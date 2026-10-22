Britain needs natural gas. Not just today or tomorrow, but for years to come. That’s not simply my opinion. The Government admits it. In September 2026, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero told Parliament that oil and gas would continue to play an important role in Britain’s energy system for decades. Decades. And in the very same parliamentary answer, it confirmed that it would not issue new licences to explore new oil and gas fields. Read those two statements again. We will need oil and gas for decades, but we’re not going to issue new exploration licences.

Meanwhile, Britain continues importing enormous quantities of gas from overseas. Including from Norway. And where does Norway get much of its gas? The North Sea. The same North Sea from which Britain has been producing oil and gas for more than half a century. I find something fundamentally wrong with that picture.

We’re being promised energy independence while deliberately restricting opportunities to develop more of our own energy resources. And we’re doing it at a time when the country is carrying almost £3 trillion of public debt. This isn’t simply about oil and gas. It’s about whether our energy policy is being determined by the practical needs of the country or by a political commitment to net zero. Because those two things aren’t necessarily the same.

The Norwegian gas business

I’ve nothing against Norway. Quite the opposite. The Norwegians have developed a remarkably successful offshore oil and gas industry. They extract their natural resources, sell them to countries that need them and collect the associated revenues. Britain is one of their customers. Norway is by far our largest overseas supplier of natural gas. Much of that gas comes from the North Sea. Not necessarily the same fields as Britain’s, of course. But the same sea, and an offshore industry operating under many of the same geological and engineering challenges.

Norway continues to develop its resources. Britain continues to buy Norwegian gas. And we’re told that restricting further exploration of our own resources is part of securing our energy future. Now, I can understand importing gas because we don’t produce enough ourselves. What I find considerably harder to understand is adopting a policy that limits our opportunities to produce more, while acknowledging that we’ll continue needing the stuff for decades. Especially when there’s another aspect to this arrangement that we’ve already discussed in NZE.

Exporting Our Emissions, again

Readers may remember my earlier article, Exporting Our Emissions. And anyone who read my original series on CO₂ will know that I have serious reservations about the way carbon dioxide is routinely presented as a pollutant. I’m not going to repeat that argument here. I’ve already made my position clear. But let’s look at the Government’s policy using its own emissions accounting.

When gas is extracted in British waters, the emissions associated with that production contribute to Britain’s figures. When it’s extracted in Norwegian waters, the production emissions generally appear in Norway’s figures instead. The gas can then be transported to Britain and burned in our power stations, factories or homes. The emissions from burning it still occur here. So what exactly have we achieved by shifting the production overseas? We’ve changed where some of the emissions are recorded. We haven’t eliminated the production process. And we’ve moved some of the associated jobs, investment and production tax revenues overseas as well.

Of course, the emissions associated with producing gas vary from field to field. Norwegian pipeline gas can be relatively efficient, and there’s no reason to assume that every British field would have a lower emissions footprint. But that’s a question for measurement, not political slogans. The broader point is the one I examined in Exporting Our Emissions.

Reducing industrial activity within Britain’s borders doesn’t necessarily mean reducing the world’s total industrial activity. Sometimes it means that someone else does the work, supplies the product and receives the economic benefits. While Britain continues consuming it.

Britain isn’t being asked to establish an entirely new offshore industry. We’ve been producing oil and gas from the North Sea for decades. We have platforms, pipelines, subsea installations, terminals, processing facilities, engineering companies and a highly skilled workforce. Much of the infrastructure is already in place. Some of it could support further production, particularly where smaller discoveries can be connected to existing facilities.

Not every remaining field will be commercially viable. Some may be too small, too expensive or too difficult to develop. And the North Sea is a mature producing area. Output has been declining for years. But that makes sensible management of the remaining resources particularly important. Once infrastructure is decommissioned, opportunities to use it for further production may disappear.

The Government’s policy doesn’t stop production from existing licensed fields, (in fact as we go to press the Government has just authorised drilling in one of the existing fields). Nor does it prohibit every additional development connected with those licences. What it does is rule out new licences to explore new fields. That distinction matters. But so does the consequence.

We’re choosing to restrict the search for further resources in a producing area where we already possess considerable infrastructure and expertise. And we’re making that choice while knowing that the country will continue needing oil and gas. To my mind, the sensible approach would be to examine the remaining opportunities on their economic and practical merits. If a field isn’t worth developing, leave it alone. But if it can produce useful quantities of energy, support British employment and generate revenue, why should a political target automatically settle the matter?

We’re nearly £3 trillion in debt

Now let’s talk about money. According to the Office for National Statistics, Britain’s public sector net debt stood at £2,985.5 billion at the end of August 2026. A whisker short of £3 trillion. And we’re constantly being told that the Government needs more money. For public services, defence, infrastructure, debt interest and the energy transition itself. Meanwhile, Britain has an established industry that has been generating tax revenue for decades. In the 2024/25 financial year, taxes on profits from UK oil and gas production brought in £4.4 billion. Four point four billion pounds. From actual production, not some speculative promise about what might be found in the future.

Of course, that doesn’t mean another £4.4 billion is sitting beneath the seabed waiting to be collected. Tax receipts depend on prices, costs, investment, production levels and the tax regime. Some developments will generate substantial returns. Others won’t be worth pursuing. But surely that’s the point of examining them. How much could be recovered? What would it cost? Could existing infrastructure be used? How many jobs might be supported? And what would the Treasury receive?

Those are questions that deserve proper answers, particularly when the country’s finances are under such pressure. Yet we’re restricting opportunities for new exploration before we know what those opportunities might ultimately be worth. And while we’re doing that, Norway is continuing to produce and sell gas to Britain. Norway receives the economic benefits and production tax revenues associated with its fields. Britain receives the gas. And the bill. I don’t see why potentially valuable British resources should be excluded from consideration simply because their development doesn’t fit the Government’s preferred energy policy.

When ideology takes precedence

Here’s where I think we need to stop dancing around the issue. Net zero is a political commitment. The Government has chosen to make it a central objective of national energy policy. And that commitment now influences decisions about exploration, electricity generation, transport, heating and industrial investment. But an emissions target isn’t an economic strategy. Nor is it a substitute for a serious assessment of the country’s energy needs.

Britain requires reliable supplies of energy, productive industries, skilled employment and revenue to support public services. Those are national responsibilities. The Government argues that new North Sea exploration would contribute relatively little additional production, could take many years to deliver and wouldn’t substantially change Britain’s dependence on imports.

Those are testable claims. They should be examined alongside the resources that might be developed, the infrastructure already available and the potential economic returns. But the decision not to issue new exploration licences has already been made. And that, to me, is the problem. The policy starts with the net-zero objective and restricts the opportunities that can be considered.

I would rather see it start with the national interest and examine all realistic options. Not because every oil and gas development deserves approval. But because the country’s energy security and finances deserve more than an answer determined in advance by an ideological political commitment.

And let’s dispose of one familiar response. Additional British production wouldn’t necessarily mean cheaper gas for British households. True enough. Gas prices are influenced by international markets. But this argument isn’t simply about cheaper bills. It’s about domestic economic activity, tax receipts, jobs, security of supply and making sensible use of national resources.Those benefits don’t suddenly disappear because gas is internationally traded.

The transition will take decades

The Government’s long-term plan is to reduce Britain’s use of fossil fuels. Electric vehicles replacing petrol and diesel. Heat pumps replacing gas boilers. More electricity from wind, solar and nuclear power. An expanded electricity grid and new ways of storing and managing energy.

I’ve examined several of those subjects in earlier NZE articles. And we’ve seen how much money, infrastructure and practical change will be required. None of it happens overnight. Millions of homes still use gas for heating. Industry still needs reliable energy. Gas-fired power stations still help keep electricity supplies balanced.

Those needs won’t disappear simply because a target date has been announced. So the question isn’t whether Britain might eventually use less gas. It’s how we manage our energy supplies during the decades in which we still need it. And whether we’re making sensible use of our own resources during that period.

That brings us to another aspect of the Government’s promise of energy independence. Because even if we reduce our dependence on imported fossil fuels, we may be creating some rather different dependencies.

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Made in Britain. Well, sort of.

Imagine buying a new car, possibly made in China. You drive it on British roads, charge it with British electricity and park it in your British garage. Does that make it a British car? Of course not. Yet we’re apparently expected to believe that generating electricity in Britain, using machinery and technology manufactured overseas, makes us energy independent.

Now, there’s nothing wrong with international trade. Britain has always imported things it needs and exported things other countries want. But dependence becomes a problem when essential equipment or materials can only be obtained from a small number of suppliers. And that’s particularly relevant to the technologies being promoted as the foundation of our energy future.

