Having recently discovered that my gas boiler is apparently guilty, I thought I’d better find out what it’s guilty of. Not the carbon dioxide. We know about that. I’m more interested in what comes afterwards. Floods. Wildfires. Heatwaves. Droughts. Storms. Increasingly, extreme weather is presented as something we can already see happening around us, evidence, if you like, of why the transition to Net Zero is necessary. But there’s a question I’ve been meaning to ask.

Is extreme weather actually getting worse?

Not whether the planet is warming. That’s a different question. Not whether greenhouse gases affect the climate. That’s another one. I mean the weather. Are storms getting worse? Are there more floods? More droughts? More wildfires? And when one of these things happens, how do we know what part climate change played in it?

Because if extreme weather is part of the case for changing how we heat our homes, generate our electricity, travel and produce our food, I think it’s reasonable to find out exactly what the evidence says. So I did. And, as usual, it wasn’t quite as straightforward as I expected.

It aint half hot Mum

I started with heatwaves, mainly because I thought they’d be fairly easy. And, for once, they were. It is getting hotter. The IPCC says extreme heat has become more frequent and more intense across most of the world’s land since the 1950s, and that human activity is the main reason. Britain has been getting hotter too. The Met Office’s State of the UK Climate shows the same direction of travel here. Fair enough. If somebody tells me we’re experiencing more very hot weather than we used to, I haven’t found much reason to argue.

We could do with some rain

That was easy. Unfortunately, I then looked at rain. There’s evidence that very heavy rain has become more common in some areas of Britain. The explanation isn’t particularly mysterious. Warmer air can carry more water. More water in the atmosphere means that, when the conditions are right for rain, more of it can come down. That makes sense to me.

But looking at the British rainfall record and working out precisely how much of a particular change is down to a warming climate isn’t nearly so straightforward. The Met Office’s own discussion of heavy rainfall and flooding points out that rainfall varies enormously from year to year and that some of the changes we’ve observed remain within the range of past natural variation.

So we have several things going on at once. Britain is getting warmer. Very heavy rain appears to be becoming more common. A warmer atmosphere can produce heavier rain. But that still doesn’t mean every time somebody’s house floods we can point at climate change and say: “There. That’s what did it.” Because how much rain fell is only part of the story. Where the house was built, the state of the drains, the rivers, the flood defences and whether the ground was already soaking wet all get a vote as well.

And there is another rather large character in the story of British weather that I think deserves a mention.

The jet stream.

I watch the Met Office ‘Deep Dive’ most Tuesdays on their YouTube channel and, if you do the same, you’ll soon become familiar with the jet stream. It turns up with remarkable regularity. The Met Office describes it as a band of very strong winds about five to seven miles above us, generally travelling from west to east. For Britain, where it goes and at what strength, matters enormously.

Think of it as a great river of air high above the Atlantic. Sometimes it runs fairly straight. Sometimes it buckles and meanders. It strengthens, weakens, shifts north and shifts south. And we sit underneath it. If the jet stream runs towards Britain, it can act almost like a conveyor belt, helping Atlantic low-pressure systems come bowling towards us one after another. Rain. Wind. Another depression. More rain.

Move the jet north of us and high pressure has a better chance of taking charge. Suddenly we’re sitting outside wondering whether summer has come back. In fact, as I’m writing this, that’s more or less what the forecasts suggest may happen over the next few days. Same Britain. Same climate. Different position of the jet stream. And what I find particularly interesting is that the weather arriving in my garden may have begun thousands of miles away.

Cold air plunging south over Canada and the United States can strengthen the temperature differences that help energise the jet stream. That, in turn, can affect the Atlantic weather systems eventually heading our way. The Met Office explains this sort of thing regularly. And I think it’s worth remembering whenever British weather is discussed as though it were something generated within our own borders. It isn’t. We’re a small group of islands sitting beside a very large ocean, underneath an enormous moving atmosphere.

