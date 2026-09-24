Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
Sep 26Edited

TJ, thanks for this piece. Myth as math. UK and EU have resorting to questionable accounting and verification for decades.

The UK is also guilty of not mentioning the Scope 3 accounting from the Emission Trading Scheme, which requires all countries to determine the carbon emissions created by their customers and manufacturers, domestic and international. Then, there is the matter of extra emissions emitted by lower cost manufacturers and far less stringent energy rules and regulations on foreign companies.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Sep 25

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid anyway?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves. See Schernikau and Smith on the unpopular truth about electricity and the future of energy. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Trillions have been wasted for want of due diligence.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

What is the cost-benefit ratio for net-zero?

What are the benefits?

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