In the first piece in this series, I laid out something very simple. Carbon dioxide is essential for life on Earth. Every plant depends on it. Every breath of oxygen we take exists because of it. It has been part of how this planet works since long before we turned up.

So here’s what I can’t quite get past. How did we end up treating it like a poison?

I don’t mean that as a rhetorical flourish. I mean it as a genuine question. How did a colourless, odourless gas that makes up 0.04% of the atmosphere, a gas without which nothing would grow and nothing would live, end up being classified as a pollutant? When did that happen? Who decided? And why did the rest of us just go along with it?

Because we did go along with it. I did. For quite a long time, in actual fact. And I think most people did too. Not because we were stupid, but because the language changed so gradually that we didn’t notice it happening. And that, I think, is the bit worth looking at.

It wasn’t always like this

For most of the 20th century, carbon dioxide was exactly what it sounds like: a chemical compound. CO₂. You’d find it in chemistry textbooks, in discussions about the atmosphere, in the science of how plants grow. It was a fact. A component. Part of the furniture, if you like.

Scientists had known since the 1800s that CO₂ and other gases could trap heat in the atmosphere. A Swedish chemist called Svante Arrhenius worked that out back in 1896. But it wasn’t a crisis. It wasn’t even particularly alarming. It was simply an observation about how the atmosphere behaves. For decades, the scientific conversation about CO₂ was measured, cautious, and, frankly, rather dull. Which is usually a sign that the science is being done properly.

Nobody was calling it a pollutant. Nobody was calling it dangerous. It was just there.

So what changed?

The slow turn

You can trace the shift if you know where to look. It didn’t happen overnight. It happened in stages, each one building on the last, each one tightening the language a little more.

In the 1970s and 80s, the environmental movement was growing. Genuine concerns about air pollution, acid rain, the ozone layer. Real problems, many of them. And carbon dioxide got swept into that broader conversation, not because it was the same kind of thing as sulphur dioxide belching out of a factory chimney, but because it was in the same general neighbourhood. It was an emission. It came from burning things. And once you’re in the category of “emissions,” you’re already halfway to being a problem.

Then, in 1988, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established. The IPCC. And this was a significant moment, because the IPCC wasn’t just a scientific body. It was a political one too. It was set up by the United Nations, and its job was not simply to study the climate but to assess the risks of climate change and advise governments on policy. Science and politics, joined at the hip from the very beginning. That matters, I think. That matters quite a lot.

Through the 1990s, the language continued to harden. “Greenhouse gases” became a phrase with weight behind it. The Kyoto Protocol in 1997 committed countries to reducing emissions. Carbon dioxide was no longer just a component of the atmosphere. It was becoming a target.

But the real shift, the one most people actually felt, came in 2006. Al Gore released “An Inconvenient Truth.” And whatever you think of the man or the film, there’s no denying what it did. It took carbon dioxide out of the science journals and put it in the cinemas. It made CO₂ emotional. It made it frightening. It gave people images of drowning polar bears and flooded cities and told them that this gas, this trace gas that plants need to survive, was going to destroy the world.

That was the moment, I think, when the public conversation changed for good. Not because the science suddenly became more alarming, but because the story did.

The word that changed everything

Then in 2009, something happened that sounds bureaucratic but was actually rather important. The United States Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA, formally classified carbon dioxide as a pollutant under the Clean Air Act. A pollutant. The same category as lead, mercury, sulphur dioxide. The same word you’d use for toxic chemicals dumped in a river.

Now, think about that for a moment. Carbon dioxide. The gas that every plant on Earth needs to survive. The gas that your body produces every time you breathe out. Classified, officially, as a pollutant.

Once that word was attached, it stuck. And once it stuck, the whole conversation shifted. You weren’t talking about a natural atmospheric gas anymore. You were talking about pollution. Dirty. Harmful. Something to be eliminated. The language did the work. You didn’t need to win the scientific argument if you’d already won the linguistic one.

And from there it only escalated. “Carbon emissions” became “carbon pollution.” “Climate change” became “climate crisis” and then “climate emergency.” Each step ratcheted up the emotional temperature. Each step made it a little harder to ask a calm question without sounding like you were being irresponsible. Or worse, a “denier.” There’s a word with some weight behind it, shall we say.

What happens when you change the words

This is the bit that interests me most, if I’m honest. Not the politics. Not even the science. The language.

Because language does something very clever. It frames what you’re allowed to think. If carbon dioxide is “a natural part of the atmosphere,” then discussing its role is just science. Perfectly reasonable. But if carbon dioxide is “a dangerous pollutant,” then questioning the need to eliminate it sounds reckless. It sounds like you’re defending pollution. And nobody wants to defend pollution, do they?

The words changed. And when the words changed, the boundaries of acceptable conversation changed with them. You could see it happening. On the news, in the papers, in the way politicians talked. The space for nuance just shrank and shrank until there wasn’t really any space left at all.

I suppose I noticed it most clearly with Boris Johnson, of all people. I joined the Conservative Party specifically to vote for him as leader. I believed in him. I thought he was going to be sensible, practical, a bit of common sense after the Theresa May years. Am I embarrassed about that now? Yes, fairly. Yes, I am. It was my first bad political judgement, I think. My first proper one, anyway.

Because what did Boris do? He went headlong into net zero. He hosted COP26 in Glasgow and stood there telling the world we needed to eliminate carbon emissions. A Conservative Prime Minister. And if even he was using that language, treating CO₂ as the enemy, talking about it as though it were something shameful, then you knew the shift was complete. The framing had won. It didn’t matter what the science said anymore, because the words had already decided the argument.

That was the moment I thought, right, something has gone properly wrong here.

Not a conspiracy, just a direction

I want to be clear about something, because I think it matters. I’m not saying all of this was some grand plan. I’m not a conspiracy man. I don’t think a group of people sat in a room in 1988 and said, “Right, let’s demonise carbon dioxide and see where it takes us.”

What I think happened is simpler than that. A genuine scientific observation about atmospheric gases got picked up by politics. Politics needed a story. The environmental movement needed a villain. The media needed drama. And CO₂, quiet, invisible, impossible to see or smell, turned out to be the perfect candidate. Because you can say almost anything about an invisible gas and most people have no way of checking.

The language shifted. The framing hardened. And gradually, over thirty years or so, a trace gas that is fundamental to life on Earth became something people were taught to fear.

I’m not angry about it. I’m not even particularly surprised, really. That’s how these things work. But I do think it’s worth seeing clearly. Because once you notice how the words changed, you can’t unnotice it. You start hearing it everywhere. “Carbon pollution.” “Climate emergency.” “Dirty energy.” Every phrase doing a little bit of work, nudging you towards a conclusion you were never quite asked to agree with.

What comes next

So we’ve got a gas that’s essential for life, and we’ve got a thirty-year process that turned it into a villain. The question that follows, naturally enough, is this: once you’ve successfully labelled something the enemy, what happens next?

Well, quite a lot, as it turns out. Because there’s money in enemies. Quite a lot of money. But we’ll come to that.

There we go. That’s that one.