I recently spent an unreasonable amount of time wondering what happens to our electricity supply when the wind doesn’t blow. Having established that keeping the lights on in a future increasingly dependent on wind requires rather more than simply building another wind farm, I thought I’d move on. Then I remembered that we’re planning to plug the cars into it. And the vans. And eventually quite a lot of the lorries. So I went looking for some numbers.

There are currently around 43 million licensed vehicles in the UK. Nearly 35 million of them are cars. And despite the impression you might sometimes get from the advertising, the electric revolution has really only just started. At the end of June there were just over 2 million zero-emission cars on British roads, about 5.8% of the total.

That’s changing quickly. More than a quarter of new cars registered between April and June this year were zero-emission. But if we’re serious about replacing petrol and diesel, most of the job is still ahead of us. And that made me wonder about something embarrassingly obvious. Where is all the electricity going to come from?

One car on it’s own isn’t a problem

If I bought an electric car tomorrow and plugged it in overnight, the National Grid would probably survive the experience. But that’s not really the question. The people who plan Britain’s electricity system think there could eventually be as many as 37.4 million electric vehicles on UK roads by 2050. Thirty-seven million. That’s rather different from plugging one car into the wall. And this isn’t happening in isolation.

At roughly the same time we’re moving transport towards electricity, we’re being encouraged to replace gas boilers with heat pumps. Industry is being moved towards electricity too. More and more of everyday life is becoming dependent on the same electricity supply.

And, as we discovered in When the Wind Doesn’t Blow, much more of that electricity is supposed to come from wind and solar, which have the unfortunate habit of taking their instructions from the weather rather than us. None of this means it can’t be done. But it does mean that the electricity system we’re going to need isn’t the one we’ve got today. It has to become considerably bigger. And considerably cleverer.

Please don’t all plug in at once

The problem isn’t simply how much electricity electric vehicles use. It’s when they use it. Imagine several million people arriving home at around six o’clock. The lights go on. The oven goes on. Perhaps the heat pump is working. The kettle goes on. And then everybody plugs in the car. Please don’t all do that at once.

The people running the electricity system are aware of this. Their answer, apparently, is smart charging. About three-quarters of EV owners currently charge at home, and the idea is that cheaper electricity at quieter times will encourage people to charge when the system isn’t already busy. Eventually many of us may simply plug the car in and leave somebody, or something else to decide when it actually takes the electricity. That’s very much the direction NESO expects charging to take. That’s clever. But it also changes the relationship between my car and the electricity supply. Today, if I want petrol, I drive to a petrol station and put some in. Tomorrow I may arrive home, connect my car and effectively say: “I’d like 40 kilowatt-hours please. Any time before breakfast will do.” And as long as it’s ready before breakfast, I probably don’t care.

But multiply that arrangement by millions of vehicles and suddenly the humble motor car has become part of the balancing act required to keep Britain’s electricity system working.

What if I haven’t got a driveway?

There’s another small problem. A great many British houses don’t have driveways. Terraced streets weren’t designed with electric cars in mind. If your car sits six feet from your front door every night, home charging is fairly straightforward. If it sits fifty yards down the road because somebody else got the space outside your house, things become more interesting. So public charging matters. As of September 1st. this year, The UK had 123,677 public EV chargers. That sounds impressive, and the network is growing. But only 29,534 were rapid chargers of 50kW or more.

I’m not going to do the silly thing of comparing today’s charger network with 37 million future electric vehicles and declaring a potential catastrophe. Obviously we’re going to build more chargers. The interesting questions are where, how many and how quickly? Because electric charging has one rather important disadvantage compared with pouring petrol into a tank. It takes longer. Which probably doesn’t matter very much if your car is sitting on the driveway for eight hours.

It matters rather more at a motorway service station on the Friday before a Bank Holiday. Thirty cars wanting petrol can pass through a row of pumps fairly quickly. Thirty cars wanting a substantial battery charge will occupy their chargers for considerably longer. So the problem isn’t simply producing enough electricity over the course of a year. Sometimes, it’s getting an awful lot of electricity to one place at the same time.

Now plug in the lorries

This is where things become really interesting. At the moment electric HGVs are almost vanishingly rare. Britain has just over 521,000 road-going HGVs. Only about 1,600 are zero-emission. In the second quarter of this year, just 92 new zero-emission HGVs were registered, less than 1% of new HGV registrations. So if the car transition has only just begun, the lorry transition is barely out of bed.