The jet stream existed before Net Zero. It will exist after Net Zero. Atlantic depressions will still form. High pressure will still occasionally sit over us. And British weather will continue doing what British weather has always done rather well. Changing its mind.

None of that tells us that climate change isn’t affecting the weather. It plainly can. But it does make me wonder about the question at the heart of all this. If extreme British weather is part of the argument for Britain reaching Net Zero, how much difference will Britain’s Net Zero actually make to the extreme weather Britain experiences? I’ll come back to that.

What about all the storms then?

Here I got another surprise. The Met Office says there has been “no compelling trend” in UK storminess when it looks at maximum wind gusts over roughly the past forty years. I had to read that twice. We certainly hear a great deal about storms. They even have names now, which perhaps gives them a little more personality than they used to have. But according to the Met Office’s own assessment of windstorms, the observations don’t show a compelling trend towards Britain becoming stormier.

That doesn’t mean nothing might change in future. Some computer projections suggest UK winter storms could become somewhat more frequent or intense. But that’s what may happen. It isn’t what we’ve actually measured so far. And I’m beginning to think that’s quite an important distinction. What has happened. Why we think it happened. What a computer says may happen next. Three different things. By the time they reach the evening news, they can occasionally sound remarkably like one.

Hurricanes aren’t much more cooperative. The IPCC says there is “low confidence” in any long-term global trend in the total number of tropical cyclones. At the same time, there is better evidence that warming can make the strongest hurricanes more intense in some respects, and increase the amount of rain they produce. So: “There are more hurricanes because of climate change” and “A warmer climate can make aspects of hurricanes worse” aren’t the same claim. That may sound like splitting hairs. I don’t think it is.

What about wildfires?

Now this one bothers me slightly. Hot, dry weather obviously matters. If vegetation is tinder-dry, humidity is low and the wind is blowing, a fire that starts can spread frighteningly quickly. But notice those words. A fire that starts.

Because a forest doesn’t generally burst into flames merely because it’s hot. Something starts the fire. Sometimes lightning. Sometimes machinery. Sometimes an accident. Sometimes carelessness. And sometimes somebody deliberately sets fire to it.

The Met Office itself makes essentially this distinction in its fire-weather work: weather conditions can tell us something about how severe a fire might become if one starts. They don’t necessarily tell us what started it. That seems rather important. If somebody drops a cigarette into wet vegetation, we may get a burnt cigarette. Drop the same thing into tinder-dry vegetation after weeks without rain and we may get a wildfire. The weather matters enormously. But so does the cigarette.

So when a wildfire appears on television accompanied by the words “climate change”, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask two questions. What started the fire? And: What made it spread the way it did? Leaving either one out doesn’t help us understand very much.

Somewhere around here I began noticing another problem. Whenever extreme weather is discussed, the weather itself and the damage it causes have a habit of becoming the same thing. I’m not sure they are. Suppose roughly the same storm hits the same coastline twice, fifty years apart. The first time there are a hundred houses. The second time there are ten thousand houses, three hotels, a shopping centre, several roads and thousands of cars. The second storm produces vastly more financial damage. Was the storm worse? Maybe. But the repair bill doesn’t tell us. And the global disaster figures illustrate this rather nicely.

The World Meteorological Organization records nearly 12,000 weather, climate, and water-related disasters between 1970 and 2021, producing about $4.3 trillion in reported economic losses. That’s a very large number. But something else happened during broadly the same period. Deaths fell dramatically. The WMO’s earlier fifty-year study found the number of recorded disasters had increased about fivefold while the number of deaths fell almost threefold.

At first sight, that seems rather odd. More disasters. More expensive damage.Fewer people dying. But it isn’t really contradictory. There are more of us. We’re wealthier. We’ve built far more things that can be damaged. We record disasters better than we once did. And, importantly, we’ve become much better at forecasting dangerous weather, warning people that it’s coming and getting them out of its way. The WMO itself says improved early warnings and disaster management have substantially reduced deaths. Countries with poorer warning systems have nearly six times the disaster mortality rate of those with better coverage.

