Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Oct 11

I think you are making a simple story far too complicated.

There is no need to rebuild the grid, just get wind and solar off it.

Burn coal and gas, and get predatory regulators out of the way of nuclear power. Sensible regulations are OK but the predatory regulators rule at present.

If people had taken into account the implications of wind droughts, especially windless nights, there would have been no attempt to replace conventional power with wind and solar on the grid.

Now we have a ballpark figure for the cost, say 20 or 30 trillion worldwide, and we know that we have got more expensive and less reliable power with massive environmental impact.

Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

WHAT COMES SECOND?

In brief, the Climate Change Committee misled the Government about the threat of wind droughts, and the rest is history.

https://thecritic.co.uk/british-energy-planning-a-horror-story/

How the UK is heading for blackouts with consequences almost beyond imagination.

PAUL BURGESS ON WIND DROUGHTS: STILL AIR OVER EUROPE

https://substack.com/home/post/p-180089713

Reply
Share
1 reply
Terry's avatar
Terry
Oct 11

Er, anyone got one of those old Irons that you heat up on the fire to iron your clothes? I think that I might need one.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 T J Thorne · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture