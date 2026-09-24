Britain has been remarkably successful at reducing its carbon emissions.At least, that’s what we’re told. And on one particular measure, it’s perfectly true. According to the Government’s latest provisional figures, UK territorial greenhouse gas emissions in 2025 were around 54% lower than they were in 1990.

That’s quite an achievement. Coal-fired power stations have disappeared. Electricity generation has become considerably cleaner. Heavy industry has declined, factories that once dominated British towns have closed, and our economy has increasingly moved away from manufacturing towards services.

So far, so green. But we haven’t stopped buying things. We still buy cars. Steel. Clothes. Televisions. Computers. Furniture. Machinery. Kitchen appliances and all the other things modern life apparently requires.

We just don’t necessarily make them here anymore. Which raises a rather obvious question. If Britain stops manufacturing something and instead buys it from another country, what happens to the emissions from making it? As far as Britain’s territorial emissions account is concerned, they disappear. Not from the atmosphere, obviously. Just from our side of the ledger.

Let’s imagine an ordinary washing machine. Suppose that in 1990 we made it in Britain. Producing the steel, manufacturing the components and running the factory. All consume energy. The resulting emissions are British emissions. Fair enough. Now close the factory. Make exactly the same washing machine overseas, put it on a ship, bring it to Britain and sell it to exactly the same British customer. The customer still has his washing machine.

The CO₂ involved in manufacturing it still entered the atmosphere somewhere. But from Britain’s territorial emissions account, something rather wonderful has happened. Most of those manufacturing emissions have vanished. They now belong to somebody else. There we go. We’ve reduced our emissions.

Two ways of counting the same lifestyle

This isn’t some obscure loophole. The Government publishes different measures of Britain’s greenhouse gas emissions, and the distinction between them matters. The measure used for Britain’s Net Zero targets is territorial emissions. Basically, it counts emissions occurring within the UK’s borders. On that measure, Britain has done extremely well.

But there’s another way of looking at it. It’s called our consumption footprint. Instead of asking where something was manufactured, this asks whose consumption ultimately caused the emissions. So if something is manufactured in China, India, Germany or anywhere else and subsequently consumed in Britain, the emissions associated with producing it are included in Britain’s consumption footprint.

And suddenly the picture looks rather different. Britain’s consumption footprint was an estimated 699 million tonnes CO₂e in 2023. It has fallen substantially over the longer term. That’s important, because it would be quite wrong to suggest Britain has achieved all of its emissions reduction simply by moving factories overseas. We haven’t.

Britain really has reduced emissions. But consumption emissions have fallen much more slowly than territorial emissions. ONS currently estimates that the consumption measure was 24% below its 1990 level in 2023, compared with the much larger fall in territorial emissions. Funny old thing, accounting.

The figure that really caught my eye

Then I came across another number. According to the Government’s latest UK carbon footprint statistics, in 2023 emissions associated with imported goods and services amounted to 371 million tonnes CO₂e. That's 53% of Britain's entire consumption footprint. Back in 1996, the figure was 31%.

In fact, while emissions associated with goods and services produced and consumed within Britain fell by 49% between 1996 and 2023, emissions embedded in imports rose by 43%.

That doesn’t mean those imports are unnecessary. Nor does it mean Britain could or should manufacture everything itself. But it does make the claim that Britain has dramatically cut its emissions rather less straightforward than it first appears.

We’ve dramatically cut the emissions occurring within Britain. True. But more than half of the emissions associated with British consumption now originate overseas. Also true. I think we’re entitled to mention both.

The atmosphere doesn’t have a passport

This is where I begin to struggle with the logic. Climate change is presented to us as a global problem. CO₂ emitted in Birmingham has exactly the same effect on the atmosphere as CO₂ emitted in Beijing. The atmosphere doesn’t recognise borders. Yet we measure much of our progress towards solving this global problem according to national borders.

Close a carbon-intensive factory in Britain and our territorial emissions fall. If we then import the product that factory used to make, the emissions involved in producing it overseas don’t appear in Britain’s territorial total. Perhaps the overseas factory is cleaner. Perhaps it isn’t.

That’s something that has to be established rather than assumed. But one thing is certain. Moving the emissions does not eliminate them. You can offshore a factory. You can’t offshore the atmosphere.

Steel provides a rather interesting example

The blast furnaces at Port Talbot closed in 2024 as Tata Steel began its transition towards electric-arc steelmaking. There are perfectly respectable environmental arguments for doing that, and the new electric arc furnace is intended to produce steel with substantially lower domestic emissions.

But the closure also produced an immediate and substantial reduction in Britain’s industrial emissions. The Climate Change Committee reported in 2026 that emissions from Britain’s iron and steel sector fell by 3.2 million tonnes CO₂e in 2025, due to the closure of the Port Talbot blast furnaces.

Indeed, it says the temporary closure of Port Talbot was responsible for almost two-thirds of the reduction in UK industrial emissions between 2023 and 2025. Again, those figures aren’t wrong. The emissions genuinely are no longer being produced by those blast furnaces. But Britain hasn’t stopped needing steel.

