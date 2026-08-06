Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Aug 10

I fully agree on both deliberate deindustrialisation and the war against farming. Agenda 2030!

The government doesn’t even pretend any more that Net Zero is about “saving the planet”. All they say is that we must push ahead unilaterally to meet the emissions cuts by 2050 arbitrarily set by their own legally binding legislation while most of the rest of the world carries on with fossil fuel consumption business as usual, i.e. steadily increasing consumption and emissions.

Are they mad or are they bad? I’ve tried for decades (but have now largely given up) to persuade our Uniparty politicians of the error of their ways but they always either fobbed me off or didn’t reply. My main fallback is my post “Debunking the climate change hoax” which gives clear-cut evidence of why the greenhouse gases produced from fossil fuel consumption have negligible impact on the global climate: https://metatron.substack.com/p/debunking-the-climate-change-hoax.

Aside from the science of climate change, we have most unexpectedly just had notification that the government’s precious Net Zero project is failing miserably on its own terms! They have come clean on their exaggerated past emissions reduction claims to admit that from 1996 to 2023, UK net greenhouse gas emissions fell just 15%. A measly 15% reduction, after 27 years of despoiling our landscapes and seascapes and degrading our electricity grid with expensive, weather-dependent, difficult to integrate, instability-inducing and unsustainable windmills and solar panels which have to be expensively duplicated by conventional power stations to keep the lights on!

More details on this and the supposed global “clean energy transition” which simply isn’t happening here: https://thinkscotland.org/2026/07/revealed-severe-setbacks-to-establishment-net-zero-narrative/.

I’ve discovered from following Promethean Action that “controlled disintegration” of western economies has been ulterior government policy since the late 1970s. President Trump has got wise to it and is striving to rebuild the Hamilton “American System” in the USA, restoring the indigenous manufacturing capability which has been lost by outsourcing overseas through following the British empire globalist free trade system. We could do with similar revolutionary thinking in the UK.

Here’s an essay-type comment of mine to give an overview, cheekily piggy-backed under a David Turver post back in February: https://davidturver.substack.com/p/electricity-productivity-data-falling-down-energy-cliff?r=8t7a0&utm_campaign=comment-list-share-cta&utm_medium=web&comments=true&commentId=217980348.

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