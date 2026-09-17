I’ve been sceptical about the causes of climate change for longer than I can remember. I don’t say that to be provocative. I say it because it’s true. I’ve had questions, reasonable questions, for years. And what I’ve noticed, gradually and then not so gradually at all, is that the space to ask those questions has got smaller and smaller until it’s very nearly disappeared altogether.

That’s what interests me now, in actual fact. Not just the science itself, but the fact that you’re apparently not allowed to query it. Not allowed to raise a hand and say, “Hang on a moment, could we just look at that again?” That, to me, tells you something. Something important. And it’s not about carbon dioxide.

How science is supposed to work

Let me say something that shouldn’t be controversial but somehow has become exactly that.

Science welcomes disagreement. That’s the whole point. That’s how it’s always worked, from the year dot. You put forward a theory. Someone else comes along and says, “Well, what about this?” You test it, you refine it, you defend it if you can and abandon it if you can’t. That process, that back and forth, is what makes science trustworthy. It’s not the conclusions that earn your trust. It’s the willingness to have those conclusions challenged.

I’m no scientist. I’ll say that plainly. But I understand the principle. I spent years in food manufacturing, and when we had a problem on the production line, you didn’t solve it by announcing that the answer was settled and everyone should stop asking questions. You solved it by looking at the evidence, listening to the people who disagreed with you, and working it out. Practical stuff. Common sense, I suppose.

So when someone tells me “the science is settled” on climate change, I don’t hear a statement of confidence. I hear a door being closed. And I find myself asking: if you’re so sure you’re right, why won’t you let anyone check?

The lab coat and the politician underneath it

“The science is settled.” It’s a useful phrase, that one. Very useful indeed. Because what it actually does, if you look at it carefully, is take a political position and dress it up in a lab coat. It says: this isn’t politics, this is science, and you can’t argue with science.

But of course you can argue with science. You’re supposed to argue with science. That’s the whole arrangement. What you can’t argue with, apparently, is a politician who’s decided to hide behind science so he doesn’t have to answer your questions.

And that brings me, rather inevitably, to Ed Miliband.

A man of ambition

Now, I don’t hold a very high opinion of Ed Miliband. I suppose that’s fairly obvious already. But let me lay it out properly, because I think his career tells you everything you need to know about how climate policy has been operated in this country.

This is a man who stabbed his own brother in the back, metaphorically speaking, to further his own ambition. His own brother. David Miliband was the favourite for the Labour leadership, and Ed decided that brotherly loyalty was less important than personal advancement. I’m not saying politicians need to be saints. I’m saying that when someone shows you who they are, you should probably pay attention. There we go.

Then there was the 2015 general election and that extraordinary stone tablet. The Édstone, they called it. An eight foot slab of granite with his campaign promises carved into it, like Moses coming down from the mountain. I mean, you couldn’t make it up. It was supposed to show he was serious, that these pledges were literally set in stone. It became, quite rightly, one of the great laughing stocks of modern politics. The man spent money carving promises into rock and then lost the election. If that doesn’t tell you something about judgment, I don’t know what does.

And then, of course, there was the ukulele.

There’s Miliband, strumming and singing away, trying to look like a normal human being, and achieving precisely the opposite. It’s not that playing the ukulele is a crime. It’s that the whole thing felt like a performance. Like a man who’s worked out what he thinks you want to see, and is doing it badly.

I mention all this not to be unkind, though I suppose I’m not being terribly kind either. I mention it because this was the man who drove Net Zero policy in this country with an intensity that bordered on fanaticism. And when you understood the man, you understood the approach.

My way or the highway

Ed Miliband didn’t do debate. Not really. He did announcements. He did targets. He did mandates. He did “the science says we must.” What he didn’t do was sit down and say, “Right, let’s hear the other side.”

Solar farms on agricultural land. Onshore wind turbines in communities that didn’t want them. Energy bills that ordinary people were struggling to pay. These weren’t abstract policy questions. They affected real lives, real households, real people trying to keep the heating on. And when those people raised concerns, what did they get? They got told the science was settled. They got told this was an emergency. They got told, in so many words, that their questions were not welcome.

That wasn’t science. That was politics. That was “my way or the highway.”

I suppose what bothered me most was the arrogance of it. Real scientists, the good ones, are humble. They know what they don’t know. They hold their theories lightly enough to let new evidence reshape them. Politicians like Miliband do the opposite. They hold their positions like a dog holds a bone, and they use the language of science to make those positions sound unarguable.

But they are arguable. That’s the point. They should be argued. And the fact that argument was being suppressed should worry everyone, whether you agree with Net Zero or not.

What happens when you can’t ask questions

Here’s what I’ve noticed, and I don’t think I’m alone in this. When people feel they’re being told what to think, rather than invited to examine the evidence for themselves, something breaks. Trust breaks.

You can see it happening. Ordinary, sensible people, people who aren’t conspiracy theorists or cranks, have been looking at climate policy and thinking: something about this doesn’t feel right. Not necessarily the science itself, but the way it’s been handled. The tone. The refusal to engage. The sense that a small group of people decided what was true and what must be done, and the rest of us were expected to fall in line and pay the bill.

That’s a dangerous place to end up. Because once trust goes, it’s very hard to get it back. And if, in actual fact, there are genuine environmental problems that need addressing, you’ve now made it harder to address them, because half the population has stopped listening. Not because they’re stupid. Because they were never given the respect of being allowed to ask.

How to spot the difference

I’ll leave you with something simple, because I’m a simple sort of person, I suppose.

Whenever someone tells you that a particular policy is demanded by “the science,” ask yourself two questions. First: are they willing to debate it openly, or do they treat your questions as an attack? Second: who benefits from the policy, and who pays for it?

If debate is welcome and the costs are shared fairly, you might well be looking at genuine, evidence based policy. Good. But if dissent is dismissed, questioners are shamed, and ordinary people bear the burden while politicians and their friends do rather well out of it, then you’re not looking at science. You’re looking at politics. Politics with a lab coat draped over its shoulders.

And Ed Miliband, strumming his ukulele and carving his promises into stone and pushing Net Zero through with all the subtlety of a sledgehammer, was about as clear an example of that as you’ll ever find. He’s gone now, from that particular stage at least. But the approach he championed hasn’t gone anywhere. The lab coat is still being worn. The questions are still not welcome.

If they won’t let you ask the question, that tells you more than any answer would. I feel strongly about that. Yes, I feel strongly about that.

There we go.