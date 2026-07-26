This isn’t something I read in a book last week. It’s not something someone said to me at a dinner party that made a light go on. There was no moment where I suddenly thought, “Ah, there it is.” It’s more of a slow thing. Something I’ve turned over in my mind for years, the way you do when something doesn’t quite sit right but you can’t immediately put your finger on why. And then one day you realise you’ve been thinking it for so long that it’s just what you believe. There we go.

What I believe is this: the Earth’s climate has been changing, dramatically and constantly, for billions of years. Long before we were here. Long before anything was here. And I find it strange, I suppose, that we’ve somehow convinced ourselves that the bit happening now is mainly down to us.

Let me explain what I mean.

A Very Old Story

The Earth is roughly four and a half billion years old. I’ll write that out because the number deserves it: four thousand five hundred million years. That’s a length of time that’s almost impossible to get your head around, and I include myself in that. But let’s try.

For most of that time, the climate has been doing whatever it pleased. There have been periods where the entire planet was essentially a snowball, frozen from pole to pole. Scientists call it Snowball Earth, which I think is rather good. That happened not once but several times, hundreds of millions of years before anything resembling a human being existed.

Then there have been periods where it went the other way entirely. Warm periods where there was no ice at the poles at all. None. Crocodile-like creatures living in the Arctic. Palm trees where there’s now permafrost. The Earth was significantly warmer than it is today, and the carbon dioxide levels were many times higher than anything we’re measuring now. This wasn’t a crisis. It was just what was happening.

And then, of course, the ice ages. Most people know about those, I think. Great sheets of ice grinding down across Europe, across North America, reshaping the landscape. There have been at least five major ice ages that we know of, spread across billions of years. The most recent one ended only about eleven thousand years ago, which in geological terms is yesterday afternoon.

The climate has never sat still. Not once. Not for a single era. It’s always been moving, always shifting, warming up, cooling down, and warming up again. From the year dot, this is what it’s done.

The Bits We Don’t Hear About

Here’s what I find interesting, and I think this is the part that nags at me. When you hear about climate change on the news, or in the papers, or from politicians, the story almost always starts at the Industrial Revolution. Sometimes they’ll stretch back a couple of hundred years. Occasionally someone will mention the last ice age in passing. But that’s about it.

Nobody mentions the Medieval Warm Period, for instance. That was roughly a thousand years ago, when temperatures in Europe were warm enough for the Vikings to farm in Greenland. Greenland. The clue’s in the name, I suppose. They grew crops there. They raised livestock. And then it got cold again, and they couldn’t. No factories involved. No cars. No power stations. It just happened.

Or take the Little Ice Age that followed. From roughly the 1300s to the 1800s, Europe went through a prolonged cold spell. The Thames froze over in London. They held frost fairs on it. People walked across it and set up market stalls. And then it warmed up again. Naturally.

Volcanic eruptions have caused dramatic shifts too. In 1816, Mount Tambora erupted in Indonesia, and the following year became known as “The Year Without a Summer.” Crops failed across Europe and North America. Frost in June. Snow in August. One volcano, and the whole world felt it.

These are not obscure facts buried in academic journals. This is well documented history. And yet it rarely seems to feature in the conversation we’re all supposed to be having about where the climate is heading. I find that odd. I find that very odd, in fact.

A Very Narrow Window

Here’s the thing that really makes me sit back and think. The period of time we’re focused on, the bit where human activity is supposed to be the dominant driver of climate change, is incredibly small. We’re talking about perhaps 150 to 200 years. Out of four and a half billion.

If you imagine the Earth’s entire history as a single year, with the planet forming on January the 1st, then the whole of human civilisation, everything from the first cities to right now, fits into the last few seconds before midnight on December the 31st. And the Industrial Revolution? That’s a fraction of a fraction of those final seconds.

I’m not a scientist. I want to be clear about that. I’m just a man in his early eighties with a cup of tea, and I like to think things through for myself. I don’t pretend to have all the answers. But I do have common sense, I think. And my common sense tells me that when you’re looking at a system that’s been changing on its own for four and a half billion years, and you try to explain the current changes by pointing at the last 150 years of human activity, you might be missing quite a large part of the picture.

I suppose that’s what bothers me. Not that people are concerned about the environment. Concern is perfectly reasonable. But that the conversation has become so narrow. So focused on one explanation that it doesn’t seem to leave room for the obvious question: what about everything that came before?

Why Don’t We Talk About This?

I’ve wondered about that. Why this broader context is so rarely part of the discussion. And I think, I suppose, it’s because it’s inconvenient. If you acknowledge that the climate has always changed dramatically, all by itself, then the story becomes more complicated. It’s harder to point at one cause. It’s harder to build a policy around it. It’s harder to tell people they need to change their lives, stop flying, stop driving, stop heating their homes the way they always have, if you also have to admit that the planet was warming and cooling long before any of that existed.

I’m not saying humans have no effect on anything. That would be a silly thing to say. But I do feel strongly that the scale of the claims doesn’t match the scale of the history. We’re a small part of a very old story, and I think a bit of humility about that would go a long way.

The trouble is, you can’t really say any of this, can you? Not without someone suggesting you don’t care about the planet, or that you’ve been reading the wrong things, or that you’re not listening to “the science.” I’ve noticed that phrase, “the science,” gets used rather like a full stop. As if once someone says it, you’re supposed to stop thinking. I’ve never been very good at that, I’m afraid. I like to keep turning things over. That’s just how I’m built, I suppose.

A Wider Lens

I’m not trying to tell anyone what to think. I’m really not. I’ve thought about this for a long time, and I’ve arrived at what I’ve arrived at, and other people will arrive at their own conclusions. That’s perfectly fine.

But I would say this. If you’ve never really looked at the full sweep of the Earth’s climate history, it’s worth doing. Not from a campaigning website or a politician’s speech, but from the actual record. The geological record. The ice cores. The fossils of tropical plants found in the Arctic. The evidence of ice sheets where there are now deserts. Once you see it, once you see just how much the climate has shifted over billions of years without any help from us, it does change the way you think about the current conversation. It can’t help but change it.

It doesn’t mean you stop caring. It doesn’t mean you throw your hands up and say none of it matters. It just means you hold the whole thing a bit more lightly, I think. You ask bigger questions. You allow yourself to wonder whether the story you’re being told is the whole story, or just a very small chapter of a much, much longer book.

And that seems like a reasonable thing to do. Fairly reasonable. Yes, fairly reasonable, I’d say.