And lorries are different. My car spends most of its life doing absolutely nothing. Commercial vehicles are supposed to be working. A haulage company doesn’t make money while its lorries are sitting around waiting for electricity. And the battery required to move a heavily loaded lorry isn’t the battery required to take me shopping. It’s considerably larger. That means more electricity, much more powerful chargers and enough electricity reaching a depot where several lorries may need charging at the same time.

The Government has apparently noticed this. It has created a £170 million Depot Charging Scheme to help operators install charging facilities for electric HGVs, vans and coaches. Which made me smile. If plugging in a fleet of electric lorries were simply a matter of installing a slightly bigger version of the charger on my driveway, I’m not entirely sure why the taxpayer would need to spend £170 million helping to do it.

And of course they’re heavier

Batteries are heavy. Hardly a revelation. But I hadn’t realised that the extra weight has already meant changing some of the rules. A normal driving licence generally allows you to drive a petrol or diesel van weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. But electric vans are heavier, mainly because of the batteries. So for certain zero-emission vans the limit has been increased to 4.25 tonnes. In other words, the rules have already had to change to allow for the extra weight. There are similar allowances for heavier electric lorries.

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And naturally that made me think of British roads.

I don’t know what the roads are like where you live, but some of ours have developed into what I can only describe as pothole chicanes. Driving along them requires a combination of anticipation, rapid steering and occasionally choosing which suspension component you’re least emotionally attached to.

So what happens when the vehicles become heavier? Good question. And interestingly, one we don’t yet have a complete answer to. National Highways is studying the effects of heavier zero-emission lorries on roads and bridges. That work isn’t due to finish until 2027. We’re already changing the permitted weights of commercial vehicles to accommodate their batteries. We’re now studying what the heavier vehicles might do to roads and bridges. The study is due to report next year. It seems to me that they’re doing things in the wrong order, and putting the metaphorical cart before the horse.

There’s another consequence of weight that receives rather less attention. Tyres. We’ve spent decades reducing the pollution coming out of vehicle exhausts. And we’ve been remarkably successful. But vehicles also produce tiny particles from tyres, brakes, and the road itself. Those don’t disappear when you remove the exhaust pipe.

EV’s have an advantage when it comes to brakes. They can slow themselves using the electric motor, which means less use of the ordinary brakes and therefore less brake wear. But they’re also generally heavier than equivalent petrol or diesel vehicles, and extra weight can mean more wear on tyres and roads. So we’ve reached an interesting stage in cleaning up road transport. We’ve dealt increasingly successfully with what comes out of the exhaust. Now we’re discovering more about what comes off the bits touching the road. Nobody told the tyres about Net Zero.

And then the tax man noticed

There’s been another attraction to driving electric. No fuel duty. Every time the petrol or diesel driver fills the tank, the Treasury takes a substantial slice. Electricity used to charge a car doesn’t currently produce the same stream of fuel-duty revenue. As more motorists go electric, that leaves rather a large hole in government finances. Fear not. The Treasury has found it. From April 2028, battery-electric cars are due to pay a new mileage charge of 3p per mile. Drive 8,000 miles and that’s £240 please. I suppose we should have expected that.

So can the grid cope?

After all this, I came back to my original question. Can Britain’s electricity system actually cope with all these vehicles? Apparently, yes. As long as we produce considerably more electricity. As long as we strengthen and expand the grid. As long as we install an enormous number of chargers. As long as lorry depots can get the electricity they need. As long as a great deal of charging happens when the system has electricity to spare rather than simply whenever everybody feels like plugging in. And as long as we manage all this while we’re also moving heating and other parts of the economy to electricity.

That’s quite a lot of sentences starting with“As long as”. And then another one occurred to me. As long as we actually deliver the plan.

So what if it doesn’t all go to plan?

Everything I’ve looked at so far assumes that we actually build all this stuff. On time. In roughly the right places. And at something resembling the expected cost. That’s quite an assumption. We’re not talking about building one power station or widening one motorway. We’re talking about changing large parts of the electricity system while simultaneously changing the way we heat our homes and power our transport. And this isn’t a five-year project. Any programme stretching over decades has to survive different governments, ministers, regulators, economic conditions and technologies. Governments will change (hopefully). Policies will change. Technology will change. There’ll be recessions, elections, budget squeezes and probably a few things nobody has thought of yet.

