Nobody mentioned carbon dioxide when I was at school. Not once. I went through the whole of my education in the 1950s and I don’t recall a single teacher standing at the front of the class and warning us about a colourless gas that was going to end civilisation. It simply wasn’t on the agenda. We learned our times tables. We learned about the kings and queens. We learned, if we were lucky, a bit of basic science. But nobody pulled us aside and said, “Now pay attention, because this gas is going to be the most important political issue of your lifetime.”

Funny, that.

I’m not saying they should have, mind you. I’m just saying it’s worth noticing. Because somewhere between then and now, carbon dioxide went from being a perfectly ordinary part of how the world works to being, shall we say, public enemy number one. And I think it’s worth asking how that happened. More importantly, I think it’s worth asking whether it should have happened at all.

But before we get into any of that, before we get into the politics and the policies and the net zero targets, I want to do something very simple. I want to go back to basics. I want to talk about what carbon dioxide actually is and what it actually does. Because I have a feeling that quite a lot of people have forgotten. Or, more to the point, were never properly told in the first place.

So let’s start there.

The gas that keeps us alive

Carbon dioxide makes up about 0.04% of the Earth’s atmosphere. That’s not a typo. Nought point nought four percent. If you filled a room with 10,000 molecules of air, only four of them would be CO₂. Four. It is, by any measure, a trace gas. A tiny, almost negligible fraction of what we breathe.

And yet without it, every living thing on this planet would die.

I’ll say that again, because it’s worth saying twice. Without carbon dioxide, every living thing on this planet would die. Every plant. Every animal. Every person. Gone. That’s not an opinion. That’s not me being provocative. That’s basic biology. The kind of thing you’d think we’d all know, and the kind of thing that seems to have slipped out of the conversation entirely.

Here’s how it works, and I’ll keep it simple because I’m not a scientist. I’m just a man who’s done a fair bit of reading.

Plants take in carbon dioxide from the air. They combine it with water and sunlight, and they turn it into food for themselves. Sugars, starches, the things they need to grow. And as a by-product of that process, they release oxygen. The oxygen we breathe. The oxygen that keeps us alive. That process is called photosynthesis, and it has been going on for hundreds of millions of years. Long before we arrived. Long before anyone thought to have an opinion about it.

So let me put that plainly. The gas that we are now told is a pollutant, a danger, something to be eliminated, is the same gas that feeds every plant on Earth and produces the oxygen in our lungs.

I don’t know about you, but I find that worth pausing over.

The carbon cycle, or how the world actually works

There’s a broader picture here too, and it’s called the carbon cycle. It’s not complicated, not really. Carbon moves around. It moves from the atmosphere into plants through photosynthesis. It moves from plants into animals when animals eat them. It moves into the soil when things die and decompose. It moves into the ocean, where it’s absorbed and used by marine life. And eventually, through various processes, it makes its way back into the atmosphere again. Round and round it goes. It has done for as long as the Earth has existed.

This isn’t some fragile, precarious system that’s on the verge of collapse. This is the system. This is how the planet works. Carbon dioxide is not some foreign intruder that’s turned up uninvited. It is, in actual fact, one of the fundamental building blocks of life on Earth. Always has been.

And here’s something else that tends to get left out of the conversation. More CO₂ generally means more plant growth. Not less. More. Commercial greenhouses pump additional carbon dioxide into their growing environments precisely because it makes plants grow faster, stronger, and more productive. Farmers and growers have known this for decades. It’s not controversial in horticulture. It’s just how it works.

So when you hear people talk about CO₂ as though it’s a poison, as though any increase is automatically a disaster, it’s worth remembering that the natural world doesn’t quite see it that way. Plants, if they had a vote, would probably be rather in favour of a bit more of it.

A sense of perspective

Now, this is where it gets really interesting. And again, this is just fact. You can look it up.

The current level of CO₂ in the atmosphere is roughly 420 parts per million. That sounds like a lot if you don’t have any context. But if you look at the history of the Earth, and I mean the long history, not just the last hundred years, 420 parts per million is actually very low. For most of the planet’s history, CO₂ levels have been significantly higher than they are now. During the Cambrian period, around 500 million years ago, levels were perhaps ten to fifteen times higher than today. Life didn’t just survive at those levels. It exploded. That was one of the greatest periods of biological diversity the Earth has ever seen.

During the age of the dinosaurs, CO₂ levels were several times higher than now. Forests covered the planet. Life was abundant. The world did not end.

I’m not saying that more CO₂ is automatically better, or that there are no considerations worth thinking about. I’m not saying that at all. What I am saying is that the idea that carbon dioxide at current levels represents some kind of existential emergency is, at the very least, worth questioning. When you put today’s levels in the context of Earth’s full history, they don’t look alarming. They look low. Historically low, in actual fact.

And I think most people, if they knew that, would start to wonder why they’d never been told.

The question nobody seems to ask

This is what puzzles me. Genuinely puzzles me. We teach children about photosynthesis in school. We teach them that plants need carbon dioxide to grow. We teach them that this process produces the oxygen we breathe. And then, somehow, in the very next breath, we tell them that carbon dioxide is a pollutant that’s destroying the planet.

Does nobody else find that a bit odd? Am I the only one? I don’t think I am, actually. I think quite a lot of people have noticed this, and I think quite a lot of people have kept it to themselves because the conversation around climate has become so heated, shall we say, that raising a simple question feels like asking for trouble.

Well, I’m 81. I’ve reached the age where asking for trouble doesn’t particularly worry me. Not that I’m looking for an argument. I’m really not. I just think some things are worth saying out loud, and this is one of them.

Carbon dioxide is essential for life. That’s not a political position. It’s a fact. And if we can’t start from there, if we can’t even agree on the basic science before we start arguing about policy, then I’m not sure what we’re doing, really. I’m not sure what we’re doing at all.

What comes next

This is the first piece in a short series I’m calling “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly.” It’s my attempt to take a proper, calm look at carbon dioxide, from what it does and why it matters, through to how it became the centrepiece of the biggest policy agenda in the world. I’m not here to shout. I’m not here to tell you what to think. I’m just going to lay out what I’ve found, as plainly as I can, and let you make up your own mind.

Because that’s how it should work, I suppose. You look at the evidence. You think about it. You reach your own conclusions. Nobody should be doing that for you.

So there we go. That’s where we start. A colourless, odourless gas that makes up less than half of one tenth of one percent of the atmosphere, and without which nothing on this Earth would be alive.

Quite something, when you think about it. Quite something indeed.