I voted for Boris Johnson. I’ll say that upfront, because I think honesty matters, and if you’re going to write about politics you should probably admit where you’ve stood. I joined the Conservative Party specifically to vote for him as leader. I thought he’d be good. For a while, I thought he was doing alright.

Then something changed. Somewhere along the way, he seemed to shift. The Boris who’d talked about common sense and getting things done started sounding like a different man altogether. More liberal. More fashionable. More green. By the time he was hosting COP26 in Glasgow, promising the world that Britain would lead the charge to net zero, I remember thinking: nobody voted for this. Nobody asked for this.

But here’s the thing. Boris didn’t start it. He accelerated it, yes. He put his foot on the pedal. But the road had been built long before he got anywhere near Downing Street.

And that’s what I want to trace in this article. How did the UK, a medium-sized island that produces roughly one per cent of global emissions, end up volunteering to be the world’s net zero guinea pig? Who pushed for it? Who benefits from it? And why did we go further and faster than almost anyone else?

I suppose I want to follow the money. There we go. That’s what this is about.

It Started With an Act Nobody Talked About

In 2008, the UK Parliament passed the Climate Change Act. It committed Britain to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050, measured against 1990 levels. It was, by any measure, one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in modern British history.

And almost nobody debated it.

The Act passed through the House of Commons with just five MPs voting against it. Five. Out of 646. There was no public consultation to speak of. No general election where it featured as a major issue. No real argument. It just went through.

Now, I find that remarkable. In actual fact, I find it more than remarkable. I find it suspicious. When was the last time 641 MPs agreed on anything? They can’t agree on the time of day most weeks, but on this, on committing the country to a complete transformation of its energy system, its industry, its farming, its way of life, they nodded it through like it was a motion to rename a post office.

The man behind the 2008 Act was Ed Miliband, then Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change. In July 2026, the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham shuffled Miliband sideways to Foreign Secretary and appointed Miatta Fahnbulleh to the energy brief. She’s a left-wing economist who led the New Economics Foundation, a think tank that campaigned hard for a rapid green transition. Before that, she was Miliband’s own senior economic advisor. So Miliband’s gone, but his closest ally has taken the wheel, and by all accounts she intends to push the accelerator even harder.

Fahnbulleh opposes new North Sea oil and gas drilling licences and champions what she calls economic growth through the green transition. She came to Britain from Liberia as a child, studied PPE at Oxford and got a PhD at the LSE. I don’t doubt her sincerity. But when someone moves from running a lobby group that campaigns for net zero into the government department that delivers net zero, you’re entitled to notice that. In actual fact, I think you’d be foolish not to.

The pattern is always the same. Think tank to advisor to minister. The same people, the same ideas, the same direction. And at no point does anyone stop and ask the rest of us whether we’d like a say.

Follow the Money

Here’s where it gets interesting. Shall we say, instructive.

The push for climate legislation in the UK didn’t come primarily from grassroots campaigners or concerned citizens. It came from a network of think tanks, lobby groups, and financial institutions that stood to gain enormously from a green transition.

The Climate Change Committee, the body set up by the 2008 Act to advise the government, has been chaired and populated by people with deep ties to green finance and renewable energy. This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s public information. You can look up the interests and backgrounds of its members. Many of them have connections to firms that invest in, develop, or profit from the very policies they recommend.

Then there’s the broader financial architecture. The City of London has positioned itself as the global hub for green finance. Green bonds, carbon trading, ESG investment frameworks: these are enormous markets, worth billions. The UK’s early and aggressive commitment to net zero wasn’t just about saving the planet. It was about capturing a market. In actual fact, when you look at who was lobbying hardest for these commitments, it wasn’t Greenpeace at the front of the queue. It was the banks, the asset managers, the investment funds who saw which way the wind was blowing (if you’ll pardon the expression) and wanted to make sure they were positioned to profit from it.

I’m not saying everyone involved had cynical motives. I suppose some people genuinely believe this is the right thing to do. But when the financial incentives and the moral arguments all point in the same direction, and nobody’s asking difficult questions, you should probably start asking difficult questions.

Why Britain?

This is the bit that really puzzles me. Why us?

China produces more carbon emissions than the entire developed world combined. India is building coal power stations. America, under various presidents, has gone back and forth on its commitments like a man who can’t decide whether to have the fish or the chicken.

And yet it’s Britain, little Britain with our one per cent of global emissions, that decided to go first, go furthest, and go fastest.

I’ve thought about this a fair bit. A fair bit, yes. And I think there are a few reasons.

First, the political class in Westminster lives in a bubble. They talk to each other, they read the same papers, they go to the same dinners, and they convinced themselves that leading on climate was the way to look serious on the world stage. It was vanity dressed up as virtue.

Second, there was no opposition. The Conservatives were terrified of looking old-fashioned. Labour were true believers. The Liberal Democrats, well, they were sort of the Liberal Democrats, really. Nobody in mainstream politics was willing to say “hang on, should we maybe check whether this is going to work before we commit the entire country to it?”

Third, and this goes back to the money, the UK’s financial sector wanted it. If Britain was going to be the first major economy to legislate for net zero, then British financial institutions would be first in line to build the infrastructure, sell the products, and take their cut. There’s a reason the Bank of England under Mark Carney became one of the most vocal institutional voices on climate risk. Carney practically invented the framework for climate-related financial disclosure. He then went on to become the UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. You don’t need to be a cynic to notice that pattern. You just need to be paying attention.

What It’s Costing Us

Now, all of this might be forgivable if it were working. If energy bills were coming down. If British industry were thriving. If farmers could see a future.

But that’s not what’s happening.

Energy bills in the UK are among the highest in the developed world. A significant portion of your electricity bill goes on green levies, subsidies for renewable energy, and the cost of maintaining a grid that has to cope with the intermittency of wind and solar. When the wind doesn’t blow, we burn gas at enormous cost. When it does blow, we sometimes pay wind farms to switch off because the grid can’t handle the excess. You couldn’t make it up.

British industry is leaving. Energy-intensive manufacturers, the steelworks, the ceramics, the chemicals, are relocating to countries where energy is cheaper and regulations are lighter. We’re not reducing global emissions by doing this. We’re just exporting them, along with the jobs and the tax revenue.

And farming. Farmers are being told to take land out of production, to rewild, to plant trees instead of growing food. In a country that already imports nearly half its food. I don’t know about you, but that doesn’t strike me as common sense. It strikes me as the opposite.

The people pushing these policies don’t pay the price for them. They live in London. They have good salaries. They can afford the electric car and the heat pump. It’s everyone else, the pensioners watching their energy bills climb, the factory workers watching their jobs disappear, the farmers watching their livelihoods dissolve, who carry the cost.

I suppose that’s what bothers me most. The people who decided all this never asked the people who’d pay for it.

This Is Just the Beginning

I’m going to keep pulling at this thread. This is the first article in a series where I want to look properly at who wins and who loses from net zero in the UK. The politics. The money. The consequences.

I’m not going to shout about it. That’s not my style. I’m just going to lay out what I’ve found and let you make up your own mind.

Because I think people deserve to see the full picture. Not the version you get from politicians who’ve already made up their minds, or from lobby groups who’ve already placed their bets, but the actual picture. The whole thing.

I feel strongly about that.

Right, that’s that one. More to come.