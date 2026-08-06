In September 2022, CF Industries shut down one of its two ammonia plants at Billingham on Teesside. The reason was simple enough: energy costs had made production uneconomic. The plant had been there for decades. Billingham was built on chemicals. And just like that, a piece of it was gone.

You could call it a one off. A casualty of the energy crisis, perhaps. But it wasn’t a one off, was it? It was part of a pattern. A pattern that’s been developing for years now, picking up speed, and one that very few people in positions of authority seem willing to talk about honestly.

Britain is being deindustrialised. Not by accident, not by the natural ebb and flow of global trade, but by deliberate policy choices made in the name of net zero. And the strange thing is, the emissions we’re so desperate to eliminate don’t disappear. They just move somewhere else. The jobs go with them. And a whole class of people you’ve never heard of are making very good money from the process.

That, I suppose, is worth looking at properly.

The factories are closing. The question is why.

If you’ve been following this series, you’ll know the story so far. In the first piece, we looked at how the UK ended up committing to net zero before almost anyone else, and who pushed for it. In the second, we followed the money behind the green levies buried in your energy bills, the ones nobody voted for. This third piece is about what happens when all that political and financial machinery meets the real economy.

The answer, in actual fact, is fairly predictable. British manufacturing is shrinking. Steel, chemicals, ceramics, glass, cement, refining. The industries that require serious energy to operate are the ones being squeezed hardest, because energy in this country now costs more than almost anywhere else in the developed world.

Take steel. Port Talbot’s blast furnaces, which employed thousands and produced the kind of virgin steel you need for construction, shipbuilding, and defence, are being shut down. Tata Steel cited energy costs and carbon pricing as key factors. The plan is to replace them with an electric arc furnace, which sounds modern and clean until you realise it can only recycle existing steel, not make new steel from scratch. Britain will lose the ability to produce virgin steel. We’ll have to import it. From where? China, India, Turkey. Countries that are building coal fired power stations while we close ours.

Ceramics in Stoke on Trent. Glass production. Brick manufacturing. These are energy intensive industries that have been part of British life for generations. They’re not relocating to countries with better environmental records. They’re relocating to countries with cheaper energy and fewer regulations. The emissions don’t vanish. They just come from a different chimney, in a country where nobody’s measuring them with quite the same enthusiasm.

This is what’s known as carbon leakage, and it’s not a fringe theory. The Government’s own advisors have acknowledged it exists. The emissions simply move overseas. Global emissions don’t fall. They might even rise, because the countries absorbing our industry often use dirtier processes than the ones we’ve shut down.

I’ll say that again, because it’s worth hearing twice. We shut a factory here because of carbon targets. The same product gets made in a country with lower standards and higher emissions. And we count that as progress. Yes, fairly baffling, that one. Fairly baffling indeed.

So who’s making money?

Now here’s where it gets interesting, or infuriating, depending on your temperament.

While working towns lose their industries and skilled workers wonder what happened, there’s a whole ecosystem of people doing very nicely out of the transition. Follow the money, as they say, and you end up in some interesting places.

First, there’s the carbon trading industry. The UK Emissions Trading Scheme puts a price on carbon, which means companies have to buy allowances to emit. The permits are traded on financial markets. And where there are financial markets, there are traders, brokers, and speculators. The carbon trading market is now worth billions globally. The people buying and selling these permits are not steelworkers from Port Talbot. They’re financial professionals in the City of London, and they’re doing rather well.

Then there are the green finance firms. Investment funds that specialise in renewable energy, clean technology, and “sustainable” infrastructure have exploded in the last decade. Enormous sums of money flow into these funds, some of it from pension schemes that ordinary people pay into without any real say in where it goes. The returns are underwritten, in many cases, by the very levies and subsidies we discussed in article two. The ones on your energy bill. Your money goes in at one end, and somebody else’s profit comes out at the other.

And then there are the consultants. Sustainability consultants, transition advisors, ESG specialists, carbon auditors. An entire professional class has sprung up around the net zero agenda, advising companies on how to comply with the regulations that are, in many cases, making their core business unviable. It’s a remarkable arrangement when you think about it. The policy creates the problem, and then a new industry charges you to manage the problem the policy created.

I don’t know if that makes sense as a business model for a country, but there we go.

The people who actually make things

Here’s what bothers me most about all of this, I suppose.

The UK used to make things. We were good at it. Steel, ships, cars, chemicals, textiles, ceramics. Not all of it survived globalisation, and some of that decline was inevitable. But what’s happening now is different. This isn’t the market deciding that production is cheaper elsewhere. This is the Government deliberately making it more expensive to manufacture in Britain, through carbon pricing, energy policy, and regulation, and then expressing surprise when manufacturers leave.

And it’s not just the factories. It’s the skills. It’s the knowledge. It’s the people.

Skilled workers and entrepreneurs are leaving this country. Engineers, technicians, people who know how to build things and run things. They’re going to the Gulf, to Australia, to Canada, to anywhere that still values the ability to make something with your hands or build something from nothing. We’re losing the people who actually do things.

And what are we replacing them with? We continue to import low skilled economic migrants while the people with transferable skills, the ones who could be building the next generation of British industry, are heading for the departure lounge at Heathrow. That’s not a transition. That’s a brain drain dressed up in green language.

I feel strongly about that. Quite strongly, in actual fact.

Because this isn’t just about economics. It’s about what kind of country we want to be. A country that makes things, builds things, and employs skilled people in proper work? Or a country that imports everything, outsources its manufacturing to nations with lower standards, and congratulates itself for having clean air while the same pollution pours out of a chimney six thousand miles away?

The great illusion

The whole thing is built on an illusion, and I think most sensible people can see it.

Britain produces roughly one per cent of global carbon emissions. One per cent. China produces around thirty per cent and is still building coal fired power stations. India is expanding its industrial base at extraordinary speed. The idea that Britain deindustrialising itself will make a meaningful difference to the global climate is, I’m sorry, nonsense. It’s just nonsense.

What it will do, what it is already doing, is make this country poorer, less capable, and more dependent on imports from the very countries we’re supposed to be setting an example to. We’re not leading. We’re retreating. And the countries watching us retreat are not following our example. They’re taking our industries, our skilled workers, and our market share, and they’re saying thank you very much.

Meanwhile, the carbon traders are trading. The consultants are consulting. The green finance funds are returning healthy profits to their investors. And the towns that used to make steel and ceramics and glass are wondering what happened.

That’s the great British deindustrialisation. Not a natural decline. Not an inevitable transition. A deliberate policy choice, driven by ideology, financed by ordinary people’s energy bills, and profited from by a class of people who will never set foot in a factory in their lives.

What comes next

In the next piece, we’ll look at what this same agenda is doing to British farming. Because if you think the industrial story is bad, wait until you see what’s happening to the people who grow our food.

But that’s the next one. For now, I think the picture is clear enough.

We’re not saving the planet. We’re deindustrialising a country, exporting the emissions and the jobs to places with lower standards, and making a small number of people very comfortable in the process.

I don’t know if that counts as progress. I don’t think it does.

There we go. That’s that one.