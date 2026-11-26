If you’ve ever visited Cornwall, you’ll almost certainly have seen them. Those old stone engine houses standing on the hillsides, sometimes perched dramatically above the sea, their chimneys pointing skywards. They’re reminders of a time when Cornwall was one of Britain’s great industrial centres. For centuries, Cornish miners dug tin and copper from the ground, while Cornish engineers developed machinery that helped transform mining around the world. Their expertise travelled far beyond Britain’s shores. Eventually, the mines declined. The engine houses fell silent, and an industry that had supported generations of Cornish families became part of the county’s history.

But something rather interesting is happening in Cornwall today. Engineers are once again looking beneath the county’s granite, and what they’re finding could open an entirely new chapter in British industry. This time, the treasures aren’t simply tin and copper. They’re heat, lithium and perhaps even hydrogen. And the remarkable thing is that some of this is already being put to work.

Three miles down

Near Redruth, at a place called United Downs, British engineers have drilled more than five kilometres into the Earth’s crust. That’s over three miles. Down there, deep within Cornwall’s granite, water circulating through fractures in the rock reaches temperatures exceeding 190°C. And instead of simply bringing that water to the surface and admiring how hot it is, they’ve found a way of turning its heat into electricity.

The company behind the project, Geothermal Engineering Ltd (GEL), has developed a system that brings the hot water up from underground and transfers its heat to another fluid which drives a turbine, generating electricity, while the geothermal water can eventually be returned underground. It’s an ingenious use of something that’s been beneath our feet all along. And on 26 February 2026, United Downs began supplying electricity to Britain’s national grid. That makes it Britain’s first commercial deep-geothermal electricity generating plant.

The station has a reported generating capacity of 3 megawatts, and Octopus Energy has entered into a long-term agreement to buy the electricity. Now, three megawatts isn’t going to keep the whole country supplied. But every new technology has to begin somewhere. And geothermal electricity has one particularly attractive characteristic. It doesn’t depend on the weather. Whether it’s blowing a gale, pouring with rain or a perfectly still summer’s evening, the heat beneath Cornwall remains available.

Of course, the machinery needs maintaining, just as it does in any power station. But unlike wind and solar generation, the underlying energy source is available around the clock. For a country increasingly concerned about dependable electricity supplies, that is something worth investigating. And United Downs isn’t intended to be the end of the story. GEL is already pursuing further geothermal projects at Manhay and Penhallow. A new British energy industry may be beginning to take shape.

An expensive hole in the ground

Drilling more than three miles into solid rock is quite an undertaking. United Downs reportedly cost around £50 million to develop, including £15 million of European Regional Development Fund support. The project also secured a government-backed Contract for Difference in 2023, covering 2 megawatts of generating capacity at a strike price of £119 per megawatt-hour, expressed in 2012 prices and subsequently adjusted for inflation. That support helps provide predictable income while the technology establishes itself. It’s a substantial investment, and naturally we should expect to see what it delivers over the years ahead.

But there’s something rather clever about the way the United Downs project has been developed. Having spent all that money drilling into the granite, the engineers discovered that the hot water could provide considerably more than electricity. It contains something else of value. And that brings us to the second Cornish treasure.

There’s lithium in that water!

Lithium has become an important industrial material. It’s used in rechargeable batteries, including those found in electric vehicles, mobile phones and electricity storage systems. Much of the world’s lithium is produced and processed overseas, leaving British industries dependent on international supply chains. But Cornwall has lithium of its own. And at United Downs, some of it is dissolved in the very water being brought to the surface to generate electricity. Samples from the geothermal wells have shown concentrations exceeding 350 milligrams of lithium per litre. That may not sound particularly impressive until you consider the quantities of water involved.

The engineers realised that, having extracted the heat, they could also recover lithium from the water before returning it underground. Two valuable products from the same wells. I rather like that. The process is called direct lithium extraction, which sounds more complicated than the basic idea. The lithium is selectively separated from the other dissolved substances in the water, purified and converted into lithium carbonate. That lithium carbonate can then become part of the supply chain for battery materials.

So we have British engineers using the Earth’s natural heat to generate electricity while recovering a valuable mineral from the same underground resource. And this isn’t simply a laboratory experiment. In February 2026, GEL began operating a lithium demonstration facility at United Downs, designed to produce 100 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually. By September, the company announced that independent testing had confirmed its lithium carbonate exceeded 99.3% purity, meeting the required technical-grade specification. That represents a significant step forward. It’s one thing to discover lithium in underground water. It’s quite another to develop the technology to recover it and produce a useful industrial material.

And the company is already looking towards much larger production. In September 2026, plans were announced for a new £43 million lithium extraction facility at United Downs, with an offer in principle of nearly £10 million in government support through the DRIVE35 programme. The proposed facility is expected to produce around 1,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate annually from 2029.

GEL has even larger ambitions for the years ahead, including further developments at other Cornish sites. There’s a considerable journey between a demonstration facility and a major commercial operation, of course, but the progress already made is encouraging. And think about what this could mean. Instead of importing every tonne of lithium we need, Britain could produce some of its own. Instead of relying entirely on overseas technology and processing, British engineers could develop expertise that might eventually be exported elsewhere. And Cornwall, with its long mining tradition, could once again find itself at the centre of an important new industry.

