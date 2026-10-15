Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Oct 15

"The poor are poor now".

True. But politicians aren't. And there's your problem.

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1 reply by T J Thorne
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Tom Welsh
Oct 15

"I’m not suggesting we should abandon every attempt to reduce emissions because some people are poor".

Of course not. We should abandon every attempt to reduce CO2 emissions because CO2 emissions are not harmful. Indeed, they may be rather beneficial. If - and it's a big "if" - they have any effect on the climate at all.

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