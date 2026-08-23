Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Tom Welsh
Aug 23

Very well written and right to the point. Easily understood by everyone.

It's bad enough that so many people are saying that carbon dioxide (CO2 for short, although the "2" should be superscript to indicate 2 oxygen atoms for each carbon) is dangerous.

But recently politicians and journalists have been talking about simply "carbon". Now there's ordinary laziness and ordinary stupidity, and then there is supercharged megalazy gigastupidity. Carbon is the basic element of what is known as "organic chemistry", because it is present in all living matter. The human body is about 18.5% carbon by mass, 12% by number of atoms; the only element of which there is more in the body is oxygen, at a startling 65% by mass. Almost every part of the body has carbon as an essential component: fats, proteins, nucleic acids... you name it.

If we really could get rid of all the carbon in our neighbourhood, all the life forms - including humans, obviously - would instantly fall apart.

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