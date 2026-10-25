Suppose Britain elects a new government in 2029, or even sooner. And suppose that government decides the country’s net zero programme has become too expensive, too disruptive and too damaging to the economy. It announces that net zero is finished. The Climate Change Act is to be repealed, the 2050 target abandoned, and the country will pursue a different energy policy. So that’s that, then. Or is it? Because there’s something rather important that a change of government, or even an Act of Parliament, cannot do. It cannot make the consequences of decisions already taken simply disappear.

Over the years, governments have encouraged enormous investments in renewable electricity, authorised major infrastructure projects, established subsidy schemes and entered into long-term financial arrangements. All justified, at least in part, by the commitment to net zero. Some of those commitments could be stopped. Others might be expensive to cancel. And some might be worth continuing, even if net zero were abandoned completely.

Which brings me to the question I think we should be asking. If Britain cancelled net zero tomorrow, which of the things we’re doing because of it should we stop, which should we continue, and what would each decision cost? And, above all, which course of action would best serve the national interest?

First, let’s get the law out of the way

The Climate Change Act was passed in 2008. In 2019, the legislation was amended to establish the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Since then, successive governments have set carbon budgets and introduced policies intended to meet them. But Parliament can change legislation. A future Parliament could repeal the Act or replace the present targets with something different. That wouldn’t automatically dispose of every other domestic legal requirement or Britain’s international commitments. Those would need to be dealt with separately. But the basic point stands. The legal commitment to net zero is not irreversible. So let’s stop treating the target itself as though it were carved into stone.

The more interesting problem begins when we look at what governments have done in pursuit of that target. Because laws can be changed. Money already spent cannot be unspent. And contracts don’t necessarily disappear because the politicians who encouraged them have left office.

The £110.9 billion figure

Here’s something worth examining. In the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s annual accounts for 2025–26, there’s a rather interesting figure. £110.9 billion. That’s the net fair-value liability recorded at 31 March 2026 for Contracts for Difference. That figure includes nuclear generation. A year earlier, the figure was £90.4 billion. That’s a £20.5 billion increase in one year. This isn’t £110.9 billion that the Government must find tomorrow. Nor is it the amount Britain would have to pay to cancel those contracts. It’s an accounting valuation based on estimated future payments and receipts over the lives of the agreements. The actual amounts will depend on factors including future electricity prices and how much electricity the contracted generators produce. But the figure demonstrates the scale of the financial arrangements already entered into.And that makes it relevant to our question. What happens to those agreements if the Government decides it no longer wants the policy that encouraged them?

Contracts for Difference: What have we actually signed up to?

Contracts for Difference, or CfDs, are intended to give electricity generators greater certainty about their future revenues. The principle is reasonably straightforward. A generator receives an agreed price for the electricity covered by its contract. If the relevant market reference price is below that figure, a payment generally makes up the difference. If the market reference price is higher, the generator generally pays money back. The system is designed to encourage investment in electricity generation by reducing uncertainty about future prices. The agreements can last for many years. And they are contracts, not merely statements of government policy.

A future government could decide not to offer any more of them. But existing agreements would still need to be examined according to their terms. Could they be terminated? Under what circumstances? Would compensation be payable? And how would the costs of termination compare with allowing the contracts to run? Because cancelling net zero doesn’t automatically mean that every contract associated with it becomes a liability we should escape at any price. Some generators may provide electricity at prices that compare favourably with the alternatives. Others may require substantial support. And future wholesale electricity prices could change the economics considerably. So before cancelling anything, we would need to know what we’re giving up as well as what we’re saving.

A wind farm that was cancelled

We already have an example of how the economics of a major renewable project can change. In May 2025, Ørsted announced that it would discontinue its Hornsea 4 offshore wind project in its existing form. The planned development had a capacity of 2.4 gigawatts. It had secured a Contract for Difference in 2024. But rising supply-chain costs, higher interest rates and construction risks had altered the financial picture. Ørsted decided to stop further spending and terminate supply-chain contracts. The company expected substantial costs from the decision.

So here’s a project that had obtained government-backed price support but was nevertheless judged commercially unattractive by its developer. That tells us something important. Even with long-term support arrangements, a project doesn’t necessarily remain worth building. But Hornsea 4 also illustrates the other side of the argument. Cancellation itself can be expensive. Contracts may have to be settled, equipment orders cancelled and development expenditure written off. And the further a project has progressed, the more complicated the decision can become.

