Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Macha's avatar
Macha
5d

Australia is pretty much on same path to destruction...all the resources and no value adding. almost everything is outsourced. All in plain sight via a falling gdp leading to an unpayable future debt driven by reckless misdirected unfettered government spending. One can only hope it doesn't end up like France is currently experiencing...riotous and wanton destruction.

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
5d

"And that, to me, is the problem. The policy starts with the net-zero objective and restricts the opportunities that can be considered.

"I would rather see it start with the national interest and examine all realistic options. Not because every oil and gas development deserves approval. But because the country’s energy security and finances deserve more than an answer determined in advance by an ideological political commitment".

Very true, very sensible, and I completely agree. It would also be wise to ascertain the relevant facts and figures - for certain, beyond any doubt - before making committal decisions that fix future policies.

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