Meanwhile, thousands of individual projects have to fit together. New electricity generation isn’t much use if the cables aren’t ready. Electric lorries aren’t much use if their depots can’t get enough power. Millions of electric cars aren’t much use if the charging network hasn’t kept up. And a lot of those things have to happen before they’re needed, not five years later.

This isn’t just me being gloomy. The National Audit Office has recently looked at the grid upgrades needed to meet the Government’s 2030 plans. Its conclusion? Delivering all of them by 2030 will be “very challenging”.

There are problems around planning, supply chains and getting new projects connected, and some of the required work is already expected to arrive after 2030. The NAO also points out that we’re asking systems that weren’t designed for this pace and scale of development to deliver it.

That’s worth thinking about. Because if we’re going to make transport, heating and more of industry increasingly dependent on electricity, getting the electricity system right stops being merely desirable. It becomes rather important that Plan A actually works. So perhaps when somebody tells me: “Don’t worry. The grid can cope.” the answer ought to be: “Yes. As long as we build the grid that can cope.” And preferably before we need it.

The car is the only bit we can see

I think this is the part that sometimes disappears from the conversation about electric vehicles. An electric car looks wonderfully simple. Take out the engine. Put in a motor and a battery. Plug it in. Job done. Except the charger is attached to something. Behind it are cables and substations. Behind those is the national grid. Behind that are power stations, wind farms, solar farms, batteries, connections to other countries and whatever else we’re going to use to keep the electricity flowing.

Then add the public chargers. The motorway chargers. The lorry depots. The heavier vehicles. The roads and bridges. The tyres. The replacement taxes. And millions of people being encouraged to change when they use electricity so that everything works. We’re not merely changing the cars. We’re changing the energy system that moves Britain.

And where does all the kit come from?

That’s one question I haven’t even touched. Where do the batteries, solar panels, wind-turbine components and much of the equipment required for this increasingly electrified economy come from? The Peoples Republic of China features rather prominently.

We’re told that electrification and renewables will improve Britain’s energy security by reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels. Perhaps they will. But if we replace dependence on imported fuel with dependence on imported equipment and critical supply chains, have we eliminated the dependency, or merely changed what we’re dependent upon? I’m leaving that one alone today. It deserves an article of its own.

And it all has to be paid for

There’s another door I’m not going to open today either. Britain is already carrying £3 trillion of public debt. Over the next couple of decades we’re proposing enormous investment in electricity generation, the grid, charging, heating and all the other infrastructure needed to make this transition happen.

Some of that money will come from government (note: they don’t have any money, only what they take from us). Some will come from businesses. Some will come from private investors. And the rest, one way or another, will come from us. Calling something “private investment” doesn’t make the cost disappear. Whoever supplies the money expects to get it back somehow. Through electricity bills. Through charging costs. Through taxes. Through government contracts. Or somewhere else.

I’m not going any further down that particular rabbit hole today. We asked The £Trillion Question recently. But sooner or later NZE is going to have to ask an even more basic question. Can a country already £3 trillion in debt afford everything we’ve promised ourselves?

So where have I ended up?

Not totally opposed to electric cars. They have some obvious advantages. They’re quiet. They’re efficient. They produce no exhaust emissions where they’re being driven and, for many people, charging at home will be extremely convenient. Nor have I discovered that electrifying road transport is impossible. What I’ve discovered is that the apparently simple phrase “switch to electric vehicles” conceals an extraordinary amount of work.

We’re talking about changing the way tens of millions of cars, vans and eventually lorries get their energy. At the same time we’re changing how Britain produces much of that energy. At the same time we’re changing how homes are heated. At the same time we’re rebuilding and expanding the electricity network needed to connect everything together. And at the same time we’re asking consumers to become more flexible about when they use electricity.

All of that has to survive changing governments, changing technologies and changing economic circumstances. It has to be delivered in roughly the right order. And somebody has to pay for it. None of that necessarily means that it can’t be done. And perhaps that’s the real follow-up to When the Wind Doesn’t Blow, where I wondered what happens when the wind stops supplying the electricity.

This time I’ve been looking at what happens when we start plugging rather more things into it. I think I may go back to worrying about my gas boiler.

At least it doesn’t need charging.