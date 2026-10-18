We are turning the North Sea into an enormous industrial power station. Thousands of wind turbines, enormous steel foundations, hundreds of miles of underwater cables, offshore substations and a seemingly endless procession of construction vessels. And we’re only getting started. The politicians tell us this is wonderful news. Clean electricity, green jobs, energy independence and another great leap towards Net Zero. Lovely. But there’s something rather important missing from all the enthusiastic announcements.

Not the electricity supply. Not the price of a kilowatt-hour. We can argue about those another day. I’m talking about the sea, the creatures living in it, the birds feeding above it and the fishing communities that have depended on it for generations. Because the North Sea isn’t an empty stretch of water waiting for someone to find a profitable use for it. It’s already being used. And not just by us.

First, move the fishermen out of the way

Imagine you’ve spent your working life fishing the North Sea. You know the grounds. You know where the fish are likely to be, how the tides behave and where you can safely work your gear. Then someone announces that a substantial part of your traditional fishing area is going to become a wind farm. There will be consultations, environmental assessments and reassuring statements about coexistence. But once the turbines are installed, things change. A fishing vessel towing heavy equipment across the seabed cannot simply weave between enormous steel structures as though negotiating the supermarket car park.

Even where fishing is legally permitted, the risk of snagging equipment on foundations, cables or protective rock can make it impractical. And there’s evidence that this isn’t just fishermen complaining. A 2022 study of 12 UK offshore wind farms examined fishing activity before and after construction. In 11 of the 12 sites, bottom-towed fishing activity fell, with an overall reduction of 77%. Seventy-seven per cent! That doesn’t mean 77% of the fish disappeared. It means the fishing activity largely disappeared from those areas.

The researchers also found that the arrangement of turbines mattered. Closely grouped turbines created greater obstacles than more widely separated groups. They did not find clear evidence of a corresponding increase in fishing effort immediately outside the farms compared with background trends. So we cannot simply claim that every displaced fishing vessel moved next door. But the reduction inside the wind farms is unmistakable.

Now consider what that means for a small fishing business. A large commercial trawler may have the range and financial resources to move elsewhere. A smaller vessel working from a coastal harbour has rather fewer options. Moving further offshore means more fuel, more time, potentially more dangerous conditions and less time actually catching fish. And what happens when the alternative fishing grounds are already being used by someone else? In fact, the scientists who advise governments on North Atlantic fisheries have examined these questions and found that the effects on fishing businesses can include lost grounds, reduced opportunities and higher operating costs.

Not every fishing business is affected in the same way. Some adapt more successfully than others, and the effects depend on the type of fishing, the location and the restrictions involved. But there’s a rather obvious problem here. We’re giving increasing areas of the North Sea over to a new industry, while an established industry is expected to work around it. And the people making those decisions aren’t necessarily the people who have to earn their living at sea.

Now, about the noise

When we see photographs of offshore wind farms, everything looks wonderfully peaceful. Elegant white turbines stretching towards the horizon. Blue skies. Calm seas. Very attractive (if you like that sort of thing). But those photographs don’t show what happens beneath the surface when the foundations are installed. For many offshore turbines, enormous steel piles are driven into the seabed using powerful hydraulic hammers. And we’re not talking about someone knocking a fence post into the garden. These are massive engineering operations, generating intense underwater sound that can travel considerable distances.

Which brings us to the harbour porpoise. These small marine mammals depend heavily on sound to navigate, find food and communicate. During construction of the Horns Rev II wind farm off Denmark, researchers found that harbour porpoise activity was affected at considerable distances from pile-driving. At a monitoring location 2.6 kilometres from the operation, recorded porpoise acoustic activity fell to zero during the first hour after piling. Activity remained below normal for between 24 and 72 hours. And the disturbance was detectable at an average distance of 17.8 kilometres. Not metres. Kilometres.

