Doing to the North Sea?
The hidden environmental cost of turning the North Sea into an industrial power station.
Oct 18
•
T J Thorne
16
12
2
Net Zero and the Poor
When Climate Policy Becomes a Luxury Belief
Oct 15
•
T J Thorne
11
11
1
The Great Grid Rebuild
We’re making Britain more dependent on electricity. Now we have to rebuild the system that carries it.
Oct 11
•
T J Thorne
4
6
2
The Electric Car Revolution: What Happens When Everyone Plugs In?
We’re not just changing the cars. We’re changing the energy system that moves Britain.
Oct 8
•
T J Thorne
10
4
1
Extreme Weather: Is Everything Really Getting Worse?
Floods, Fires, Storms — and What the Evidence Actually Says
Oct 4
•
T J Thorne
7
4
1
Your Gas Boiler Is Guilty
The Great British Heat Pump Experiment
Oct 1
•
T J Thorne
12
4
1
September 2026
The £Trillion Question
What Will Net Zero Actually Cost Britain?
Sep 27
•
T J Thorne
8
3
1
Exporting Our Emissions
How Britain Went Green by Buying Everything from Somewhere Else
Sep 24
•
T J Thorne
17
13
4
When the Wind Doesn't Blow
The Problem Nobody Can Legislate Away
Sep 20
•
T J Thorne
32
30
9
My Way or the Highway: How Climate Policy Became a Political Diktat
The question you're not supposed to ask
Sep 17
•
T J Thorne
8
5
2
© 2026 T J Thorne
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