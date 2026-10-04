Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Oct 4

I don't believe one word of it. The IPCC and the Met Office have extensive previous, and have powerful motives for exaggerating "global warming". I have seen quite a lot of much more respectable evidence suggesting that very little warming has taken place, and that talk of more frequent and worse extreme events is usually unjustified.

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
Oct 4

A Brit using common sense? Stop it now before something good happens!

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