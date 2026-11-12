Britain is an island. We are surrounded by water, and that water is rarely still. Twice a day, enormous volumes of it move around our coastline as the tides rise and fall. Out in the Atlantic, waves travel hundreds of miles before breaking against our western shores. The energy involved is considerable and, in the case of the tides, remarkably predictable.

Meanwhile, successive British governments have committed the country to Net Zero, with enormous consequences for the way we generate and use energy. Whether Net Zero is necessary, achievable or even desirable is something I’ve questioned in previous articles. My views on that haven’t changed. But for the moment, Net Zero remains government policy, and it seems unlikely that the present lot is going to abandon it. So perhaps we should ask a different question. If we’re going to spend vast sums of money changing Britain’s energy system, shouldn’t we at least examine whether we could make better use of the resources we already possess?

An enormous resource, largely untouched

Britain has some of the best conditions in the world for generating electricity from waves and tidal currents.A peer-reviewed assessment of the UK’s tidal-stream resource estimated that approximately 34 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity could be generated annually from tidal streams under the assumptions used. That’s equivalent to roughly 12% of Britain’s electricity generation in 2025. And that’s just tidal streams. In a parliamentary answer in March 2026, the Government quoted an estimate of Britain’s exploitable wave-energy resource at between 40 and 50 TWh annually. Taken together, those figures suggest a substantial opportunity. But there’s a catch, and it’s an important one.

These are estimates of potentially exploitable resources, not forecasts of electricity that can necessarily be delivered at an acceptable price. They don’t mean that Britain could simply install some machinery and collect 80 TWh of cheap electricity every year. The Government acknowledges that wave energy is not yet commercially viable. And the difference between potential and reality is striking. According to the University of Edinburgh’s 2025 UK Ocean Energy Review, published in January 2026, Britain ended 2025 with just 8.3 megawatts of tidal-stream generating capacity installed. That’s an extraordinarily small amount compared with the resource available. Which raises an obvious question. Is the technology simply not ready, or are we overlooking an opportunity?

The British engineers who are doing something about it

Before dismissing marine energy as another expensive renewable-energy experiment, it’s worth looking at what has actually been achieved. In Orkney, a British company called Orbital Marine Power has developed a rather extraordinary machine. Its O2 tidal turbine is approximately 74 metres long and floats on the surface, anchored to the seabed. Beneath it are two enormous rotors, each capable of generating one megawatt of electricity. But the clever bit is how they’re mounted. The rotors are attached to hinged legs that can be raised out of the water for maintenance. Think about that for a moment. One of the greatest difficulties with underwater generating equipment is getting at it when something goes wrong. Working beneath the sea, particularly in strong tidal currents, is difficult, expensive and potentially dangerous.

Orbital’s design allows the rotors to be raised to the surface rather than requiring the entire machine to be recovered from the seabed. The O2 was built in Dundee, with approximately 75% of its supply chain based in the UK. It has been generating electricity at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney since July 2021. That’s British engineering, British manufacturing and British natural resources working together. And the company is now looking beyond individual machines. On 13 October 2026, Orbital announced that its EURO-TIDES project had received European Commission approval to move towards construction. The project is intended to connect four tidal turbines into a single generating array in Orkney, with deployment targeted for 2028, subject to financing. It hasn’t happened yet, and there is still a considerable difference between operating one machine and running a commercial array. Nevertheless, it is a tangible step towards finding out whether the technology can be scaled up.

Electricity from the Pentland Firth

Between mainland Scotland and Orkney lies the Pentland Firth, where some of Britain’s strongest tidal currents flow. Here, the MeyGen project has been generating electricity using turbines mounted on the seabed. Its existing array has a generating capacity of six megawatts. By November 2025, it had produced more than 84 gigawatt-hours of electricity since operations began. That’s actual electricity delivered, not a computer model predicting what might happen. There have been difficulties, of course. Underwater turbines require servicing, cables need attention, and operating in such a demanding environment is no small undertaking. But the technology is improving.

During a maintenance operation in December 2025, engineers worked on three of MeyGen’s four turbines. Two were serviced offshore and returned to operation, while the third was taken ashore for further work. The fourth turbine had reportedly accumulated seven years of operation without requiring maintenance intervention. That’s an impressive achievement. The manufacturer’s account of the maintenance operation provides a useful illustration of both the progress being made and the practical challenges that remain. These machines are not just laboratory experiments. They are producing electricity in some of the most challenging waters around Britain. So why aren’t there hundreds of them?