Now, Hornsea 4 was stopped by its developer. It wasn’t a government cancellation following a decision to abandon net zero. So we shouldn’t pretend that its costs tell us what a future government would have to pay to cancel another project. But the underlying lesson is useful. The decision to continue or stop a project should depend on its economics at the time. Not simply on the political target that originally encouraged it.

What about the wind farms already generating electricity?

This is where the distinction becomes particularly important. An operating wind farm is a physical asset. It has already been built. The money spent constructing it cannot be recovered simply by deciding that net zero was a mistake. So what would be achieved by shutting it down? We would lose the electricity it produces. We might still have contractual obligations. And we’d have to replace that electricity from somewhere else. Perhaps at greater cost. Perhaps at lower cost. But we’d need to establish that rather than assume it.

An operating wind farm may make perfectly good economic sense even without a net zero target. Equally, an ageing installation requiring expensive maintenance or continuing financial support might deserve a different assessment. The important thing is to separate the politics from the economics. If an asset is already there, the question isn’t whether we should have built it. It’s whether keeping it operating offers better value than the alternatives available. And that’s a question we ought to be capable of answering.

The electricity grid: What can we actually stop?

Then there’s the enormous programme of electricity-grid expansion. New transmission lines. Substations. Subsea cables. Connections to offshore wind farms. Reinforcement of the existing network. I’ve already examined some of the costs involved in rebuilding the grid. But suppose net zero were cancelled. Would all that work suddenly become unnecessary? Not necessarily. Britain would still need a reliable electricity network. Some improvements might be needed regardless of the future mix of electricity generation.

Other projects may have been designed principally to support a particular expansion of renewable capacity. And some might become less urgent if that expansion were reduced or abandoned. So we’d need to look at them individually. Take a major subsea transmission project such as Eastern Green Link 2, intended to carry electricity between Scotland and England. If construction is already well advanced, cancelling it could involve substantial contractual costs and wasted investment. But continuing it might also involve considerable expenditure.

The decision would need to compare the remaining costs of completion with the benefits the link could provide under the revised energy strategy. And those benefits might remain significant. What matters is whether the infrastructure is still needed. Not whether it was originally justified by net zero.

Nuclear power: A different question altogether

Nuclear power deserves particular attention. Hinkley Point C is under construction. Sizewell C is another major long-term development. Both involve substantial financial commitments and construction programmes extending over many years. But nuclear power isn’t inherently dependent on net zero. A country might choose nuclear electricity because it wants reliable domestic generating capacity, regardless of its position on carbon emissions. So if net zero were abandoned, nuclear projects shouldn’t automatically be placed in the cancellation pile.

They should be examined on their own merits. How much will completion cost? What electricity will they produce? How reliable will that supply be? What alternatives are available? And what would cancellation cost? There may be strong reasons to continue a nuclear project. There may also be serious questions about its cost and financing. But those questions exist whether net zero survives or not. And that, to me, is precisely the point of this exercise. We’re not trying to decide whether every project associated with net zero is good or bad. We’re trying to establish whether it still makes sense once the political target is removed from the calculation.

The subsidies that would keep running

Now we come to an area that could prove particularly awkward for a future government. Existing subsidy schemes. Britain has supported renewable electricity through various arrangements over the years. One of them is the Renewables Obligation. Although the scheme closed to new generating capacity years ago, eligible generators can continue receiving support under its rules. Some arrangements extend into the 2030s. So a government could announce that it was ending subsidies for new renewable projects while payments under existing arrangements continued.

Again, the question is what legal and financial obligations remain. Could the scheme be altered? Would retrospective changes expose the Government to legal challenges? How much would continuing support cost? And what would the consequences be for electricity generation and future investment? There’s another consideration here. If governments establish long-term arrangements and then change the rules retrospectively, investors may become less willing to finance future British infrastructure.That could increase the cost of projects well beyond the energy sector. So cancellation isn’t necessarily a free saving. It can have consequences of its own.

Carbon capture, hydrogen and the other commitments

Then there’s carbon capture and storage. I’ve looked at this technology before in NZE. The Government has supported projects involving industrial facilities, pipelines, transport networks and underground storage.

Hydrogen production and associated infrastructure have also attracted government support. Some developments remain at an early stage. Others have progressed further towards binding agreements and construction. And that distinction matters enormously. A proposed project that hasn’t received final approval may be relatively straightforward to stop. A project with signed contracts, completed construction work and substantial private investment is another matter.