Cornwall’s mining revival

GEL isn’t the only company exploring these possibilities. Another British business, Cornish Lithium, is developing projects to recover lithium from Cornwall’s granite and geothermal waters. At Trelavour, near St Dennis, the company is working on extracting lithium from minerals associated with the county’s old china-clay workings. This is a different approach from United Downs. Rather than recovering lithium dissolved in hot water, the plan involves processing lithium-bearing rock to produce lithium compounds suitable for battery manufacturing. The proposed development aims eventually to produce around 10,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide monohydrate annually. Meanwhile, at Cross Lanes near Truro, Cornish Lithium is investigating another geothermal-water resource.

What interests me is that these companies are approaching the same opportunity from different directions. One is recovering lithium from hot underground water already being used for electricity generation. Another is examining the minerals contained in Cornwall’s granite itself. Both are drawing on the county’s geology and its long industrial heritage. It’s rather pleasing to think that the same landscape which once supplied the world with tin and copper might now become a source of materials needed by modern industry. And there could be employment opportunities here too, not just in mining and extraction, but in engineering, drilling, chemistry, processing and equipment manufacture. Cornwall has produced generations of skilled engineers. Perhaps it’s preparing to produce a few more.

Another surprise beneath the Lizard?

And just when you think Cornwall has revealed enough underground treasures, there’s another possibility being investigated. Natural hydrogen. We’re used to hearing about hydrogen being manufactured using electricity or produced from natural gas. But hydrogen can also be generated naturally beneath the Earth’s surface. Certain iron-rich rocks react chemically with water, and under suitable conditions those reactions can release hydrogen gas. One of the processes involved is called serpentinisation. It’s a splendid word, but fortunately we don’t need to be able to pronounce it to understand what’s happening.

The interesting part is that Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula contains the very types of rock that geologists associate with this process. The British Geological Survey has been examining samples from the Lizard, including material collected during drilling in the 1980s, to investigate the potential for natural hydrogen generation. Imagine that. We’ve spent years discussing the expense of manufacturing hydrogen, while geologists are now investigating whether useful quantities might occur naturally underground.

At present, the Lizard research hasn’t established a commercially recoverable hydrogen deposit. The work is about understanding the geology and discovering what might be possible. But that’s how exploration begins. Before anyone can develop a resource, someone has to find it. And the possibility that Britain’s geology may hold further useful energy resources is surely worth investigating.

A little more British independence

There’s another reason I find these developments encouraging. Britain has become increasingly dependent on imported energy, minerals and manufactured equipment. That dependence brings risks. International prices change. Supply chains are disrupted. Political disagreements can interfere with trade. And when we import something, much of the economic activity associated with producing it takes place somewhere else.

Of course, no country can realistically produce everything it needs. But where Britain has useful resources of its own, doesn’t it make sense to investigate how best to use them? Cornwall’s geothermal developments offer several possibilities. We could produce dependable electricity from an indigenous energy source. We could recover lithium that would otherwise have to be imported. We could develop specialist engineering and processing skills. And, perhaps, we could discover other resources that we haven’t yet learned how to exploit.

None of this requires us to abandon economic common sense. The projects must ultimately justify their costs. The companies need to demonstrate that they can produce their materials reliably and compete in the market. But those are normal challenges for developing industries. The important thing is that British engineers and scientists are making progress, and they’re doing it with resources that have been beneath our feet for millions of years.

More than just Net Zero

These developments are often presented as part of Britain’s transition towards Net Zero. And certainly, geothermal electricity and domestic lithium production fit into that programme. But I think there’s a much broader argument for investigating them. Britain needs reliable energy, useful raw materials, productive industries and skilled employment, whatever happens to Net Zero policy. If geothermal electricity can become commercially competitive, it deserves consideration. If lithium can be recovered economically from Cornish water and rock, that could strengthen British industry. And if natural hydrogen eventually proves to be a useful resource, we should be interested in that too.

Not because someone has decided that a particular technology fits a political target, but because it may make economic and practical sense for the country. That’s an important distinction. We shouldn’t have to choose between supporting British innovation and asking sensible questions about cost. We can do both. And we should be equally willing to recognise genuine achievements when they happen.

Cornwall’s next chapter

I keep coming back to those old Cornish engine houses. They stand as reminders of an extraordinary period in British industrial history, when miners and engineers developed technologies that helped power the world. For a long time, it seemed that Cornwall’s great mining days belonged entirely to the past. But perhaps the story isn’t finished. Today, engineers are drilling deeper than their predecessors could have imagined, bringing water to the surface at temperatures approaching 200°C, generating electricity and extracting valuable minerals from it.

Others are investigating lithium-bearing granite and the possibility of naturally occurring hydrogen. The technology is different, the machinery is different, and the resources are different. But the underlying spirit is remarkably familiar. British engineers looking at the ground beneath their feet and asking, What can we do with this? I find that rather encouraging. We’ve spent a great deal of time in this country discussing what we must stop doing, what we must replace and what we must import to meet our future energy needs. It’s refreshing to find people concentrating on what Britain might actually be able to produce for itself.

And perhaps that’s the real treasure Cornwall is beginning to uncover. Not simply heat, lithium or hydrogen, but the opportunity to put British ingenuity, British resources and British engineering back to work. Cornwall helped build Britain’s industrial past. Perhaps it has a part to play in building its industrial future.