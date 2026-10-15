There is something slightly odd about being told that something will save you money when you can’t afford to buy it. We’ve all heard the arguments. Electric cars are cheaper to run. Heat pumps can reduce our dependence on gas. Solar panels can reduce electricity bills. Insulation saves energy. All perfectly reasonable. But there’s a small problem. You need the money first. And quite a lot of people haven’t got it.

I started looking at this because much of the discussion about Net Zero seems to take place somewhere in the future. By 2030 we’ll have done this. By 2040 we’ll have done that. And by 2050, apparently, everything will have come together rather nicely. Except that people have to live in the here and now. And for millions of households, 2026 is already expensive enough.

The poor are poor now

According to the Government’s latest figures, around 2.36 million households in England were living in fuel poverty in 2025. For low-income households, the amount they needed to spend on energy represented nearly 15% of their income after housing costs. That’s before they’ve bought any food. Or paid the council tax. Or put petrol in the car. Or replaced the washing machine. Or done any of those other irritating things that life insists upon.

So when we talk about the financial benefits of Net Zero, I think we need to remember where some people are starting from. They aren’t sitting at the kitchen table deciding whether the £10,000 in the savings account would be better spent on a heat pump or solar panels. They’re deciding whether they can afford to put the heating on. And that’s rather different.

Then there’s the electricity bill

Electricity bills have become one of my little bugbears. Particularly the standing charge. At the moment, under the October price cap, the average electricity standing charge is about 55 pence a day. Gas adds another 30 pence or so if you’ve got both. That’s roughly £310 a year before you’ve used any electricity or gas at all. I find that extraordinary. I can save electricity by not switching the kettle on. I can sit in the dark. I can turn the heating off. I can go on holiday for a month. But I still have to pay the standing charge.

Now, before someone starts waving the ‘To-Be-Fair Hat’ at me, Ofgem explains that the standing charge isn’t simply a Net Zero charge. It covers various costs involved in maintaining and operating the energy system. The price cap includes network costs, supplier costs and government social and environmental schemes, among other things.

But here’s the bit that interests me. In April this year, network costs increased by about £66 a year for a typical household, partly reflecting investment in upgrading the electricity and gas grids. Ofgem itself says the investment includes upgrading energy infrastructure. I have just spent an entire article looking at the enormous rebuilding of Britain’s electricity grid that Net Zero requires. Someone has to pay for it. And eventually that someone tends to be us.

You can move the cost. You can’t make it disappear.

The Government has already moved some environmental and social policy costs away from electricity bills. That’s good news for the electricity bill. But where did the money go? Ah. General taxation. So it hasn’t disappeared. We’ve changed the way we collect it.

There is a perfectly reasonable argument for doing that. A fixed amount on an electricity bill hurts someone on a low income much more than someone who is comfortably off. General taxation can spread the burden according to people’s ability to pay. Fair enough. Except even that isn’t quite as simple as it sounds.

Poorer people pay taxes too. And increasingly, so do pensioners on fairly modest incomes. The State Pension is taxable income, and the Personal Allowance has been frozen while pensions have continued to rise. Then we have another complication. We talk about “the State Pension” as though every pensioner receives the same amount. They don’t. Older pensioners can be on a different system and receive considerably less than the full new State Pension. So even among pensioners, the ability to absorb another few pounds here and another few pounds there varies enormously. That’s the trouble with averages. Nobody actually lives in one.

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But Net Zero is going to save us money, isn’t it?

This is where things get interesting. The Climate Change Committee has looked at the costs of moving households from petrol cars and gas boilers to electric cars and heat pumps. And it says a representative low-income household can eventually be financially better off. That’s important. But then I looked at how we get there. The CCC’s example assumes our low-income household receives government support covering the full upfront cost of its heat pump. It also finds that much of the saving comes from running an electric car rather than a petrol one, as long as you can charge it at home and not three streets away. Only around two-thirds of households currently have that option, according to the Climate Change Committee.

And suddenly the problem becomes rather more obvious. If you’ve got your own house, a driveway and enough money, you have choices. You can install solar panels. You can buy an electric car. You can put a charger on the wall. You can install a battery. You can change the heating. And once you’ve done all that, you may well enjoy lower running costs. Excellent.

But what if you rent? What if you live in a flat? What if you park three streets away? What if your present car is twelve years old and worth £2,000? What if you’ve got £200 in the bank rather than £10,000? Telling someone in that position that an electric car has lower lifetime running costs isn’t terribly helpful. They don’t buy a lifetime running cost. They buy a car.

Which brings us to subsidies

Of course, government knows this. That’s why we have grants and subsidies. There is support for heat pumps, insulation and other improvements, particularly for low-income households. And I’m not arguing that this support shouldn’t exist. Quite the opposite. I’m wondering what its existence tells us. If poorer households need substantial government assistance before they can afford the technologies that will supposedly save them money, then affordability is plainly part of the problem.

We appear to have constructed a rather curious circle. People contribute through their bills and taxes towards changing the energy system. Government then takes some of that money and uses it to help people afford the equipment needed to live within the new energy system. And eventually some of them may save money. I suppose it works. But it’s hardly simple.

Money doesn’t grow on trees you know

This, I think, is the bit that gets lost when everything is examined in separate government departments on spreadsheets. A household doesn’t have a Net Zero budget. It has one lot of money. The electricity bill comes out of it. So does the rent. So does the council tax. So does food. Petrol. Insurance. The TV licence. A new pair of shoes. And, for millions of pensioners, all of those things have to come from an income that isn’t particularly large to begin with.

It doesn’t really matter to the person paying whether another £100 has been called an environmental levy, network investment, taxation or something else entirely. It’s still £100 they haven’t got for something else. And that matters when we start talking about the savings Net Zero may produce twenty years from now. A £500 saving in 2040 isn’t much consolation if you haven’t got £500 in 2026.

So, who gets the benefits?

This is perhaps the question that bothers me most. The transition offers genuine opportunities to reduce household running costs. I’m quite prepared to accept that. But are those benefits equally available? Someone who can afford solar panels immediately starts reducing the electricity they buy from the grid. Someone who can afford an electric car and has a driveway can charge cheaply at home. Someone who can afford a home battery can buy electricity when it’s cheap and use it later.

Meanwhile the person who can’t afford any of those things carries on buying electricity from the grid, buying petrol and perhaps paying considerably more to charge an electric car publicly if they eventually get one. The people with the money to make the transition may therefore be among the first to enjoy its savings. The people without the money risk being among the last. Unless, of course, government subsidises them. Which brings us back to where the subsidy money comes from.

This isn’t an argument against Net Zero

I’m not suggesting we should abandon every attempt to reduce emissions because some people are poor. That would be silly. Nor am I suggesting every increase in the cost of living is caused by Net Zero. Wholesale gas prices, wars, inflation, taxation, housing costs and all sorts of other things affect household finances. But neither should we pretend that Net Zero exists in some separate economic universe. It costs money. Infrastructure costs money. Subsidies cost money. Changing cars costs money. Changing heating systems costs money. And eventually someone pays.

The question isn’t simply whether the country can afford it. It’s who pays, when they pay, and whether they can afford to pay at the time we’re asking them to. Because there’s a world of difference between telling somebody: “This will save you money eventually.” and asking: “Can you afford to get there?”

That’s the bit I think we need to keep examining. Net Zero may well produce cheaper transport and heating for many households in the future. I hope it does. But the poor aren’t poor in 2050. They’re poor now. And unfortunately the electricity bill is due before then.