And that seems to me to be the question worth asking. If we reduce domestic production of an essential material and consequently import more of it, have we decarbonised the product? Or have we decarbonised the postcode where it was made? Those aren’t necessarily the same thing.

Apparently the Government has noticed

And here’s where it gets particularly interesting. From January 2027, Britain is introducing something called the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, or CBAM. It’s essentially a carbon charge applying to certain carbon-intensive imported goods, initially including iron and steel, aluminium, cement, fertiliser and hydrogen.

Why do we need such a thing? Because of something called carbon leakage, which can occur when environmental policies make producing something more expensive in one country, encouraging production to shift somewhere facing lower carbon costs. The product still gets made. The emissions may still occur. The jobs and investment, however, may have moved.

And I’m not putting words into anybody’s mouth here. The Government’s own explanation of CBAM says the policy is intended to ensure Britain’s decarbonisation produces a genuine reduction in global emissions rather than simply displacing carbon emissions overseas.

Which strikes me as a rather significant admission. If carbon leakage weren’t a genuine concern, why would we need a mechanism specifically designed to deal with it? But now we’ve created another layer. There’s something almost circular about this.

First, Britain puts a price on carbon to encourage British industry to reduce emissions. That increases pressure on carbon-intensive manufacturers. We then worry that imports from countries facing lower carbon costs might undercut them. So we introduce a carbon charge at the border. Maybe economists can explain why this makes perfect sense. Perhaps it does.

But I can’t help wondering whether there might have been some merit in ensuring British industry could remain competitive while we decarbonised it, rather than discovering afterwards that imported carbon creates another problem requiring another tax and another acronym. I suppose that would have been too simple.

There are people attached to those emissions

When a British factory closes, the emissions associated with its production may leave Britain’s territorial account. But so do the jobs. The wages. The tax revenue. The apprenticeships. The suppliers. The engineering knowledge. And eventually, perhaps, some of our ability to make things for ourselves.

That doesn’t mean preserving every old industrial process forever. Industries and technology change. Some factories become uneconomic. But if government policy makes domestic production more expensive in the name of reducing global emissions, and we then import the same goods from overseas, I think we’re entitled to ask what has actually been achieved.

Especially if overseas production is equally or more carbon intensive. We’ve improved the British carbon account. We’ve possibly damaged British industry. And the atmosphere may be little better off. That would seem a rather poor bargain.

To be fair

There is another side to this. Britain’s emissions reduction cannot simply be explained by offshoring. Not remotely. Our electricity system genuinely has become less carbon intensive. Coal has disappeared from electricity generation. Energy efficiency has improved. Technologies have changed. And Britain’s consumption footprint has fallen too. That’s real progress whichever way you look at it.

Nor can we simply compare two differently constructed emissions measures and declare the entire difference to have been “exported”. That would be far too simplistic. But it doesn’t make the underlying issue disappear. In 2023, 371 million tonnes CO₂e of Britain’s consumption footprint came from imported goods and services. Those emissions still happened. They simply happened somewhere else. So what exactly are we trying to achieve? This, for me, is the nub of it.

If Net Zero is primarily about reducing Britain’s territorial emissions, then the current accounting system makes sense. We measure what happens inside Britain and work towards zero. Fine. But that isn’t normally how the argument is presented.

We’re told Britain must reach Net Zero because we have to help prevent global climate change. If that’s the objective, surely the important question isn’t merely how much CO₂ Britain produces. It’s also how much is produced around the world supplying what Britain consumes.

Otherwise, we risk congratulating ourselves for closing factories while ships arrive carrying the products those factories used to make. The British spreadsheet gets greener. The atmosphere may not.

Perhaps the most environmentally responsible washing machine isn’t necessarily the one manufactured thousands of miles away and then shipped here. Perhaps sometimes it is. That’s the point. We ought to know.

The same applies to steel, cement, chemicals, fertiliser and countless other products. If British industry can manufacture something efficiently, under stringent environmental standards and with an increasingly low-carbon electricity supply, perhaps keeping that production here isn’t an obstacle to sensible environmental policy. Perhaps it should be part of it.

Because there’s something rather odd about aspiring to become one of the world’s cleanest economies by gradually becoming an economy that doesn’t make very much. That’s not necessarily decarbonisation. Sometimes it’s just shopping.

And there we are. Britain’s territorial greenhouse gas emissions have fallen dramatically. That is a genuine achievement, and pretending otherwise wouldn’t help anybody. But it isn’t the whole story. Our consumption footprint has fallen much less rapidly. More than half of that footprint now comes from emissions associated with imports. And the Government itself is introducing a carbon border mechanism because of the risk that British decarbonisation could simply displace emissions overseas.

So perhaps the next time somebody tells us Britain has cut its emissions by more than half, we should ask one additional question. Which emissions? The ones created inside our borders? Or the ones created around the world supplying the things we actually use?

Because if we’re genuinely trying to change the world’s climate rather than simply meet Britain’s carbon targets, surely both matter. Moving a factory from one side of the world to the other may do wonders for a national emissions account. The atmosphere, I suspect, remains unimpressed.

There we go.