Tidal currents have one enormous advantage: we know when they’re coming. The gravitational effects of the Moon and Sun are predictable. We can calculate tidal movements years into the future. That doesn’t mean tidal electricity is available continuously. There are periods around slack water when little power can be generated, and output varies with the spring and neap tides. But the timing is predictable.

Wave energy presents a different challenge

Waves are driven by the wind, and the seas around Britain can be extremely unforgiving. A machine designed to extract energy from ordinary waves must also survive the exceptional ones. And the very conditions that produce the most energy can threaten to destroy the equipment intended to capture it. Britain has been experimenting with wave-energy machines for decades.

Some readers may remember Pelamis, the remarkable articulated machine that resembled an enormous sea snake. Its sections moved relative to one another as waves passed beneath it, driving hydraulic systems that generated electricity. It was an impressive piece of engineering, but the company behind it entered administration in 2014. Another British development, the Oyster wave-energy converter, suffered a similar commercial fate.

More recently, Edinburgh-based Mocean Energy has developed a floating machine consisting of hinged sections that move with the waves. Its Blue X prototype has undergone sea trials, including a demonstration supplying power to underwater equipment. The engineering continues to advance, but the commercial record remains decidedly mixed. And this is where enthusiasm must give way to arithmetic.

The uncomfortable question of cost

In February 2026, the Government announced the results of its latest Contracts for Difference auction for tidal-stream electricity. The successful projects secured a strike price of £265 per megawatt-hour, expressed in 2024 prices. For comparison, most fixed-bottom offshore wind projects in the corresponding 2026 auction secured £91.20 per megawatt-hour, also in 2024 prices. In other words, the tidal-stream strike price was almost three times higher.

These figures are not quite the same as the actual cost of producing electricity. A Contract for Difference provides a guaranteed strike price, with payments adjusted according to wholesale electricity prices. When the reference wholesale price is below the strike price, the difference is funded through the scheme, ultimately affecting electricity consumers. The contracts also differ in duration, with the latest offshore wind contracts lasting longer than those awarded to tidal-stream projects. Nevertheless, the comparison is revealing.

Tidal power remains expensive. Supporters argue that costs will fall as more machines are manufactured, designs improve and experience accumulates. That is certainly possible. We saw considerable cost reductions as offshore wind developed. But possible is not the same as certain. There is no guarantee that tidal energy will follow the same cost trajectory. According to the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult’s analysis, just 20.9 megawatts of additional tidal-stream capacity secured contracts in February’s auction. Across four auction rounds, the total contracted pipeline has reached more than 140 megawatts, with most of that capacity expected to be commissioned before the end of the decade. That’s progress, but these are projects awaiting deployment, not electricity already being generated. And wave energy has yet to secure a Contract for Difference.

Share

But are we asking the right economic question?

This is where I think the discussion becomes more interesting. If we judge every new generating technology solely by the price of its electricity today, emerging technologies will almost inevitably lose out to established ones. That doesn’t mean we should subsidise them indefinitely, regardless of cost. But it does mean we ought to consider what else they might offer.

Tidal energy is predictable. It could complement wind and solar generation, although it cannot eliminate the need for storage, flexible generation or other means of balancing the electricity system. It is also a domestic resource. The tides don’t have to be imported. Nobody can interrupt their supply by closing a pipeline or diverting a tanker. And Britain has already developed some of the specialist engineering skills needed to exploit them.

Of course, turbines still require steel, electrical equipment, cables, vessels and maintenance. Some materials and components may have to be imported. But there’s a considerable difference between importing equipment to construct a generating asset and continuously importing fuel to keep it operating. That distinction deserves more attention than it generally receives.

Energy independence means more than electricity

I’ve looked before at Britain’s increasing dependence on imported energy. The decline of North Sea oil and gas output, the closure of domestic production capacity, and the decision to rely more heavily on overseas supplies all have consequences. Some of those consequences are financial. Others concern security of supply and the country’s vulnerability to events beyond its control. Wave and tidal power cannot simply replace all the oil and gas we import. Much of that fuel is used for heating, transport and industrial processes, and replacing it with electricity would require additional changes to equipment and infrastructure. Nor should marine renewables be used as an excuse to abandon Britain’s remaining oil and gas resources while they are still needed.

But the Government’s Net Zero programme already assumes that electricity will take over an increasing share of our energy requirements. Electric vehicles, heat pumps and the electrification of industry will all add to the importance of a dependable electricity supply. If that’s the direction in which we’re being taken, surely we should be examining every credible domestic source of generation. Not because it’s renewable. Not because it satisfies a political slogan. But because it might make economic and strategic sense for Britain.

