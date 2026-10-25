Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
2d

Some of us in Australia have been thinking about planning to exit net zero becuse we realised that a party that wants to rationalise the energy system will have to start planning years before taking office, to build a cabinet of ministers prepared to go toe-to-toe with their departments for years.

It would be a major task just to list the innumerable government agencies and quasi-government instrumentalities involved in the Ponzi scheme, before working out how to defund or repurpose them.

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Tim Crome's avatar
Tim Crome
2d

Wrt CCS there's another factor, apart from it being pointless, what are the risks related to operation of the facility? CO2 at high concentration is deadly, so leaks and spillages must be avoided.

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