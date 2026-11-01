There’s something rather important about an all-electric future that doesn’t seem to get much attention. Copper. Not exactly an exciting subject, is it? It’s the stuff we associate with plumbing, electrical wiring and perhaps the odd bit of scrap left over from a building job. But copper is about to become rather more important than that. Britain is planning a future in which our cars are electric, our homes are heated by electric heat pumps, and much of our electricity comes from wind turbines and solar panels. And, of course, we’ll need a much bigger electricity grid to connect everything together. All very ambitious. But there’s something all these things have in common. They need copper. Quite a lot of it, actually. Which raises a rather obvious question. Where is all this copper supposed to come from?

And it’s not just Britain of course

We’re not the only country with grand plans for an electric future. Across Europe, America, China and much of the rest of the world, governments are encouraging electric vehicles, renewable electricity and the expansion of their electricity networks. At the same time, copper is needed for ordinary construction, factories, electronics, telecommunications and all the other things we’ve been using it for long before anyone started talking about net zero. And now the enormous growth of data centres and artificial intelligence is adding to demand.

So the mining industry doesn’t just have to find enough copper for wind turbines and electric cars. It has to supply everyone else as well. The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises governments on energy matters, has been looking at this. Its 2026 Global Critical Minerals Outlook suggests that, by 2035, the copper mines already operating or currently planned could be producing about 25% less newly mined copper than the world is expected to need. That’s a projected shortfall, not a certainty. But it’s a substantial one. The problem isn’t that the world is running out of copper, it’s about getting enough of it out of the ground, processed and delivered in time.

You can’t just open a new copper mine next Tuesday

Suppose you discover a large deposit of copper somewhere. Excellent news. But you can’t simply turn up with a few excavators on Monday morning and start sending copper to the electrical industry by Friday. First, you’ve got to establish how much copper is there and whether it’s worth mining. Then come the planning permissions, environmental assessments, financing, roads, machinery, processing facilities and everything else involved in developing a major mine. According to the IEA’s March 2026 analysis, the average time between discovering a copper deposit and getting a mine into production is around 17 years. Seventeen years! And there’s another problem. The quality of the copper ore being mined has generally been declining.

Put simply, miners are having to dig up and process more rock to obtain the same amount of copper. That means more machinery, more energy, more water and potentially higher costs. So while politicians can announce a new target at a press conference, the mining industry can’t respond by producing millions of additional tonnes of copper at the flick of a switch. It doesn’t work like that. And remember, 2035 is only nine years away.

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Digging copper out of the ground is only part of the job. Much of it has to be processed and refined before manufacturers can use it. And guess who’s become rather important in that business? China. According to the IEA, China now accounts for roughly half the world’s copper smelting output. That doesn’t mean China owns half the world’s copper deposits. Countries such as Chile, Peru and the Democratic Republic of the Congo are major mining producers. But China has built an enormous industry processing copper, much of it mined elsewhere.

So copper might come out of the ground in South America, be processed in China, and eventually arrive in Britain as part of a transformer, electric motor or some other piece of equipment. There’s a question of national interest here. As Britain becomes increasingly dependent on electricity, we’re also becoming increasingly dependent on the international supply chains that provide the materials and equipment needed to produce and distribute it. And a significant part of those supply chains passes through China. We’ve heard plenty about energy independence. Perhaps we should be talking about materials independence as well.

And what about Britain?

Britain’s electricity network was built over many decades to serve a very different system from the one we’re now planning. Electricity was generated mainly at large power stations and carried through the grid to homes and businesses. Now we’re adding offshore wind farms, solar installations, battery storage, electric vehicle charging and potentially millions of electric heat pumps. All of that needs connecting. And those connections need cables, transformers, substations and other equipment.

As I explored in an earlier article, The Great Grid Rebuild, Britain’s electricity network faces an enormous and expensive expansion to accommodate all this electrification. But there’s another question to add to the bill. Where are we going to get the copper to build it? The British Geological Survey has examined what upgrading Britain’s electricity grid might require between now and 2050. Its estimate is somewhere between 1.1 and 1.6 million tonnes of copper. That’s the estimated total over the period, not the amount required every year. But here’s the interesting part. The researchers reckon that more than half the copper and aluminium needed for the entire programme could be required by 2030, because so much of the grid expansion is planned for the early years.