So human beings aren’t simply passive recipients of whatever the weather throws at us. We can do something about it. And that’s where this little investigation took me somewhere I wasn’t particularly expecting.

We spend an enormous amount of political energy discussing how to alter the climate of 2050. Perhaps we should also ask what we can do to make people safer from the weather we’ve already got. Flood defences. Better drainage. Weather forecasting. Early-warning systems. Reservoirs. Fire breaks and land management. Building standards. And perhaps not building thousands of new houses in places where we already know the water has an unfortunate habit of arriving in the living room.

None of those things reduces the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. But they can make an enormous difference to what happens when extreme weather arrives. The WMO says giving people just 24 hours’ warning of an approaching storm or heatwave can reduce potential damage by around 30%. That’s quite a return from knowing what’s coming tomorrow.

And I don’t see why this has to become an argument about one or the other. Reducing emissions and protecting ourselves from weather aren’t mutually exclusive. But if money is finite, and mine certainly appears to be, then I think we’re allowed to ask what each approach costs and what each actually achieves.

Which brings me back to Net Zero.

Britain currently produces less than 1% of the world’s territorial greenhouse-gas emissions, according to the Government’s own figures. As I said when we looked at my unfortunate gas boiler, that isn’t an argument for doing nothing. But neither does “less than 1%” become irrelevant merely because it’s inconvenient.

Britain is proposing an enormous transformation of the way we generate electricity, heat our homes, travel and run industry. Part of the case for doing so is the future damage expected from climate change. Fine. Then I think I’m entitled to ask: If Britain reaches Net Zero, how much difference will that make to the extreme weather Britain actually experiences? Not whether worldwide emissions reductions would affect future climate. That’s a different question, and maybe they would. I’m asking about Britain’s contribution.

The jet stream will still move. Atlantic depressions will still arrive. Heatwaves will still happen. There will still be floods, droughts, storms and wildfires. Net Zero was never a promise to abolish weather. So what reduction in the additional risk are we buying with Britain’s contribution to the global effort?

And while we’re doing that, what could we achieve by making Britain more resilient to the weather that will occur anyway? I don’t know the answer. But I’m increasingly convinced that it’s the question I want answered.

Because the answer to my original question, Is extreme weather really getting worse? turned out to be irritatingly untidy. Extreme heat? Yes. That’s the clearest one. Heavy rain? There’s evidence that it’s increasing, although separating long-term climate change from Britain’s considerable natural rainfall variation is less straightforward than the headlines sometimes suggest. UK windstorms? No compelling worsening trend in the observations so far. Hurricanes? No clear long-term increase in their total global number, but good reasons to expect a warmer climate to make some of their effects worse. Wildfires? Hot and dry conditions can make them much more dangerous once they start. But something still has to start them. And flood and disaster losses? They tell us something important about the weather, but also about how many people and how much property we’ve put in its path.

So perhaps the answer isn’t: “Yes, extreme weather is getting worse.” And it certainly isn’t: “No, nothing is changing.” It’s rather more awkward than either of those. Some things clearly are changing. Some aren’t showing the trends I expected to find. Some depend very much on where you look. And almost all of them become more complicated once you ask what actually turned bad weather into a human disaster.

Which leaves me in roughly the same place I seem to end up quite often with Net Zero. Asking questions. When somebody shows me pictures of a flood, wildfire or hurricane and tells me this is why we need Net Zero, I don’t think my response should be: “Well, that’s settled then.”

I’d rather ask: What actually happened? Is it happening more often? What part did a warmer climate play? What else contributed? What can we do to protect ourselves? And if Britain’s answer is Net Zero, how much difference will Britain’s Net Zero actually make? Those don’t strike me as particularly scientific questions. Which is fortunate. Because I’m not a scientist. I’m just the chap with the gas boiler. Which, incidentally, is still switched off. The jet stream appears to be doing me a favour.