Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Sep 14

"When you tell scientists they must agree, when you make funding dependent on reaching the right conclusions..."

And there you have it! "Science" and "funding" do not belong in the same sentence. Science must be open-minded, inquisitive, and unbiased. Politics is in every way the opposite; and business is not far behind.

Most of the great early breakthroughs in science and mathematics were made by people who did not have to beg for "funding". Even that word itself is highly political! It means "money", but dishonestly pretends to be something cleverer and more abstract.

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messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
Oct 2

Even if 100% of scientists agree this means nothing because 'agreeing' is not a scientific argument. It's a logical fallacy.

Those who use the 'consensus' as an argument are admitting 'climate science' is not a real science. It's 'consensus' (and a fake consensus at that!).

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