Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Aug 18Edited

"Money has moved upwards. From ordinary bill payers to energy companies and their investors. From industrial workers to carbon traders and consultants. From farming families to rewilding corporations and offset speculators. From communities that made things and grew things to a financial class that trades in abstracts".

That's how wealth pumps almost always work. Because, when you think about the details, it's far easier to exploit the poor than the rich. So wealth pumps work to transfer money from the poor to the rich. It sounds counter-intuitive, but so do freezers and air conditioners.

The UK will make a fascinating study topic one day - if there is anyone left to study it. (There will be - the Chinese, if no one else).

The 21st century UK could almost have been designed as a case study in what is wrong with modern Western free-enterprise capitalism. Money was originally a way of easing the exchange of goods and services through trade. As societies got bigger and more complex, a few people noticed that if you master the complexities of money and its associated abstractions, you can become wealthy without doing anything useful. The people who became wealthy that way have more or less taken over countries like the UK and the USA. They run the governments, they decide which economists will get work - and because, as Michael Hudson puts it, most young economists have acquired the habit of eating, they tend to produce the economic theories that suit the super-rich. Ones, for instance, that ignore debt and rents.

I think this fine article adds to the mountain of evidence that the people who control and more or less own the UK have satisfied themselves that the easiest and quickest way of making huge amounts of money is completely to eschew what used to be known as "work" and focus entirely on shuffling documents and computer data. That will allow them to remain rich as long as foreigners go on believing in the illusions. Then, one day, the word will go around - very rapidly - that the emperor is naked. And then the UK will just be a rather large island with four times as many people as it can sustain and half as much food as it needs.

Unless our government has got us incinerated by Russia first.

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Tom Welsh
Aug 18

"Now, I’ll be honest, I didn’t fully understand carbon trading until I started looking into it properly for this series. It’s a market, essentially, where companies buy and sell the right to emit carbon dioxide".

I hope there aren't (yet) any plans to make us all pay the government for the right to exhale. Or to charge trees and other plants for the right to emit oxygen.

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