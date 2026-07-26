Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Gregg Wolf's avatar
Gregg Wolf
Aug 1

Worse, they now claim there was no medieval warm period, or the roman warm period, or the Holocene optimum. Orwellian is a vast understatement when describing this to people.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Aug 18

"There have been at least five major ice ages that we know of, spread across billions of years. The most recent one ended only about eleven thousand years ago, which in geological terms is yesterday afternoon".

From what I have learned, I am inclined to think that the "last" Ice Age has not ended; that we are enjoying a relatively warm "interglacial" period that could end at any time. Possibly in less than a century. The climate has been slowly warming for, I think, about 24,000 years. When the warming began our ancestors were surviving in the full rigours of an ice age. Just imagine how tough, smart, brave, and enduring they must have been!

After about 14,000 years of slow warming, the climate was mild enough for agriculture to begin - but only in a very few, very special regions such as Mesopotamia. Farming didn't spread to all the inhabited areas of the world until very recently - indeed, there are still a few hunter-gatherers holding out in places that particularly favour their lifestyle.

Did you know that the bushmen of the Kalahari, for instance, get by with about 4 hours of "work" a day? Hunting, cooking, making and maintaining clothes and tools... the rest of the day is theirs to relax, chat, sing, and do whatever they like.

Food for thought - if you are the thoughtful type. Try reading "Fallen Angels" by Larry Niven, Jerry Pournelle, and Michael Flynn, an SF novel about what might happen if the world gets colder instead of hotter. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fallen_Angels_(Niven,_Pournelle,_and_Flynn_novel)

"The novel is set in an unspecified "near-future" (one of the main characters has childhood memories of the Exxon Valdez disaster) in which a radical left-wing environmentalist movement has joined forces with the religious right through a shared distaste for modern technology. The resulting bipartisan conspiracy has gained control of the US government and imposed draconian luddite laws which, in attempts to curb global warming, have ironically brought about the greatest environmental catastrophe in recorded history: an ice age which may eventually escalate into a Snowball Earth".

Or "Not by Fire but by Ice" by Robert W. Felix, a non-fiction book that suggests exactly how ice ages might start much more quickly than currently understood.

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