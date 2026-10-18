Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
7d

Very few have thought about turning the North Sea to a large industrial wind farm for hundreds, thousands of years. It certainly won't be inexpensive or environmentally friendly. Just take taxpayers money for the "investors" in "green" wind turbines.

That is pretty ugly.

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Tim Crome's avatar
Tim Crome
Oct 19

This is a very interesting, and sobering, read: The Unnatural History of the Sea: The Past and Future of Humanity and Fishing (Gaia Thinking) Paperback - 2007, by Callum Roberts, Professor

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