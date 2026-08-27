Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
Sep 10

A lot of people love to protest against pollution and use the issue to virtue signal. They will be saddened to hear carbon is not a pollutant :(

The good news is they can still carry on by protesting against Net Zero policies themselves, because Net Zero is responsible for unleashing toxic industrial pollution through SMART technology (SMART meters etc) which is a core component of Net Zero.

https://messingwithnature.substack.com/p/the-collapse-of-net-zero-is-upon-e12

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Erik Vynckier's avatar
Erik Vynckier
Oct 2

CO2 is the elixir of life.

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