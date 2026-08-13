In the last piece in this series, I shared a memory about helping out on a small farm in Norfolk when I was a lad in the fifties. A small arable farm at the top of the village. A farmer, a couple of farm hands, a Massey Ferguson I probably shouldn’t have been driving, and land that did what land is supposed to do. It fed people.

I think about that farm sometimes. Not in a misty-eyed way, but practically. That farmer made a living, not a fortune, but a living. The farm hands had steady jobs. And a lad like me could turn up, make himself useful, and learn something about how things actually work.

That farm wouldn’t survive today. Not because the soil changed or the weather got worse, but because of decisions made in rooms a long way from Norfolk. Decisions about carbon targets and land use and subsidy shifts that nobody in that village was ever asked about. I’ve spent the last four articles in this series trying to trace those decisions, follow the money, and work out who’s done well out of all this and who hasn’t. This final piece is the scorecard. The whole picture in one place.

So let’s lay it out. There we go.

The winners

I should say upfront that I don’t begrudge anyone making a living. I’ve run businesses, I’ve worked abroad, I’ve done well enough at times and not so well at others. Making money isn’t the problem. The problem is making money from a system that was set up without the people paying for it ever being properly told what was happening. That’s a different thing entirely.

So who’s done well out of the UK’s net zero push? Let me think about that. Well, quite a few people, in actual fact.

The green energy companies, for a start. The ones receiving those subsidies I wrote about in the second piece of this series. Contracts for Difference, Renewable Obligation Certificates, capacity payments. Billions of pounds, guaranteed by the government, paid for through your energy bill. These aren’t struggling little enterprises trying to save the planet. Many of them are backed by enormous investment funds, multinational corporations, sovereign wealth. They’ve done very nicely indeed. Very nicely.

Then there are the carbon traders. Now, I’ll be honest, I didn’t fully understand carbon trading until I started looking into it properly for this series. It’s a market, essentially, where companies buy and sell the right to emit carbon dioxide. If you’re a financial firm that knows how to play that market, you can make a great deal of money without producing anything, without employing anyone in a factory, without growing a single potato. You’re just moving permits around. It’s clever, I suppose. Clever in the way that doesn’t leave me feeling particularly impressed.

The consultants. Always the consultants. Every new regulation, every new target, every new reporting requirement means another consultancy contract. Climate risk assessments, sustainability audits, transition strategies, net zero roadmaps. I spent years in the food industry and I saw it there too. Every time the rules changed, the consultants did well. The people actually making the burgers, not so much. Same pattern here, just on a much bigger scale.

The rewilding investors, which I covered in the farming piece. Wealthy individuals and corporations buying up farmland, not to farm it, but to let it go wild and sell the carbon credits. The land stops producing food, the farming family moves on, and someone in the City books a tidy profit on their carbon offset portfolio. I find that one difficult, I’ll be honest. I find that one genuinely difficult.

The lobbying organisations and campaign groups. Some of them enormous, with budgets that would make your eyes water. They’ve shaped the policy, influenced the legislation, and in some cases written the very regulations that now govern how industries operate. They’ve done this with remarkable effectiveness and very little public scrutiny.

And the political class, of course. Careers built on this. Reputations made. The Climate Change Act 2008 passed through Parliament with barely a murmur of opposition. I wrote about that in the first piece. Almost nobody voted against it. It committed the country to the most ambitious decarbonisation target in the developed world, and it sailed through as though it were a motion to name a post office. The politicians who championed it got their legacy. Whether the rest of us got a fair deal is another question.

That’s the winners column. Right, that’s that one.

The losers

Now the other side of the ledger. And this side, I’m afraid, is rather more crowded.

Ordinary families, first and foremost. I wrote in the second piece about the green levies buried in energy bills. These are not small amounts. They add hundreds of pounds a year to the average household bill, and they’ve been there for years, ticking away, mostly without people realising what they were paying for or why. During the cost of living crisis, when families were choosing between heating and eating (and I don’t use that phrase lightly, because it’s real, it’s happening), those levies were still there on every bill. Still flowing to the subsidy recipients and the green energy firms. The money doesn’t stop moving just because people are struggling. In actual fact, it never stops moving.