China dominates important parts of the global supply chains for solar panels, batteries and critical minerals. It manufactures a very large proportion of the world’s solar wafers and battery components. It also has a commanding position in processing several minerals needed for modern energy equipment. So we may be reducing our dependence on imported natural gas while increasing our dependence on imported technology. That’s not necessarily a disaster. But it certainly isn’t the straightforward independence we’re being promised.

Who controls the equipment?

In March 2026, the British Government announced that it could not support the use of offshore wind turbines manufactured by the Chinese company Mingyang Smart Energy in UK offshore projects. The decision was connected to national security considerations. Now, think about that.

Offshore wind is supposed to help secure Britain’s energy future. But the Government has decided that equipment from a particular foreign manufacturer cannot be supported in British waters. Doesn’t that tell us something important? Modern wind turbines are sophisticated industrial machines. They contain computers, sensors, communications systems and software. Some can be monitored remotely, updated and maintained through systems involving the original manufacturer. And that raises questions about security. Who has access? Who controls the software? Who supplies replacement components?

Could a hostile actor exploit vulnerabilities in the equipment or the systems connecting it to the grid? I’m not suggesting that someone in Beijing has a big red button marked Switch Off Britain. I’m suggesting that we should know exactly what safeguards are in place before making essential national infrastructure dependent on technology supplied from overseas.

The Government’s decision on Mingyang shows that the security question is real enough to influence policy. So perhaps we should stop pretending that the location of a wind turbine tells us everything we need to know about energy independence. When something is essential to keeping the lights on, I’d rather like to know who has the keys.

And then there are the minerals

Wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles require large quantities of materials. Copper, steel, aluminium, lithium, graphite and various rare earth elements, depending on the technology. Those materials have to be extracted, processed and manufactured into components. And the countries that mine them aren’t necessarily the countries that process them. China has established a particularly strong position in several important mineral-processing industries. So Britain’s energy transition may depend not only on overseas equipment manufacturers but also on overseas processing facilities.

Even the Government has acknowledged this vulnerability. Its Critical Minerals Strategy, published in November 2025, sets ambitions for increasing domestic production and recycling while reducing reliance on individual overseas suppliers. Those are sensible questions for any country to address. But they also underline the point. If we need a national strategy to reduce our dependence on overseas suppliers of essential materials, perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to describe the resulting energy system as independent.

Energy independence or just another slogan?

There’s nothing inherently wrong with international trade. Britain doesn’t need to produce every unit of energy it consumes or manufacture every component of its electricity system. Overseas manufacturers provide useful equipment. Electricity interconnectors can help balance supply and demand. But relying on international trade isn’t the same as being independent. And changing what we import doesn’t automatically make us more secure.

We can reduce our dependence on imported gas while increasing our dependence on imported technology. We can generate electricity in Britain while relying on overseas suppliers for essential components, software and materials. And we can continue buying oil and gas from abroad while restricting opportunities to develop our own remaining resources. The question is whether the overall result makes Britain stronger, more resilient and better able to meet its own needs. That requires something rather more substantial than an attractive slogan. It requires an energy policy built around the country’s practical and economic interests.

The national interest should come first

Let’s return to where I started. The Government acknowledges that Britain will need oil and gas for decades. Yet it has decided not to issue new licences to explore new fields. We have an established North Sea industry, existing infrastructure, skilled workers and remaining resources that may offer opportunities for further production. We also have almost £3 trillion in public debt. And we continue buying large quantities of gas from Norway, much of it extracted from beneath the same North Sea. At the same time, our proposed energy transition introduces new dependencies on overseas manufacturers, minerals and technology.

I’m not arguing that Britain should produce every barrel of oil or every cubic metre of gas it possibly can, regardless of cost. I’m arguing that the decision should begin with a serious examination of the national interest. What energy will we need? What resources do we possess? What can we economically produce? What revenues, employment and security benefits might follow? And what would be the consequences of obtaining those resources elsewhere?

Those questions should come before the political target, not after it. Because net zero is a policy choice. Keeping the country supplied with reliable energy, protecting its economic interests and managing its finances are responsibilities that no government can escape. The national interest should determine energy policy. Energy policy should not be allowed to redefine the national interest simply to suit a political target.

And when Britain is carrying nearly £3 trillion in debt, perhaps making full and sensible use of the national assets we already possess would be a rather good place to start. That, to my mind, is where energy independence ought to begin.