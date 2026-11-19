Britain has spent decades building the infrastructure that keeps the country running. Gas pipelines deliver fuel to millions of homes and businesses. Petrol stations supply vehicles across the country. Storage facilities, distribution networks, industrial equipment and domestic heating systems represent an enormous investment, accumulated over generations. And now, in pursuit of Net Zero, we’re being required to replace substantial parts of that system. Gas boilers are expected to give way increasingly to electric heat pumps. Petrol and diesel vehicles are being replaced by electric alternatives. Electricity networks will need expanding to accommodate the additional demand. Whether all this represents a sensible use of the country’s resources is a question I’ve examined before.

But some time ago, a reader of Net Zero Examined raised an interesting alternative in a comment on another article. Why not use electricity from nuclear and renewable generation to manufacture synthetic replacements for natural gas and oil? If those fuels could be used in existing pipelines, boilers, vehicles and industrial equipment, might we avoid some of the enormous expense of replacing everything? It’s a deceptively simple question. And, as it turns out, the idea is rather more than theoretical.

Making fuel using electricity

The basic principle is surprisingly straightforward. Electricity is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, a process known as electrolysis. The hydrogen can then be combined with carbon dioxide in a chemical process to manufacture methane, methanol or other hydrocarbon fuels. The carbon dioxide can come from industrial or biological processes, or it can be extracted directly from the atmosphere. The resulting fuels can be chemically similar, or even identical, to the fossil fuels we already use. Synthetic methane, for example, is still methane. If manufactured to the required quality standard, it can be fed into the existing gas distribution network and burned in conventional gas boilers.

Synthetic petrol, diesel and aviation fuels can also be produced, although the manufacturing processes are more complicated and the resulting products must meet the appropriate fuel specifications. Of course, there’s a catch. Actually, there are several. But before looking at the difficulties, it’s worth establishing that synthetic fuels are already being manufactured.

In Germany, the European STORE&GO project demonstrated the production of synthetic methane suitable for injection into the natural gas network. The STORE&GO project provides a useful explanation of how electricity, hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide can be combined to manufacture synthetic natural gas. And in Denmark, the Kassø facility began commercial production of synthetic methanol in 2025, using renewable electricity and captured carbon dioxide. The plant has a stated annual production capacity of 42,000 tonnes, and its customers include shipping and industrial companies.

Synthetic aviation fuel has also been manufactured, while synthetic petrol has been produced in demonstration facilities. These are not merely laboratory experiments. But the quantities being manufactured remain small compared with the enormous volumes of oil and gas consumed every year. Nevertheless, the technology works. And there’s a particularly interesting British development.

A British company making gas using electricity

A company called Rivan Industries is developing equipment to manufacture synthetic natural gas using electricity, water and carbon dioxide. In August 2026, Rivan announced the deployment of a one-megawatt system at its UK facility in Wiltshire. In October, it opened a new manufacturing facility in South Bermondsey, London, intended to produce modular synthetic-gas systems. The company’s approach is remarkably close to the suggestion made by our reader. Generate electricity, use it to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, combine the hydrogen with carbon dioxide, and manufacture methane that can be supplied through the existing gas network. Rivan has also been working with Wales & West Utilities on the possibility of injecting synthetic methane into Britain’s gas distribution system. Its pilot equipment has demonstrated the ability to produce gas meeting the relevant quality requirements.

That’s encouraging, and it’s an example of British engineering addressing a genuine problem. But the larger installation is still being commissioned, and sustained commercial production at a competitive price has yet to be independently demonstrated. The company also currently uses carbon dioxide obtained from a biological source rather than extracting it directly from ordinary air. So there is still some distance to travel between a successful demonstration and a commercially competitive national industry. Nevertheless, it raises an intriguing possibility. Could Britain manufacture at least some of the gas it currently imports?

The problem nobody can ignore

Unfortunately, manufacturing fuel using electricity requires considerably more electrical energy than simply using the electricity directly. Every conversion involves losses. Electricity must first be used to produce hydrogen. The hydrogen must then be combined with carbon dioxide, and the resulting fuel may require further processing, compression and distribution. When that fuel is eventually burned, further energy losses occur. The STORE&GO technical evaluation reported an overall power-to-gas efficiency of approximately 53% at its Falkenhagen demonstration plant in Germany, based on measured results. The relatively low figure was largely attributed to the efficiency of the electrolyser used to produce the hydrogen.