Now, that doesn’t establish that porpoises were killed or permanently driven away. What it does establish is that the construction noise substantially disrupted their normal behaviour. And here’s where things become interesting. Imagine several large wind farms being constructed across neighbouring parts of the North Sea. Each development has its own timetable, its own environmental assessment and its own construction programme. But the porpoises don’t recognise project boundaries. They don’t know that one noisy area belongs to Developer A and another belongs to Developer B. They simply encounter the disturbance. And how much undisturbed sea is left when several developments are under construction at the same time?

Bubble curtains to the rescue?

There is some good news. Engineers have developed methods of reducing underwater construction noise. One involves releasing compressed air through pipes arranged around the pile-driving operation, creating a curtain of rising bubbles. The bubbles interfere with the transmission of sound through the water. Clever stuff. At the DanTysk offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, researchers found that two bubble curtains operating together reduced measured piling noise by around 12 decibels. That’s a substantial reduction. But here’s the interesting part. Even with the bubble curtains, reduced porpoise acoustic activity was detected up to 12 kilometres away, and the effects continued for as long as five hours after piling stopped.

The researchers also found that acoustic devices used to frighten porpoises away from dangerous noise levels could themselves cause significant disturbance. So we’re making a terrible racket, frightening the animals away to protect them from it, and then trying to make the racket quieter. There’s a certain irony in that. In January 2025, three British scientific and conservation bodies, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee, Natural England and Cefas, called for greater use of quieter installation methods and noise-reduction systems.

Their concern was that existing precautions designed to prevent physical injury were not sufficient to address disturbance over much greater distances. That seems a rather important admission. We’re not discussing an imaginary environmental problem. We’re discussing one serious enough for the government’s own scientific advisers to call for changes in construction methods.

What about the creatures living on the seabed?

Here’s something that surprised me during this research. We’ve spent considerable effort studying sound travelling through seawater. But sound isn’t the whole story. When enormous steel piles are hammered into the seabed, vibrations also travel through the seabed itself. And the seabed is home to an extraordinary variety of animals. Scallops, mussels, crabs, worms and countless other creatures spend their lives in, on or immediately above the sediment. Some are sensitive to vibration.

A 2022 field study examined the response of giant scallops to pile-driving vibrations. The researchers found that the scallops repeatedly closed their shells in response to the disturbance. Young scallops were particularly sensitive. The animals returned towards their normal behaviour after the vibrations stopped, but they did not become accustomed to repeated exposure during the study.

The research was conducted in American waters, not the North Sea, so it would be wrong to claim that precisely the same effects have already been demonstrated across British scallop grounds. And the experiment used a smaller pile than a commercial offshore turbine foundation. Nevertheless, it establishes that seabed-transmitted vibrations can produce measurable behavioural changes in commercially important shellfish.

And here’s another consideration. Bubble curtains reduce noise travelling through the water. They don’t necessarily prevent vibrations travelling through the seabed. So reducing one source of disturbance doesn’t automatically eliminate the other. And what happens after construction? The turbines continue operating for decades, transmitting mechanical vibrations and underwater noise through their foundations.

Research suggests that ordinary operating vibrations may often be too weak to be detected by some seabed animals, although detectable levels can occur under particular conditions. The long-term ecological consequences remain uncertain. That’s not evidence of an environmental catastrophe. But neither is it evidence that everything is harmless. And when we’re planning thousands of additional turbines, surely that distinction matters.

The birds have a problem too

Let’s leave the underwater world for a moment and look above the waves. The North Sea is an important feeding and migration area for seabirds. Some species fly around offshore wind farms. Others may be attracted to them. Some face collision risks. And some simply avoid them. The red-throated diver is a particularly striking example.

In 2023, researchers published a major study examining the effects of offshore wind farms on red-throated divers in the German North Sea. They compared bird distributions before and after wind farm construction. The results were astonishing. Diver abundance declined by 94% within the wind farm areas and the surrounding one-kilometre zone. Even within ten kilometres of the wind farms, abundance was down by 52%. The researchers detected significant reductions in bird density extending roughly 9–12 kilometres from the developments.

These figures describe changes in where the birds were found, not proof that those percentages had died. Many birds had moved to other parts of the study area. But that’s precisely the problem. A feeding area doesn’t become unimportant simply because a bird can fly somewhere else. If a bird has to travel further, compete for food in a smaller area or abandon a previously suitable habitat, there may be consequences. And those consequences become increasingly important as more wind farms occupy neighbouring waters.