But we should also ask whether the project has any worthwhile purpose without net zero. Carbon capture designed primarily to reduce the reported emissions of an industrial process would need particularly careful examination if the emissions target disappeared. Hydrogen projects would need to demonstrate their value as an energy source or industrial feedstock. Some might remain commercially useful. Others might struggle to justify their costs. The point isn’t to prejudge the answer. It’s to insist that the answer be based on a proper examination of costs and benefits.

There’s a trap here: Money we’ve already spent

There’s one particularly important mistake we must avoid. Suppose a project was originally expected to cost £10 billion. By the time a new government takes office, £6 billion has already been spent. Another £4 billion is needed to complete it. Someone might argue that cancelling the project would waste £6 billion. But that £6 billion has already been spent. Cancelling the project won’t bring it back. Continuing the project won’t bring it back either. The relevant question is what happens next. Would spending the remaining £4 billion produce an asset worth having? What would that asset cost to operate? What benefits would it deliver? What would it cost to cancel the outstanding contracts? And could the money be used more effectively elsewhere?

That’s the calculation that matters. Economists call money already spent a sunk cost. I prefer to think of it as money that’s gone. And we shouldn’t spend another £4 billion simply because we’ve already spent £6 billion. Equally, we shouldn’t abandon a valuable project simply because we no longer agree with the policy that started it.

Neither approach makes much sense. And this brings us to what I believe should be the overriding consideration. The national interest. If Britain decides to abandon net zero, the question shouldn’t be how quickly we can dismantle everything associated with it. Nor should we continue spending money simply because previous governments committed us to doing so.

Each project, contract and financial commitment should be examined on its merits, with one central question. Does continuing it best serve the national interest? And if it doesn’t, what would it cost to stop? That means looking at more than the price of construction or cancellation. It means considering energy security, reliability, economic benefits, jobs, future costs and the consequences for the taxpayer. It means examining what would happen to electricity supplies if particular projects were stopped. It means assessing the alternatives rather than assuming that cancellation automatically produces a saving.

And it means being willing to continue projects that make economic sense, even if the political objective that originally encouraged them has disappeared. Some developments might deserve to continue. Others might be scaled back or abandoned. But the decisions should be made in Britain’s interests, not to preserve a political target that no longer exists.

There’s something else that bothers me about all this. Britain’s net zero target stretches to 2050. That’s twenty-four years away. Between now and then, there could be several general elections, changes of government, economic crises, technological developments and changes in public opinion. Yet governments elected for a few years at a time are making commitments that may influence public spending and electricity bills for decades.

Now, long-term planning isn’t automatically wrong. You can’t build a power station or redesign a national electricity grid in the time between two elections. But there should be a clear distinction between planning for the future and making it prohibitively expensive for future governments to change direction. Especially when the underlying policy remains politically contested. The public may decide that the costs of net zero are acceptable. Or it may decide that they aren’t.

But how meaningful is that choice if so much of the programme has already been committed, that reversing it would carry an enormous financial penalty? A government might win an election promising to change course, only to discover that the contracts, investments and infrastructure decisions of its predecessors leave it with very limited room to manoeuvre. That’s not necessarily a legal obstacle. It’s a practical and financial one. And it deserves considerably more public attention than it receives.

So what would cancellation actually cost?

I don’t think there’s a single honest number that answers that question. The £110.9 billion figure in the Government’s accounts is important, but it isn’t a calculation of what cancelling net zero would cost. Nor can we simply add together the price tags of every energy project and call the result an exit bill. Some contracts may continue to provide useful electricity at competitive prices. Some projects would be worth completing regardless of climate policy. Some costs have already been incurred and cannot be recovered. And the legal consequences of cancelling particular agreements would depend on their individual terms.

What we can say is that the financial and practical commitments are substantial. And they continue to grow as more projects receive contracts, obtain financing and enter construction. Every new agreement potentially narrows the options available to future governments. Not necessarily because Parliament has lost the legal power to change the policy. But because exercising that power may become increasingly expensive. So I think the public deserves something rather more useful than another argument about whether net zero is irreversible.

We need to know what it would actually cost to change course.

Which contracts would remain binding? Which projects could be cancelled? What compensation might be payable? Which subsidies would continue? What would it cost to complete projects already under construction? And which investments would still be worthwhile even without a net-zero target? Those are the figures that matter. Because if a future government decides to abandon net zero, the country will still need reliable energy, productive industries and responsible management of public money.

The political target may disappear. The practical decisions won’t. Net zero may be a political choice. The national interest isn’t. Whatever happens to the Climate Change Act, the question isn’t simply whether we can reverse what has already been done in the name of net zero. It’s whether continuing to do it is in the national interest.