Importantly, some of the heat generated during the manufacturing process was recovered and put to useful work in a neighbouring factory. The researchers calculated that improvements to the equipment, particularly the use of a more efficient electrolyser, could raise the overall efficiency to approximately 69%. That would be a worthwhile improvement, although it was a projected result rather than one demonstrated by the existing installation. And the implications become particularly striking when we consider domestic heating.

Suppose we manufacture synthetic methane to replace the gas currently used in British homes. Using an illustrative manufacturing efficiency of 60%, replacing approximately 250 terawatt-hours of domestic gas consumption would require roughly 417 terawatt-hours of electricity. Putting that into perspective, Britain generated less than 300 terawatt-hours of electricity in total during 2025. That would be an enormous additional requirement.

An electric heat pump, by contrast, can deliver several units of heat for each unit of electricity it consumes by extracting heat from the surrounding air or ground. The Energy Saving Trust’s explanation of heat pumps describes this advantage. Under reasonable assumptions, providing the same amount of domestic heating through heat pumps might require approximately 69 terawatt-hours of electricity. These are illustrative calculations, using the same heating requirement but different conversion efficiencies. They are not forecasts of what Britain could actually build or consume. Nevertheless, the difference is substantial.

Of course, the heat-pump route also involves installing equipment, adapting some buildings and strengthening electricity networks. But synthetic gas would require vastly more electricity generation. That additional generating capacity would have to be built, financed, maintained and eventually replaced. There is no escaping the arithmetic.

Could we afford to manufacture our own fuels?

Electricity is not free, even when the wind blows or the sun shines. Assuming a conversion efficiency of 60%, electricity costing £50 per megawatt-hour would produce synthetic methane with an electricity cost of approximately £83 per megawatt-hour. And that’s before accounting for the cost of manufacturing equipment, financing, maintenance, carbon dioxide capture, storage and distribution. Synthetic liquid fuels can be even more demanding because their manufacture involves additional processing. The cost of obtaining carbon dioxide is another important consideration.

Capturing CO₂ from a concentrated biological or industrial source is generally less expensive than extracting it from the atmosphere, where it exists at very low concentrations. Direct air capture is technically possible, but it remains costly and energy-intensive. The International Energy Agency’s research into synthetic methane examines some of these economic difficulties. So while synthetic fuels could preserve some of our existing infrastructure, they would introduce substantial new manufacturing costs. The relevant comparison isn’t simply the price of a gas boiler against the price of a heat pump. It’s the total lifetime cost of producing, distributing and using the energy required by each system. And at present, synthetic fuels struggle to compete with direct electrification in applications where electricity can be used efficiently.

What about carbon neutrality, the Holy Cow of the net zero zealots?

There’s another claim worth examining. If carbon dioxide is extracted from the atmosphere, converted into synthetic fuel and subsequently released when that fuel is burned, the carbon is effectively being recycled. In principle, the process could avoid adding new fossil carbon to the atmosphere. But that doesn’t automatically make it carbon-neutral. For synthetic fuels to qualify as low-carbon, the electricity used in their manufacture must itself have a sufficiently low carbon footprint. Equipment must be manufactured, transported and maintained. Hydrogen production, carbon capture and fuel processing all have environmental consequences. Methane leakage can also be significant because methane is itself a powerful greenhouse gas. Burning synthetic hydrocarbons releases carbon dioxide, just as burning their fossil-fuel equivalents does. Combustion may also produce air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and, depending on the fuel and combustion conditions, particulate matter.

So the claim of carbon neutrality depends on the entire process, not simply on where the carbon originally came from. That distinction matters. When synthetic fuel is manufactured using carbon dioxide captured from the atmosphere, burning that fuel simply returns the carbon dioxide to the atmosphere. In principle, the same carbon can be used repeatedly, although the overall emissions depend on how the fuel is manufactured.

Could synthetic fuels make Britain more independent?

This is where the idea becomes particularly interesting. Britain imported approximately 43% of its energy requirements in 2025, according to the government’s UK Energy in Brief 2026. Oil and natural gas account for a substantial part of that dependence.

I have already examined in a previous article, the consequences of allowing domestic energy production to decline while becoming increasingly reliant on overseas suppliers. Synthetic fuels could potentially provide another way of producing fuel domestically, using electricity generated here in Britain. They could also provide a means of storing electricity generated when renewable output exceeds immediate demand. Instead of curtailing wind turbines because the electricity cannot be used or transported, some of that energy might be converted into a fuel that can be stored and used later. But there are difficulties here too.

