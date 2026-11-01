Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
14hEdited

Copper! Aluminum! Essential ingredients in our world of electricity.

Thank you for inserting the needed components of Common Sense and Physics, to the public discussion. They seem to be ALWAYS left out.

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Sonic The Mule's avatar
Sonic The Mule
18h

We have in place ( in the UK) almost universal networks for delivering energy. These are called gas mains and tanker deliveries of liquid hydrocarbons to localised filling stations.

Why not use the electricity from renewables and nuclear to create synthetic fuels to replace natural gas and oil? Continue to use the existing distribution networks to supply consumers. Neutral for CO2 emissions as the synthetic hydrocarbons are made from the reduction of atmospheric CO2. No need to upgrade electrical supply lines all over the country.

I just read that an underwater connector between Kent and Essex is required, at an estimated cost of almost £3bn. Likely to be needed for electric imports from France. Plenty more of these expensive upgrades will be needed all over the country if we continue with full scale electrification.

My domestic energy use is currently around 25% electricity, the rest is provided by gas and petrol. Going all electric would triple my electric use, and probably many millions of households are in a similar position.

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