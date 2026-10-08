Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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messing with nature's avatar
messing with nature
Oct 9

According to the WEF EVs are going to be used as battery storage. It's a sneaky way to get upper middle class people to invest 60 grand on battery storage, under the false premise that they are buying a 'car'.

So when everyone plugs their EVs in to charge they will soon find the SMART grid siphoning the battery juice out to prop up the failing 'renewables' grid.

I can dig up the clip if you want. It's somewhere in our 'collapse of Net Zero' series (probably the one about EVs).

People need to stop buying EV's - it's only encouraging these maniacs.

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