Manufacturing plants are expensive, and running them only when surplus electricity is available may make the economics worse. But the possibility of storing energy for weeks or months in a form that existing infrastructure can accommodate is worth investigating. And there is another advantage. Manufacturing synthetic fuels domestically could create opportunities for British engineering, chemical processing, equipment manufacturing and associated industries. And the industrial opportunity is real enough to merit attention. The question is whether it can become commercially sustainable without permanent subsidies.

Not everything needs the same solution

Perhaps the mistake is assuming that Britain’s energy future must involve one technology replacing another across the board. There are applications where direct electrification makes considerable sense. Electric motors are efficient, and heat pumps can provide substantially more heat than the electrical energy they consume. But there are other applications where replacing existing equipment is difficult, expensive or technically challenging. Aviation is an obvious example.

Commercial aircraft need fuels with very high energy density. Batteries capable of powering long-distance passenger flights would be prohibitively heavy using today’s technology. Synthetic aviation fuel could offer a way of reducing dependence on conventional petroleum without replacing entire aircraft fleets. Shipping presents similar challenges, although different fuels and technologies may prove appropriate for different vessels.

Certain industrial processes also require high-temperature heat or chemical feedstocks that are not always straightforward to replace with electricity. And there may be a case for manufacturing synthetic methane as a means of storing energy for periods when electricity generation is insufficient. These applications are quite different from using synthetic gas to heat every home in Britain. The economics need to be considered separately.

A more practical approach to Britain’s energy future

The suggestion that prompted this article was a simple one. Instead of replacing much of Britain’s existing energy infrastructure, could we manufacture alternative fuels to use in it? The answer appears to be yes, at least technically. But whether doing so makes economic sense is another matter.

The scale of the challenge is considerable. Replacing Britain’s existing consumption of oil and gas entirely with synthetic equivalents could require more than 2,000 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, depending on the manufacturing processes used. That’s several times the electricity Britain currently generates. This is an illustrative calculation rather than a forecast, but it demonstrates why synthetic fuels are unlikely to provide a straightforward replacement for everything we currently obtain from oil and gas. However, why should they have to? Perhaps the more important question is why Britain’s energy policy should be built around replacing one entire system with another in the first place.

We already have substantial oil and gas resources, an established nuclear industry, extensive energy infrastructure and growing experience with renewable generation. We also have opportunities to develop newer technologies, including synthetic fuels, wave and tidal energy. Surely the sensible approach is to make the best use of all these resources, judging each on what it can actually deliver and what it costs. That could mean increasing domestic oil and gas production while those resources remain available and economically worthwhile, rather than importing fuels we could produce ourselves.

It could mean expanding nuclear generation to provide dependable electricity, alongside wind, solar, wave and tidal power wherever they can contribute economically and reliably. It could mean using electricity directly for applications where that offers clear advantages, while developing synthetic fuels for purposes where their ability to use existing infrastructure, provide long-term energy storage or reduce dependence on imports justifies the additional manufacturing costs. And it should mean examining the full cost of each option, including the infrastructure needed to support it, rather than looking only at the apparent cost of generating a unit of energy.

None of this requires us to abandon technologies that work, nor does it require us to embrace every new development simply because it carries a Net Zero label. Nor should an emerging technology be entitled to indefinite public subsidy merely because it promises environmental benefits. It should ultimately have to demonstrate that those benefits justify its costs. Britain’s energy requirements are too varied and too important for a single solution to be appropriate everywhere. Heating homes, powering industry, transporting goods and keeping the electricity system operating through periods of low renewable output present different challenges. There is no reason to assume that one technology, or even one combination of technologies, will be the right answer in every case. Synthetic fuels illustrate the point rather well. They may never be the cheapest way to heat an ordinary home or power a family car. But they could prove valuable in aviation, shipping, certain industrial processes and the storage of energy over longer periods.

We should be prepared to investigate those possibilities without pretending that technical feasibility automatically guarantees commercial success. And equally, we should be prepared to retain and develop existing sources of energy where doing so serves Britain’s interests. The objective should be straightforward: an energy system that is affordable, dependable and secure, that makes sensible use of our own resources, and supports British industry. Environmental considerations have their place in those decisions, but they should be considered alongside the economic and practical consequences, not in isolation from them.

Britain has already invested enormous sums in the infrastructure that supplies its energy. Some of it will inevitably need replacing as it ages. But replacing perfectly serviceable equipment simply because a different technology has become politically preferred deserves rather more scrutiny. Perhaps the most sensible energy policy is not about choosing between old and new at all. It’s about deciding what is worth keeping, what is worth improving and what genuinely needs replacing, and making those decisions in Britain’s national interest.