So here’s another question. If one wind farm displaces birds from a feeding area, and another occupies part of the area they’ve moved to, where do they go next? At what point do we stop assessing individual developments and start looking at what we’re doing to the entire North Sea?

And what happens to the fish?

This is where the picture becomes more complicated. Some fish species are attracted to offshore wind farm structures. The foundations and surrounding rock protection provide hard surfaces that weren’t previously there. Mussels, anemones and other marine creatures colonise those surfaces, attracting additional animals and creating feeding opportunities. In effect, the structures can become artificial reefs. That sounds encouraging. And in some circumstances, it is. But there’s a distinction between attracting fish to a structure and increasing the total fish population.

If fish gather around a turbine foundation because it offers food or shelter, that doesn’t necessarily mean more fish have been produced. They may simply have moved. Equally, if bottom-trawling activity has been greatly reduced inside a wind farm, the seabed may benefit from less disturbance. So there are genuine possibilities for local ecological improvements. But we should be careful about treating those improvements as proof that the overall marine environment benefits. A new community of mussels and other animals growing on steel and rock is not the same habitat as the original sandy or muddy seabed. And changes that benefit one species may disadvantage another.

A substantial review by Cefas researchers, published in Fish and Fisheries, examined the available evidence concerning offshore wind farms and commercially important fish and shellfish. The researchers identified more than 1,200 relevant documents, but only 60 provided direct evidence meeting their criteria. Their conclusion was that the evidence was insufficient to determine confidently whether offshore wind developments were producing significant changes in commercial fish populations. That’s quite a finding, considering the scale of the industry.

And it brings us to herring. Herring lay their eggs on particular types of seabed, including gravel and coarse sediments. They are also sensitive to underwater sound. Disturbance during spawning is therefore a legitimate concern. Indeed, the concern is recognised in the planning conditions for new offshore wind developments. The 2026 development consent for the Outer Dowsing wind farm includes a restriction on pile-driving between 1 September and 16 October unless specific approval is granted. That isn’t a condition invented by an anti-wind campaigner. It’s written into the official development consent.

Now, this doesn’t prove that offshore wind farms have destroyed herring spawning grounds. But it certainly demonstrates that the potential for disturbance is considered serious enough to warrant restrictions. And that rather undermines the impression that offshore wind construction is an environmentally insignificant activity.

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The great North Sea building programme

Perhaps the most troubling part of this entire business is the scale. We’re not talking about a handful of experimental turbines. We’re talking about an enormous expansion of industrial infrastructure across one of the world’s busiest and most heavily used seas. Every wind farm requires space. Every foundation changes part of the seabed. Every cable route involves installation work. Every construction programme introduces vessels, noise and disturbance. Every operating wind farm becomes another long-term feature of the marine environment.

And the effects don’t necessarily stop at the boundary marked on a developer’s map. Porpoises may respond to construction noise many kilometres away. Birds may avoid feeding areas well beyond the turbine positions. Fishing vessels may lose access to established grounds. Changes in seabed habitats may alter the distribution of marine life.

Now add those effects together. And this is where the whole business becomes rather worrying. We’re not building one wind farm in isolation. We’re filling more and more of the North Sea with them. Each development may have its own environmental assessment, its own construction timetable and its own reassuring promises. But the fish, birds and marine mammals don’t recognise those boundaries. The effects of one development don’t necessarily stop where the next one begins. So who’s looking at the North Sea as a whole? And more importantly, do we really understand what all these developments are doing to it?

Would we accept this approach if the development involved another industry?Suppose someone proposed covering vast areas of the North Sea with industrial structures, restricting traditional fishing activities, disturbing marine mammals during construction and changing seabed habitats. Would we simply applaud the investment and press ahead? Or would we demand convincing evidence that the overall environmental consequences had been properly understood? Why should the answer depend on whether the structures produce electricity from wind?

And when the turbines wear out?

