Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Sep 6

As a retired dairy farmer and an agricultural scientist, I am a great fan of CO 2, and I sometimes jokingly say that if we aren't allowed to burn coal for power we should burn it to let the plants get CO2.

But that would be silly because coal contributes to the petrochemical industry, and we can even make oil from it.

BAN THE DECARBONISATION CULT!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/enough-of-the-decarbonisation-cult

Reply
Share
1 reply
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Sep 6

The inmates are now running the asylum - literally.

This is what can happen if CO2 is buried and escapes suddenly:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lake_Nyos_disaster

"The eruption triggered the sudden release of about 100,000–300,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2).[2][3] The gas cloud initially rose at nearly 100 km/h (62 mph; 28 m/s) and then, being heavier than air, descended onto nearby villages, suffocating people and livestock within 25 km (16 miles) of the lake.

"A degassing system has since been installed at the lake, with the aim of reducing the concentration of CO2 in the waters and therefore the risk of further eruptions".

Long-buried CO2 suddenly rose to the surface, killing 1,746 people and 3,500 livestock animals.

And to prevent a repetition a "degassing system" has been installed - which essentially does exactly the opposite of "carbon [dioxide] capture".

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 T J Thorne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.