Workers in industries that have been hollowed out. The third piece in this series looked at deindustrialisation, and it’s a grim picture. Steel, ceramics, glass, chemicals. Industries that employed thousands, that anchored whole towns, that gave communities a reason to exist. Squeezed by carbon pricing, strangled by energy costs, buried under regulation. And here’s the part that really gets me: the emissions don’t disappear. The factory closes in Scunthorpe and opens in China or India, where the environmental standards are lower. So the planet doesn’t benefit. The workers in Scunthorpe certainly don’t benefit. The only people who benefit are the ones who can book the UK’s reduced emissions as a success on a spreadsheet somewhere. It’s nonsense. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. It’s nonsense.

Farmers. I’ve covered this and I won’t repeat it all, but the pattern is stark. Net zero policies are making it harder to farm profitably in this country. Subsidies have shifted from food production to environmental schemes. Land is being bought up for carbon offsetting by people who have never pulled a turnip out of the ground in their lives. And family farms, the kind I worked on as a lad, are disappearing. The food security implications of that are serious. We’re making ourselves more dependent on imports, which means more food miles, which means more emissions from transport. You couldn’t make it up, really. You couldn’t.

And then there are the communities. The towns that lost their factory. The villages that lost their farm. The places where young people look around and think, there’s nothing here for me. I wrote about my own grandsons considering emigrating to Australia, and I understand why. I do understand it. But it shouldn’t be like this. A country shouldn’t be arranged so that the people at the sharp end of policy bear all the costs while the people who designed the policy bear none.

That’s the losers column. It’s longer than the winners column. I suppose that tells you something. I suppose it does.

The bit nobody talks about

What bothers me most, and I’ve come back to this in every piece, is that none of this was ever put to the British public honestly. Not once.

The Climate Change Act was passed without meaningful debate. The green levies were added to bills without clear explanation. The deindustrialisation was allowed to happen without anyone saying, “By the way, this is going to cost your town its main employer.” The farming policies were shifted without anyone asking farmers whether they fancied being carbon offset providers instead of food producers.

There was no referendum. There was no manifesto commitment that said, in plain English, “We are going to add hundreds of pounds to your energy bills, close down parts of British industry, reshape the countryside, and transfer a very large amount of your money to a relatively small number of well-connected beneficiaries. Do you agree?” Nobody ever said that. Nobody ever put it that plainly. Because if they had, I rather suspect the answer would have been, “Let me think about that. Actually, no.”

This is what I mean by a democratic deficit. It’s not a conspiracy, exactly. I’m not one for conspiracies. It’s more like a consensus that formed among a certain class of people (politicians, academics, campaigners, financial interests) and then got imposed on everyone else without anyone checking whether everyone else was on board. And now, when you question it, you’re treated as though you’re the unreasonable one. As though wanting to understand where your money goes and who decided to spend it is somehow eccentric.

It isn’t eccentric. It’s basic. It’s the most basic question there is, in actual fact. Who decided this, and who’s paying for it?

The full picture

So there it is. Five pieces, from the origin story to the stealth taxes to the deindustrialisation to the farming squeeze, and now this scorecard. I’ve tried to follow the money as honestly as I can. I’ve tried to lay out who’s won and who’s lost. I’ve tried to be fair, though I’m sure some people would say I haven’t been. There we go. I can only tell it as I see it.

The pattern, when you step back, is fairly clear. Fairly clear, yes. Money has moved upwards. From ordinary bill payers to energy companies and their investors. From industrial workers to carbon traders and consultants. From farming families to rewilding corporations and offset speculators. From communities that made things and grew things to a financial class that trades in abstracts.

I’m not telling you what to think about that. I’ve said what I think, plainly enough, across these five pieces. But the point was never to convince you I’m right. The point was to lay out information that I don’t think gets laid out clearly enough, and to say: don’t just take the establishment narrative for granted. Don’t take my narrative for granted either, for that matter. Look at all of them. Read widely. Ask the basic questions. Who decided this? Who’s paying? Who’s benefiting?

Because the one thing I’m certain of, after all this reading and writing and thinking, is that the story we’ve been told about net zero (that it’s a noble national sacrifice for the good of the planet, that the costs are shared fairly, that there’s no alternative, that questioning it makes you a bad person) is, at best, incomplete. At best. And the British public deserve the complete picture. They deserve to be treated like adults who can weigh things up and make their own minds up. I believe that. I feel strongly about it, in actual fact.

That small farm in Norfolk is long gone now. The farmer’s gone. The farm hands are gone. The Massey Ferguson is probably in a museum somewhere, if it hasn’t been scrapped. But the soil is still there. The land is still there. And the question of who gets to decide what happens to it, and who benefits from those decisions, and whether the rest of us get any say in the matter, well. That question isn’t going anywhere either.

There we go. That’s that one.