Let me quickly remind you where we’ve been. In the first article in this series, we established something that really shouldn’t be controversial: carbon dioxide is essential for life on Earth. Every plant depends on it. Without it, nothing grows, nothing breathes, nothing lives. In the second, we looked at how that same gas, over the course of about thirty years, was gradually rebranded as a pollutant. Not through some grand conspiracy, but through a slow, steady shift in language that most of us barely noticed.

So now we come to the question that’s been sitting there all along, waiting to be asked.

Who’s making money from this?

Because someone always is. That’s not cynicism. That’s just how the world works. I’ve been around long enough to know that when large amounts of money start moving in a particular direction, it’s worth finding out why. And when someone is telling you to be afraid, it is always, always worth asking who’s getting paid.

A new kind of market

Let’s start with carbon trading, because this is where it gets interesting. And by interesting, I mean eye-watering.

The idea behind carbon trading is simple enough. Governments set a cap on how much carbon dioxide companies are allowed to emit. If a company stays under its limit, it has leftover allowances it can sell. If it goes over, it has to buy allowances from someone else. The theory is that this creates a financial incentive to reduce emissions. The market does the work. Sounds reasonable, doesn’t it?

In practice, what it created was a brand new financial market. And financial markets, as we know, attract financial people. Traders. Speculators. Middlemen. People who don’t make anything, don’t grow anything, don’t build anything, but who make a very comfortable living moving numbers from one column to another.

The European Union Emissions Trading System, which is the largest carbon market in the world, was valued at over 750 billion euros in 2022. Let me say that again. 750 billion euros. For trading the right to emit a gas that plants need to survive. The global carbon market as a whole passed 900 billion dollars in the same year.

These are not small numbers. These are enormous numbers. And every single euro, every single dollar, exists because we collectively agreed that carbon dioxide is a problem. If that consensus ever changed, if people started to look at CO₂ the way we looked at it in the first article in this series, as an essential, life-sustaining gas, that market would collapse overnight.

Worth thinking about, I suppose. Worth thinking about who has an interest in making sure that doesn’t happen.

The offset game

Then there are carbon offsets, which are a whole other thing entirely. And I’ll be honest, the more I read about them, the less impressed I am.

The idea is straightforward. A company produces carbon dioxide through its operations. Rather than actually reducing those emissions, it pays someone else to do something that supposedly compensates. Plant some trees. Protect a forest. Fund a renewable energy project somewhere. On paper, the company’s emissions are “offset.” Neutralised. The books balance. Everyone’s happy.

Except it doesn’t always work like that, does it?

Investigation after investigation has found that many offset schemes are, shall we say, questionable. A study published in 2023 looked at the biggest rainforest offset programme in the world and found that more than 90% of the carbon credits generated were essentially worthless. The forests they were supposedly protecting weren’t under threat in the first place. The emissions reductions they claimed simply hadn’t happened. But the credits had been sold. The money had changed hands. And the companies that bought them had proudly stamped “carbon neutral” on their annual reports.

There’s a word for that, I think, but I’m too polite to use it.

What offsets have actually created is a system where wealthy companies and individuals can carry on exactly as they are, flying on private jets, running vast operations, consuming whatever they like, as long as they pay for the privilege. It’s an indulgence. That’s what it is.

The subsidy machine

Now let’s talk about government subsidies, because this is where the real money flows.

Governments around the world are pouring staggering amounts of public money into the green economy. The United States Inflation Reduction Act alone committed around 370 billion dollars to clean energy and climate programmes. The European Union’s Green Deal is aiming for over a trillion euros in climate related investment over a decade. The United Kingdom, not to be left out, has its own net zero commitments backed by billions in public spending.

I’m not against investment. I’m not against governments spending money on things that matter. But I do think it’s reasonable to ask where all that money is actually going and who’s catching it at the other end.

And when you look, what you find is a sprawling ecosystem of companies, consultancies, think tanks, NGOs, and compliance industries, all of which depend entirely on the continued belief that carbon dioxide is a crisis. Green energy firms. Carbon accounting consultancies. ESG rating agencies. Climate risk advisors. Sustainability officers. Whole departments, whole industries, whole careers that simply would not exist if the narrative around CO₂ changed.

That’s a lot of people with a financial interest in making sure it doesn’t.

I’m not saying they’re all dishonest. I’m not saying every person working in that world is motivated by money rather than genuine concern. Of course they’re not. But I am saying that when there’s this much money flowing in one direction, the incentives to question the underlying story become very thin indeed. You don’t bite the hand that feeds you. People generally don’t. That’s just human nature.

The ones at the top

And then there are the individuals. The big names. The ones who fly to climate conferences on private jets and lecture the rest of us about our carbon footprint.

I don’t want to turn this into a list of people to be angry at, because that’s not really the point. But it’s hard to ignore the fact that some of the loudest voices in the climate conversation have done extraordinarily well out of it, financially speaking. Former politicians who left office and set up climate investment funds. Billionaires who back green energy companies and then lobby governments to subsidise those same companies. Celebrities who charge six figures to give speeches about sustainability and then fly home in a private plane.

There’s a gap, isn’t there, between what these people say and what they do. And I think most ordinary people can see it. I think that’s part of why trust in the whole climate conversation has started to wobble. Not because people don’t care about the environment. They do. But because they can smell hypocrisy, and they don’t like it.

Am I being unfair? Am I? I don’t think so, actually. I think I’m just pointing at something that’s plainly visible and saying what a lot of people are already thinking.

Concern versus industry

This is the distinction I keep coming back to. There is a real and meaningful difference between genuine environmental concern and an industry built on guilt.

Caring about the natural world is a good thing. Wanting clean air, clean water, healthy forests, thriving wildlife, that’s not foolish, that’s decent. I don’t think you’ll find many people who disagree with any of that.

But what’s grown up around the carbon dioxide story is something else entirely. It’s an industry. A vast, well funded, self-perpetuating industry that depends on you believing that a trace gas essential for life is an existential threat. An industry that has a financial interest in keeping you worried, keeping you guilty, and keeping you compliant.

And once you see that, once you follow the money and see where it actually goes, it becomes very difficult to take the conversation at face value. Not impossible. Just difficult.

I’m not asking anyone to dismiss climate concerns out of hand. I’m really not. I’m just asking a simple question, the kind of question that used to be considered common sense rather than controversial: who benefits?

Because someone always does. That’s about that, I suppose. Someone always does.

What comes next

So we’ve seen what carbon dioxide actually does. We’ve seen how the language was changed. And now we’ve seen who profits from that change. The picture is getting clearer, I think.

But there’s another side to this that rarely gets talked about. While the money flows and the headlines shout, there’s a body of research, published, peer reviewed, measurable from satellite data, that tells a rather different story about what carbon dioxide is actually doing to the planet. A story about growth, not destruction. And for some reason, almost nobody mentions it.

We’ll look at that next. There we go. That’s that one.