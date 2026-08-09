When I was a lad in the fifties, I used to help out on a farm in Norfolk. A small arable farm at the top of the village. The farmer who was quite old, had a couple of full time farm workers, and I’d pitch in at weekends and school holidays. Harvest time mainly, but throughout the year too.

I remember one Saturday he asked me to go to one of the fields where the hedges had been cut during the week and pile up the cuttings so they could be burned later. Now, I was a lad in my early teens, but the farmer had gone out. So I hopped on a Massey Ferguson with a bucket lifter, drove cross country to the field, and had the job done in no time at all. When the farmer got back a few hours later, he found me sitting in the barn with one of the farm hands. He was surprised, to say the least. Gave me a bit of a telling off for my ingenuity. I suppose he had a point. I suppose I didn’t care. There we go.

I think about that farm sometimes. Not with nostalgia, exactly. More with a kind of bewilderment. Because the land that farm sat on, good, productive, arable land, is exactly the kind of land that’s now being covered in solar panels, sold off to carbon credit traders, or handed over to rewilding schemes. And the farmers who worked it, people like that old man at the top of the village, they’re being squeezed out. Not by bad harvests or bad luck, but by policy. By decisions made in Westminster and Whitehall by people who, I suspect, have never driven a Massey Ferguson in their lives. If they even knew what a Massey Ferguson was.

The squeeze on family farms

Let’s start with what’s actually happening to British farmers, because it needs saying plainly.

The net zero agenda has changed the rules of farming in this country. Emissions targets, new regulations on land use, restrictions on fertilisers, changes to what you can and can’t do with your own land. All of it layered on top of a subsidy system that was already shifting away from actually producing food. The old Basic Payment Scheme, which paid farmers based on how much land they farmed, is being phased out. In its place, the Environmental Land Management schemes pay farmers to do things like plant trees, restore peatland, and create wildlife habitats. Good things, in theory. But if you’re a small arable farmer trying to grow wheat or barley and keep the lights on, being told you’d be better off not farming your land is, shall we say, a difficult message to receive.

And it’s the small family farms that are getting hit hardest. The big agribusiness operations can absorb the costs, hire the consultants, play the subsidy game. A family farm running on tight margins with a couple of hundred acres? They can’t. They’re being crushed between rising costs, falling support, and a regulatory environment that seems designed for somebody else entirely.

Then there’s the inheritance tax. This is the one that really winds me up. A family works the same land for three generations, four generations. The farm isn’t a financial asset to them. It’s their life. It’s their livelihood, their home, their identity. But when the time comes to pass it on, the taxman arrives and values it as though it’s a development opportunity. The family can’t afford the bill. So the farm gets sold. And that, very often, is the end of it. Not just the end of a business, but the end of a family’s connection to a piece of land that their grandparents worked. Gone. Just like that.

In actual fact, the inheritance tax changes announced in the 2024 Autumn Budget made things worse. Agricultural property relief, which had protected working farms from the full weight of inheritance tax for decades, was capped. Farmers who’d built their entire succession plans around that relief suddenly found the ground pulled from under them. There were protests. Thousands of farmers descended on Westminster. It made the news for a day or two. Then everyone moved on. The farmers didn’t move on. They can’t. They’re still there, trying to work out how to keep going.

So who’s buying the land?

Here’s where it gets interesting. Interesting and, I think, rather ugly.

When a family farm is sold, somebody buys it. And increasingly, that somebody isn’t another farmer. It’s an investment fund. A corporation. A carbon credit trader. A rewilding trust backed by wealthy donors. A solar farm developer with planning permission and a long lease.

The carbon credit market has created a new kind of landowner. These aren’t people who want to grow food. They want to plant trees, or simply leave the land alone, and then sell the carbon offset to a corporation that needs to tick a box on its sustainability report. The land produces nothing you can eat. It employs almost nobody. But it generates credits that can be traded, and that, apparently, is worth more than feeding people.

Biodiversity net gain, another policy with a lovely name, requires developers to demonstrate a measurable improvement in biodiversity when they build. Sounds reasonable. But in practice, it’s created a market for biodiversity credits, and that market needs land. So more farmland gets taken out of production. More farmers get pushed aside. More land ends up in the hands of people whose interest in the countryside extends about as far as a spreadsheet.

And then there are the solar farms. This is a particular bugbear of mine, I’ll be honest. Prime agricultural land, land that could be growing food, covered in row after row of solar panels. Not on brownfield sites. Not on marginal scrubland. On good, productive farmland. I look at that and I think: who decided this was sensible? We’re a country that already doesn’t grow enough of its own food, and we’re taking our best land out of production to generate electricity that we could generate in other ways. It’s nonsense. I feel strongly about that. Yes, I feel strongly about that.

The human cost

Behind all the policy language and the carbon trading and the biodiversity credits, there are people. Farming families who are watching their way of life disappear.

The mental health crisis in farming communities is real and it’s serious. Farmers work in isolation, they work long hours, they carry enormous financial pressure, and now they’re being told, in effect, that what they do isn’t valued the way it used to be. That the land they’ve worked all their lives would be better used for something else. Something greener. Something more fashionable.

Farming isn’t just an occupation. In rural communities, it’s the thing everything else is built around. The local suppliers, the mechanics, the feed merchants, the village pub. When the farms go, the community hollows out. Young people leave because there’s nothing to stay for. The knowledge that’s been passed down through generations, how to read the soil, when to plant, how to manage the land, that knowledge goes with them. You don’t get that back. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

The same pattern, playing out on the land

If you’ve been reading the previous pieces in this series, this will look familiar. The same pattern, repeating itself.

In the first piece, we looked at how the UK ended up committed to net zero before almost anyone else, and who pushed for it. In the second, we followed the money through green levies on energy bills and found it flowing towards subsidy recipients and green energy firms while ordinary families struggled to pay. In the third, we watched British industry being hollowed out, jobs and emissions shipped overseas, while a new class of financial players cashed in on the “transition.”

Now it’s happening on the land itself. The political decisions get made. The regulations follow. The ordinary people, the farmers, the families, the communities, bear the cost. And the money flows somewhere else. Upwards, always upwards. Towards the investors, the traders, the consultants, the funds. The people who never get their boots muddy.

I think about that old farmer in Norfolk sometimes. What he’d have made of all this. He’s long gone now, of course, bless him.. But I think he would have looked at a field of solar panels where wheat used to grow and he would have said something short and fairly unrepeatable. And then he would have gone and put the kettle on, because what else can you do?

In the next piece, the last in this series, we’ll tot up the scorecard. Net zero’s winners and losers, laid out plainly. I suspect it won’t make comfortable reading for the people who told us this was all for our own good.

There we go. That’s that one.