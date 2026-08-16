I don’t remember anyone sending a memo. I don’t remember a scientist standing up and saying, “Right, we’ve done the research and it turns out we’ve been calling it the wrong thing.” It didn’t happen like that. It just... changed. One day it was “global warming.” Then it was “climate change.” Then, before you’d had time to finish your tea, it was a “climate emergency,” a “climate crisis,” a “climate catastrophe.”

And nobody seemed to think that was odd.

I thought it was odd. I still think it’s odd. Because in my experience, when someone keeps changing the name of something, it’s not because they’ve suddenly understood it better. It’s because the old name stopped doing what they needed it to do.

There we go. That’s where I start.

“Global Warming”: The One That Made Sense

For years, we called it global warming. Simple enough. The planet, we were told, was getting warmer. You could agree with that or disagree with it, but at least you knew what was being claimed. It was specific. It was measurable. You could look at a thermometer and have an opinion.

And that, I suppose, was the problem.

Because if you say “the planet is warming,” people are going to ask awkward questions. Questions like: how much? And: is that unusual? And: didn’t it warm up before, long before any of us were burning fossil fuels? These are perfectly reasonable questions. I know because I’ve asked them myself, and I wrote a whole piece about how the climate has been shifting between warm and cold for billions of years. Billions. Not hundreds, not thousands. Billions. The planet was doing this long before we arrived, and it’ll carry on long after we’ve gone.

But “global warming” invited that sort of thinking. It invited people to look at the long view, to check the history, to say, “Well, hang on a minute.” And if you’re trying to build a political movement, the last thing you want is people saying, “Well, hang on a minute.”

So the name had to go.

“Climate Change”: The Clever Middle Step

Somewhere along the way, and I couldn’t tell you exactly when because that’s rather the point, they switched to “climate change.” Now, this is interesting, because on the face of it, “climate change” is actually a less alarming phrase than “global warming.” It’s vaguer. It could mean anything. Warmer, colder, wetter, drier, windier, calmer. It covers everything and commits to nothing.

And I think that was deliberate. I think the strategists, the political people, the campaign groups, realised that “global warming” was getting them into trouble. Every time there was a cold snap, every time someone had to dig their car out of the snow in April, people would say, “Global warming, is it?” and raise an eyebrow. Fair enough, really. If you call something “warming” and then it snows, you’ve got a credibility problem.

So “climate change” solved that. Whatever the weather did, it could be filed under “climate change.” Too hot? Climate change. Too cold? Also climate change. Floods? Climate change. Drought? Climate change. It became, in actual fact, unfalsifiable. There was no weather event that couldn’t be claimed as evidence. And that’s not science, I’m sorry, that’s politics. Science invites challenge. Politics builds walls around itself and calls them consensus.

But “climate change” had its own weakness. It was too calm. Too neutral. The climate has always changed. Anyone with a passing interest in history knows that. The Romans grew grapes in northern England. The Thames used to freeze solid enough to hold frost fairs. The climate changes. That’s what it does. So saying “climate change” was a bit like saying “ocean wetness.” Yes, and?

They needed something stronger.

“Climate Crisis”: Now We’re Getting Somewhere

This is where it gets interesting, I think. Because at some point, I’d say around 2018, 2019, the language took a sharp turn. Suddenly it wasn’t enough to say the climate was changing. It was an emergency. A crisis. Councils started declaring “climate emergencies.” Newspapers started using the word “crisis” as standard. The Guardian actually changed its style guide, told its journalists to use “climate emergency” or “climate crisis” instead of “climate change.” They were quite open about it, which I suppose you have to give them credit for, in a way. Most of the time these things happen without anyone admitting to it.

But think about what that words “emergency” and “crisis” do. An emergency is something that requires immediate action. You don’t debate an emergency. You don’t ask questions during an crisis. You don’t stand around saying, “Well, let’s look at the historical data, shall we?” You act. You do as you’re told. And if you don’t, you’re not a sceptic or a questioner. You’re a denier. You’re irresponsible. You’re dangerous.

That’s quite a journey, isn’t it? From “the planet might be getting a bit warmer” to “you’re dangerous if you ask questions.” That didn’t happen by accident. That happened because very clever people understood that if you control the language, you control the terms of the debate. Or rather, you control whether there’s a debate at all.

The Ratchet Only Turns One Way

What strikes me, and I’ve had a long time to notice these things, is that the language only ever escalates. It never goes the other way. Nobody ever says, “Actually, we’ve looked at the latest data and things aren’t quite as bad as we thought, so let’s dial the language back a bit.” That never happens. It goes from warming to change to emergency to crisis to catastrophe. The ratchet only turns one way.

And each turn of that ratchet makes it a little bit harder to ask questions. A little bit harder to say, “I’m not sure about this.” A little bit harder to point out that the climate has been changing for billions of years and we seem to have survived fairly well.

I wrote about this before, the billions of years question. The planet has been through ice ages and warm periods and everything in between, long before anyone built a factory or drove a car. That’s not a controversial statement. That’s geology. That’s the fossil record. That’s basic, observable history. But try raising it in polite conversation now and see how far you get. You’ll be told you don’t understand the science. Or worse, you’ll be told you don’t care about the planet. Which is nonsense, frankly. I care about the planet very much. I just don’t think panicking about it and changing the name every five years is the same as understanding it.

It’s Not About the Science. It’s About the Strategy.

I’m not a scientist. I’ve never claimed to be. But I don’t think you need to be a scientist to notice when language is being used as a tool. When the words keep changing but the people changing them always want the same thing, more urgency, more funding, more control, less debate, then I think you’re entitled to say: this isn’t about accuracy. This is about strategy.

And look, I’m not saying the climate isn’t changing. Of course it’s changing. It’s always been changing. That’s rather my point. What I’m saying is that the words we use to talk about it haven’t evolved naturally, the way language normally does. They’ve been chosen. Deliberately. By people with political goals. And each new word is designed to make you feel a little more frightened and a little less inclined to think for yourself.

That bothers me. Not in a furious, thumping the table sort of way. Just in a steady, quiet sort of way. The way it bothers you when someone keeps changing the rules of a game and insisting they haven’t.

Call It What You Like

They can call it whatever they want. Global warming. Climate change. Climate emergency. Climate crisis. Climate catastrophe. Give it another five years and they’ll probably have a new one. Something even more dramatic. They’ll have to, because that’s how this works. Each word loses its power eventually, and then you need a bigger one.

But changing the name of something doesn’t change the thing itself. The climate will do what the climate has always done. It’ll warm up and cool down and warm up again, the way it has for billions of years. I’m 81 now, so I might not be around to see what they call it next. But someone will be here, asking the same simple questions. Not because they don’t care, but because they do.

I suppose that’s the point, really. Asking questions isn’t denial. It’s the opposite of denial. It’s paying attention.

There we go. That’s that one.