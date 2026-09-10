Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Sep 10

Most serious people (which excludes politicians and the MSM) describe Germany’s so-called energy transition as a disaster which is rapidly deindustrialising the German economy. This is one of the reasons why AfD, the German equivalent of Reform UK, is now leading in the polls.

Even Promethean Action in the USA has picked up on the AfD success in Saxony-Anhalt: https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-midweek-update-election-bomb-in-germany-ends-ukraine-war-carneys-eu-dream-is-dead-september-9-2026/?ref=promethean-action-daily-newsletter

Anti-Covid plandemic campaigner Reiner Fuellmich banged up in prison on false charges has also picked up on the landmark significance of this win: https://substack.com/home/post/p-214965028

The Nato/EU/UK warmongering in Ukraine, initiated under Biden but now opposed by Trump, has been a further disaster for the people, with self-harming sanctions against Russia and the sabotage of Nord Stream sending European energy prices sky-high. Like President Trump, AfD is opposed to the Ukraine war (and mass immigration of cultural aliens and other oppressions of the people).

Let’s hope that AfD manage to take over in Germany.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Sep 10

The Energiewende was dead in the water in 2018.

The triple failure of the green transition in Germany

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BT3msy7nvFw

Nucleaer power is illegal in Australia.

http://www.the-rathouse.com/2011/Grover-Power.html

We will have to burn more coal or die in the dark before nuclear is on deck.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/burn-coal-in-australia-or-die-in

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