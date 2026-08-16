Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh
Aug 18

Some of the more intense rabble-rousers have been talking about "global boiling", "global burning", etc. Any hot spell can kick off that kind of talk. It has approached (but not quite reached, AFAIK) 100 degrees Fahrenheit in England this summer. Where I live, that happened on 13th August - just 5 days ago. I walked about 11 miles in the heat of the day, bare-chested to get the most Vitamin D, nitric oxide, and other beneficial chemicals. I admit it was nice in the shade, and I did wear a baseball cap.

I suppose the people who exaggerate so recklessly are just emotional, and don't stop to think. Nor are they inclined to look up historical records. I remember reading Juliet Nicholson's book "The Perfect Summer: England 1911, Just Before the Storm" which mentions, in passing, 100 degree temperatures - at a time when there was no such thing as air conditioning. People suffered, and some died, but no one suggested that the world was doomed.

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Tom Welsh
Aug 18

"The Thames used to freeze solid enough to hold frost fairs".

Indeed, I seem to recall that some people held carriage races on the Thames! Heavy carriages weighing as much as a ton, pulled by at least two heavy horses... galloping at top speed. And not just one carriage - several.

That ice was thick!

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