There’s one final part of this story that deserves attention. Eventually, wind turbines reach the end of their useful lives. They wear out. They become uneconomic to repair. Or newer technology makes replacement attractive. What happens then? Well, the law provides for decommissioning. Developers are expected to prepare plans explaining how their installations will be removed and how the work will be paid for. But having a plan and having the money available are two different things.

Britain’s offshore wind decommissioning arrangements are governed by the Energy Act 2004. The government’s decommissioning guidance allows financial security to be built up during a wind farm’s operating life. For certain large commercial projects, payments may begin as late as year ten, with the full amount accumulated by year fifteen or twenty, depending on the support arrangements.

That creates an obvious question. What happens if a project runs into serious financial trouble before the fund is complete? The government acknowledges the possibility. Its guidance explains that the Secretary of State can become responsible for decommissioning as a last resort if the responsible companies fail to meet their obligations. That of course means the tax payers. There are financial safeguards, including ring-fenced funds and other forms of security. But the possibility of something going wrong is recognised.

And what does actual decommissioning look like? In 2019, the two pioneering offshore turbines at Blyth, off the Northumberland coast, were dismantled. This was a genuine decommissioning operation. The turbines and foundation structures were removed. The steel monopiles were cut approximately half a metre below the seabed and lifted out. The remaining sockets were filled with around 250 tonnes of ballast stone. Approximately 1.4 kilometres of cable was also recovered.

So it would be incorrect to claim that nothing was removed or that the turbines were simply abandoned. But the work illustrates something important. Decommissioning doesn’t necessarily mean putting the seabed back exactly as it was before construction. Removing an industrial structure and restoring the original marine habitat are not quite the same thing.

And now we have an interesting development from Germany. Alpha Ventus, the country’s first offshore wind farm, began operating in 2010. It has twelve turbines and was built as a pioneering demonstration project. Its original owners had been preparing for decommissioning. Then, in October 2026, the project changed hands, with its new owner intending to keep it operating beyond its originally planned life. The dismantling has therefore been postponed in favour of continued operation.

Extending the useful life of equipment isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It may avoid the environmental disturbance and expense of dismantling machinery that can still operate safely. But it also means the eventual decommissioning obligation remains a future event. The ownership has changed. The turbines are still there. And the question remains: when the final day arrives, will the money and arrangements be in place to remove everything that needs removing?

As the first generations of offshore wind farms grow older, questions about extending their lives, replacing them or removing them will become increasingly important. And the industry is still relatively young. The really large decommissioning programmes are mostly ahead of us.

So, what exactly are we trying to achieve?

The North Sea has supported fishing communities for centuries. It’s home to marine mammals, seabirds, commercially important fish and countless creatures that most of us will never see. It has also been subjected to considerable human pressure for decades. Fishing, shipping, oil and gas extraction, pollution and other industrial activities have already changed the marine environment.

Offshore wind is now adding another enormous layer of development. And because it’s described as green energy, there’s a temptation to assume that the environmental consequences must also be green. But nature doesn’t work like that. A harbour porpoise doesn’t care whether the enormous noise disturbing it comes from an oil installation or a wind turbine foundation. A seabird doesn’t distinguish between a development intended to reduce carbon emissions and one intended to extract fossil fuels. And a fisherman who loses access to traditional grounds doesn’t recover that access simply because the turbines have been given an environmentally friendly label.

None of this means that every offshore wind farm causes serious environmental damage. Some effects are temporary. Some can be reduced. Some developments may even provide local benefits for particular species. But the evidence also shows real disturbance, real displacement and important questions that remain unanswered.

We are making decisions today that will affect the North Sea for decades. And those decisions deserve something more substantial than enthusiastic ministerial announcements and reassuring photographs of turbines against a blue sky. Before we cover more of the North Sea with industrial infrastructure, shouldn’t we establish what the combined consequences will be, and who will be responsible for putting things right if the promises don’t work out?

Because whatever anyone thinks about Net Zero, the North Sea is rather more than a convenient place to put wind turbines. And once we’ve changed it, we may not be able to put it back exactly as it was.