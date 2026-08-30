Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Sep 4

Another of those essays that make you think, "Since that's all so self-evidently true and important, why haven't I been bellowing about it?"

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Aug 30

It's a casino economy. Hopefully, the Trump administration will take down the climate change part of it in the USA, just like they are intent on taking down the Imperial financial skulduggery controlled by the City of London. It could be a bumpy ride:

https://www.prometheanaction.com/the-saturday-wrap-up-dark-age-to-golden-age-trumps-team-disarms-the-lords-of-money-august-29-2026/?ref=promethean-action-daily-newsletter

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