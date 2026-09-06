This is the last article in this series, so let me quickly remind you of where we’ve been.

In article one, we went back to basics. Carbon dioxide is essential for life on Earth. Every plant needs it. Without it, no photosynthesis, no food, no oxygen. In article two, we looked at how that same gas was gradually, carefully rebranded as a pollutant through a shift in language that most of us never noticed. In article three, we followed the money and found a vast industry that depends entirely on keeping the fear of CO₂ alive. And in article four, we looked at the evidence that barely gets a mention: the planet is getting measurably greener, crop yields are improving, and a significant driver of that is the very gas we’ve been told to be afraid of.

All of which brings us here. To what might be the most baffling chapter of the lot.

We are now spending billions of pounds, dollars, and euros on technology designed to capture carbon dioxide and bury it underground. The same gas that feeds every plant on Earth. The same gas that’s making the planet greener. We want to catch it and put it in a hole.

I’ll be honest. I’ve been reading about this for a while now, and I still find myself staring at the page thinking: am I missing something?

So what is carbon capture, exactly?

Let me explain it as simply as I can, because I think that matters. If you’re going to have an opinion on something, you should probably understand what it is first.

Carbon capture and storage, usually shortened to CCS, is the idea of catching carbon dioxide before it reaches the atmosphere, or pulling it out of the air after it’s already there, and then storing it somewhere permanently so it can’t contribute to warming the planet. That’s the theory, anyway.

There are two main approaches.

The first is called point source capture. This is where you fit equipment to places that produce a lot of CO₂, power stations, cement factories, steel works, that sort of thing, and you capture the carbon dioxide as it comes out. You catch it at the chimney, so to speak, before it gets into the atmosphere.

A good example of this is Peak Cluster, a carbon capture project being developed here in Britain. Four cement and lime plants in Derbyshire and Staffordshire, together accounting for around 40% of UK cement and lime production, plan to capture CO₂ produced during manufacture. Cement and lime are particularly suited to this because much of their CO₂ comes from the limestone itself during processing, so simply changing the fuel used to heat the kilns doesn’t get rid of it.

Peak Cluster proposes to capture and compress that CO₂, transport it by underground pipeline across England and then send it offshore to depleted gas reservoirs beneath the East Irish Sea, where it would be stored permanently.

The project says it could prevent more than 3 million tonnes of CO₂ a year reaching the atmosphere, with operation planned for the early 2030s. The Government’s National Wealth Fund has already invested £28.6 million towards its development.

So there we have point source carbon capture in the real world: catch the CO₂ at the factory, put it in a pipeline, transport it across the country and bury it beneath the sea. Whether all that makes economic or environmental sense is another matter. We’ll save that one for another day.

The second is called direct air capture. This is exactly what it sounds like. You build machines that suck in ordinary air, extract the carbon dioxide from it, and then store it. Remember, CO₂ makes up about 0.04% of the atmosphere. So you’re building very large, very expensive machines to extract a trace gas from the air around us. Like fishing for a particular minnow in the ocean, I suppose.

Once you’ve captured the CO₂, by either method, you need to put it somewhere. The most common idea is to compress it and pump it deep underground into geological formations, old oil and gas reservoirs, deep saline aquifers, that kind of thing. Seal it up. Leave it there. Permanently, in theory.

That’s carbon capture and storage. Catch the gas. Compress it. Bury it. Job done.

Simple enough to explain. Rather less simple to actually do.

The cost of catching thin air

Let’s talk about money, because this is where things get eye-watering.

Carbon capture is not cheap. It is, in actual fact, extraordinarily expensive.

Point source capture, the cheaper of the two approaches, currently costs somewhere in the region of 50 to 120 dollars per tonne of CO₂ captured, depending on the source and the technology used. That’s at the more optimistic end of estimates. Some projects have come in significantly higher.

Direct air capture is in another league entirely. Current costs are estimated at between 400 and 1,000 dollars per tonne. Per tonne. And the world emits roughly 37 billion tonnes of CO₂ every year. I’ll let you do the arithmetic on that one. Actually, I won’t, because the number is so large it stops making sense.

Despite these costs, governments around the world are pouring money into it. The United States has committed billions through various programmes, including a 3.5 billion dollar initiative to develop direct air capture hubs. The United Kingdom has pledged up to 22 billion pounds for carbon capture projects. The European Union, Canada, Australia, Norway, all investing heavily. Private investors are piling in too, attracted by the subsidies and the promise of a growing market.