Now think about that for a moment. Developing a new copper mine can take 17 years, while Britain wants a huge amount of additional electrical infrastructure built within a handful of years. And we’re competing for the materials and equipment with other countries pursuing similar ambitions. I’d like to know how much of that copper and equipment has actually been secured, rather than simply included in someone’s plans. Wouldn’t you?

Now here’s something I find rather curious

Britain already has a considerable amount of copper. It’s in old electrical cables, plumbing, machinery, discarded equipment and industrial scrap. And copper has one rather useful property. It can be recycled again and again. So you’d imagine that a country planning to use enormous quantities of copper would be particularly interested in recovering as much of its existing copper as possible. Well, here’s the curious bit. A British Geological Survey study published in December 2025 found that Britain exports substantial quantities of copper waste and scrap. The researchers estimated that the copper contained in those exports was worth around £1.45 billion annually, using their chosen prices and historical trade figures. Yet the declared export value was considerably lower, £1.06 billion.

More importantly, they found that Britain had no domestic refinery capable of turning secondary copper waste and scrap into refined copper at the time of their study. So we’re exporting valuable copper scrap, at below market value, while planning an enormous expansion of electrical infrastructure that will require more copper. Does that strike you as a little peculiar? Yes, recycling and refining copper requires investment, equipment, energy and expertise. But surely a country planning to become increasingly dependent on copper ought to be investigating whether it could recover and refine more of its own. Instead, we’re exporting a valuable resource and relying on other countries to process it. Another little question about national interest, perhaps?

Can’t we can just recycle more?

That’s a perfectly reasonable question. And the answer is yes, we can. But there’s a catch. You can’t recycle copper that’s still being used. Think about the electrical wiring in your house. It might remain there for fifty years or more. The same applies to cables buried underground, industrial equipment and much of the infrastructure we’re planning to replace. That copper won’t become available for recycling until the equipment reaches the end of its useful life. Meanwhile, we’re trying to build an enormous amount of new infrastructure. So recycling can help, but it can’t immediately provide all the additional copper required.

There’s also the possibility of replacing copper with aluminium in some applications. Electricity networks already use aluminium extensively. It’s lighter and generally cheaper, although you often need more of it to do the same electrical job. Engineers may find ways to use more aluminium or design equipment that needs less copper. But aluminium has to be produced too, and that brings its own energy requirements and supply-chain questions. We wouldn’t make the need for raw materials disappear. We’d simply change some of them.

Does this mean the world can’t go electric?

That’s not quite the question I would ask. The world can build more copper mines, expand recycling and develop technologies that use materials more efficiently. And if electrification proceeds more slowly than governments are currently proposing, the demand for copper may be lower than forecast. In fact, the International Copper Study Group, who may well be thinking along those lines, expects a modest surplus of refined copper in the immediate future. But a short-term surplus doesn’t tell us whether sufficient new mining capacity will be available in 2035. The question is whether the enormous quantities of materials required can be produced, processed and delivered within the timescales governments have chosen, and at an affordable price.

If copper becomes more expensive, so do many of the things made from it. Not necessarily by the same percentage, because copper is only one part of the cost of a finished product. But cables, transformers, motors and other electrical equipment all have to be manufactured, transported and installed. And if the materials or equipment aren’t available when required, projects can be delayed. A wind farm waiting for a grid connection can’t deliver its electricity to customers. A new factory waiting for sufficient electrical capacity can’t operate as planned. And an electricity network that needs expanding doesn’t become bigger simply because the Government has announced a target. All of this costs money.

Ultimately, those costs have to be borne by someone, whether through electricity bills, taxes, business costs or the prices of the goods and services we buy. Which brings me back to the question that started all this. Has Britain properly established whether the materials, manufacturing capacity and money required for its electrification plans will actually be available when they’re needed? The Government has commissioned studies of material requirements. We know that. But identifying what you need and making certain you can obtain it are two very different things.

The question that won’t go away

We’re proposing an enormous transformation of Britain’s energy system, and we’re trying to accomplish much of it on a politically determined timetable. The world has to find, mine, refine and manufacture the materials needed to make that happen. And Britain has to compete with everyone else for its share of those materials. The mining industry may expand quickly enough. Recycling and new technology may reduce the amount of copper required. Some of the more ambitious targets may have to be revised as practical difficulties become clearer.

But shouldn’t we establish how realistic the timetable is before committing the country to spending enormous sums of money trying to meet it? Because announcing an all-electric future is the easy part. Finding enough copper to build it might be rather more difficult. And no amount of political enthusiasm can change that.