The infrastructure problem

There’s another complication. Some of Britain’s best tidal and wave-energy locations are a considerable distance from the centres of electricity demand. Orkney is an obvious example. The islands have outstanding renewable-energy resources, but getting substantial quantities of electricity to the mainland requires expensive transmission infrastructure. A new electricity connection between Orkney and Caithness represents an investment of more than £900 million. That connection is intended to accommodate additional renewable generation of several kinds, not just tidal power, so it would be misleading to charge the entire cost against marine energy. Nevertheless, it illustrates a familiar problem. Generating electricity is one thing. Delivering it reliably to the people who need it is another. We’ve encountered the same issue with offshore wind. And whatever technology we choose, someone ultimately has to pay for the infrastructure.

What about marine life?

Putting large rotating machines into the sea inevitably raises environmental questions. Fish, seals, porpoises and diving birds all share the waters where tidal turbines might operate. There are legitimate concerns about collisions, underwater noise, disturbance during installation and possible changes to marine habitats. Monitoring at existing installations has produced some encouraging findings, including evidence that marine mammals can avoid operating turbines. But the relatively small number of machines currently deployed means we cannot confidently assume that much larger arrays would have no significant environmental effects. Those questions require proper investigation.

The same applies to the eventual removal of equipment when it reaches the end of its working life. As I discussed in my article about Scroby Sands, decommissioning is not a minor detail to be considered twenty or thirty years later. It is part of the cost and environmental responsibility from the outset. Marine energy should be held to the same standard.

A missed British opportunity?

What particularly interests me is the possibility of building a genuinely British industry around this technology. We have the natural resources. We have experienced marine engineers. We have shipyards, fabrication facilities, specialist manufacturers and universities that have already contributed to the development of wave and tidal equipment. And we have test facilities such as the European Marine Energy Centre, which has spent more than twenty years helping developers put their inventions into the water. According to the UK Marine Energy Council, tidal-stream projects are currently being deployed with more than 80% of their supply-chain expenditure going to British businesses.

That’s an encouraging figure, although it comes from the industry itself, and there’s no guarantee that the same proportion would be retained if manufacturing expanded significantly. Nevertheless, it suggests that Britain has something more substantial than a collection of interesting prototypes. There is already an industrial foundation. Yet the industry remains small, and commercial investment is difficult to attract. Part of the problem is that developers are often relatively small businesses trying to do several things at once: invent new machines, demonstrate that they work, obtain planning permission, secure grid connections and raise enough finance to build commercial projects. That’s a formidable undertaking.

In June 2025, the Government backed the establishment of a Marine Energy Taskforce to examine how Britain’s wave and tidal resources might be developed while retaining substantial British involvement in the supply chain. Its proposed roadmap was intended to address the barriers preventing commercial expansion. But the important question isn’t whether another taskforce can produce another report. It’s whether any resulting policies can establish an industry capable of producing electricity at a competitive price without requiring permanent financial support.

The Government has already provided assistance through research funding and electricity-price guarantees. But there is still no substantial commercial wave-energy industry in Britain, and tidal-stream generation remains at an early stage. I wonder whether a more coherent long-term approach might achieve better results than occasional funding competitions and relatively small project awards. Then again, that approach would need clear milestones, independent assessment and a willingness to stop supporting technologies that fail to demonstrate progress. The object should be to establish a competitive industry, not create another permanent subsidy dependency.

So, could we be using more of it?

The short answer is yes, technically we could. Whether we should is a rather more difficult question. Marine energy is still expensive, technically demanding and commercially immature. The potential is considerable, but potential alone doesn’t pay the electricity bill. Nevertheless, Britain possesses substantial wave and tidal resources, a history of engineering innovation and a growing body of real operating experience. What it doesn’t yet possess is a convincing route from those achievements to large-scale, competitively priced electricity. That may change. Or it may turn out that some of these technologies will never compete economically with other forms of generation.

We shouldn’t prejudge either outcome. What we should do is examine the possibilities seriously, with proper attention to cost, reliability, environmental consequences and the national interest. Because while Net Zero remains government policy, Britain is going to spend enormous sums transforming its energy system. Surely some of that effort should be directed towards establishing whether we can make better use of the natural resources around our own shores. Not at any price. Not simply because they qualify as renewable. And certainly not because another government committee has decided that they ought to be fashionable. But because generating more of our own energy, using British skills and British industry, might prove rather more sensible than becoming increasingly dependent on other countries to supply what we need. We are surrounded by energy. The question is whether we can learn to use it economically, and whether we’re giving ourselves a fair chance to find out.