Billions upon billions. Of public money, largely. Your money and mine.

A drop in the ocean

Now here’s the part that really made me sit up.

After all of this investment, after all of these billions, after decades of development and research and pilot projects and government backing, how much CO₂ are we actually capturing?

The answer, as of the most recent figures available, is roughly 45 million tonnes per year. Globally. All projects combined.

Forty five million tonnes sounds like a lot. Until you remember that global emissions are around 37 billion tonnes per year. That means we are currently capturing approximately 0.12% of what we emit. Not 12%. Nought point one two percent.

I’ll say that again because I think it’s worth saying twice. After billions in investment, the world’s entire carbon capture capacity removes roughly one thousandth of our annual CO₂ emissions.

I’m not a scientist. I’m not an engineer. But even I can see that those numbers don’t add up. Not even close. You could multiply current capacity by ten, by fifty, and you’d still barely be making a dent. And every multiplication comes with another enormous bill.

The question nobody seems to ask

So here we are. And I keep coming back to the same thought, turning it over in my mind.

We have a gas that is essential for photosynthesis. A gas that feeds every plant on Earth. A gas that satellite data shows is making the planet measurably greener. A gas that research shows is boosting crop yields at a time when feeding a growing population is supposed to be one of our greatest challenges.

And we are spending billions to pull it out of the air and bury it in a hole in the ground.

Am I the only one who finds that a bit odd? Am I? I don’t think I am, actually. I think quite a lot of people, if they sat down and looked at this calmly, if they read what we’ve covered in this series from the beginning, would arrive at the same quiet sense of bewilderment.

It’s not that I think the people working on carbon capture are fools. I’m sure many of them are very clever. Very well qualified. Very sincere. But sincerity doesn’t make something sensible. And when I look at the numbers, when I look at the costs, when I look at what this gas actually does for the natural world, I can’t help thinking that something somewhere has gone a bit wrong.

Climate action or climate industry?

I keep thinking about what we covered in article three. The carbon trading market. The offset schemes. The consultancies and compliance industries. The vast ecosystem of money that depends on carbon dioxide being the enemy.

Carbon capture fits very neatly into that picture, doesn’t it?

Because here’s the thing. Carbon capture doesn’t need to work at meaningful scale to be profitable. It just needs to exist. It needs to be funded. It needs to attract investment, win government contracts, employ people, generate reports. The technology doesn’t have to solve the problem. It just has to look like it’s trying. And as long as the money keeps flowing, as long as governments keep writing the cheques, as long as the narrative that CO₂ is a dangerous pollutant remains firmly in place, the carbon capture industry will keep growing.

I’m not saying it’s a conspiracy. I’ve said that throughout this series and I mean it. I don’t think anyone sat in a room and planned all this out. But I do think that when you create a story, when you tell the world that a particular gas is the enemy, when you build entire economies around fighting that gas, then eventually someone will come along and say “right, let’s build machines to suck it out of the sky” and nobody will stop to ask whether that actually makes sense. Because by that point, questioning the story has become more difficult than going along with it.

And that, I suppose, is how you end up spending billions to bury the gas that feeds the world.

The full picture

This series started with a simple question. What is carbon dioxide, and what does it actually do? Five articles later, I hope the picture is a little clearer. Not because I’ve told you what to think, I hope I haven’t done that, but because I’ve tried to lay out some things that don’t always get laid out. Facts that get left on the cutting room floor. Numbers that don’t make the headlines. Questions that don’t get asked because the asking of them has somehow become unacceptable.

Carbon dioxide is essential for life. That’s not an opinion. It’s a fact.

The language around it was deliberately changed over decades. That’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s history.

Vast amounts of money flow to those who maintain the narrative that it’s a threat. That’s not speculation. It’s accounting.

The evidence that CO₂ is greening the planet and boosting food production is published, peer reviewed, and measurable from space. That’s not fringe science. It’s mainstream research that happens to be inconvenient.

And now we’re spending billions to remove it from the atmosphere and bury it underground, capturing a fraction so small it barely registers, while the bills keep climbing.

I’m not asking you to agree with me. I’m really not. I’m asking you to look at all of this, all five articles, all the evidence, all the numbers, and ask yourself whether the story you’ve been told is the whole story. Because I don’t think it is. I don’t think it is at all.

Think for yourself. That’s all. That’s all I’ve ever been asking.

There we go.