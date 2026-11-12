Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Paps's avatar
Paps
1d

The sea is a very hostile and more importantly, corrosive environment. Any tidal power solution will have to counter this problem which could be expensive.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
2d

"As I discussed in my article about Scroby Sands, decommissioning is not a minor detail to be considered twenty or thirty years later".

Objectively reasonable. But it actually is "a minor detail to be considered twenty or thirty years later" if you are a politician or civil servant who expects to retire in 15 years.

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