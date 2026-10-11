A little while ago I wrote about what happens when the wind doesn’t blow. More recently I wondered what happens when millions of us start plugging our cars into the electricity supply. Which led me to another rather obvious question. What connects the two? The answer, of course, is the grid.

Those pylons and cables we’ve spent most of our lives driving past without giving them a second thought are about to become rather important. Because Britain isn’t simply changing the way it generates electricity. We’re planning to use a lot more of it. Cars are going electric. Heating is supposed to go increasingly electric. Industry is being encouraged to use more electricity. Data centres want enormous amounts of it.

Meanwhile, much of the electricity itself is increasingly being generated somewhere completely different from where we used to generate it. And there’s a slight problem. The grid we’ve got wasn’t built for the electricity system we’re planning to have. The grid was built for a different Britain. Much of Britain’s electricity network was built decades ago around a fairly simple idea. Build large power stations. Coal, gas and nuclear. Connect them to a high-voltage transmission system. Move the electricity from the power stations towards the towns, cities and industries that need it.

Obviously it was considerably more complicated than that, but you get the idea. Now we’re changing the map. Large amounts of wind generation are being built offshore and in Scotland. Solar generation is scattered around the country. Some electricity may eventually come from places that historically produced very little of it.

At the same time we’re planning to increase demand substantially. So we need to move more electricity. From different places. To more things. And apparently the answer is to embark upon the biggest rebuilding of Britain’s electricity network in generations. Which brings me to the first rather large number.

£70 billion

Ofgem estimates that around £70 billion of investment will be required in Britain’s high-voltage transmission grid between 2025 and 2031. Seventy billion pounds. But before I start throwing that number around, I need to be clear about what it includes, and what it doesn’t.

It includes investment in the high-voltage transmission system: the big cables, overhead lines, pylons, substations and other equipment needed to move large amounts of electricity around the country. It also includes work on the existing network. So we can’t simply take the £70 billion, stick a Net Zero label on it and call the whole lot the cost of the transition.

What it doesn’t include is equally important. It doesn’t include the cost of building all the wind farms, solar farms, nuclear stations, batteries and other things that actually produce or store the electricity. It doesn’t include the complete cost of upgrading the lower-voltage local networks that eventually carry electricity to our homes and businesses. Those networks have their own substantial investment programme as electricity demand grows. It doesn’t include millions of electric-car chargers or converting homes to heat pumps. And it doesn’t include whatever needs building after 2031. So £70 billion isn’t the price of Britain’s energy transition. It’s one part of the plumbing. And even that part presents us with quite a challenge.

There’s rather a lot to build

The Government’s Clean Power plans require a huge acceleration in transmission construction. Historically, major transmission projects could take something like fourteen years to get from beginning to end. The ambition has been to cut that towards seven. Excellent. Except there’s something bothering me. 2030 is just over three years away.

Obviously nobody is suggesting that everything required for 2030 is going to start tomorrow. In fact, that’s precisely why so much depends upon projects already somewhere in the system. NESO identified 80 transmission projects as necessary in its Clean Power work. Sixty-four are already under way. That sounds rather better. Until you read the next bit. The National Audit Office says most of those 64 are at relatively early stages and aren’t expected to connect by the dates NESO originally considered best for keeping constraint costs down.

Many also face significant risks to their current delivery dates. NESO identified three projects that needed accelerating for Clean Power 2030 and another eight where acceleration would reduce costs. The NAO found that none of those eleven had yet been significantly accelerated. Suddenly seven years doesn’t sound particularly quick. And this matters because building the electricity generation is only half the job. You also need somewhere for the electricity to go.

When the wind blows and we still can’t use it

This is the bit I found particularly interesting. I spent an entire article worrying about what happens when the wind doesn’t blow. It turns out there can also be a problem when it does. Imagine wind farms in Scotland producing large amounts of electricity. There’s plenty of wind. The turbines are turning. The electricity is being generated. Marvellous. Except there isn’t enough capacity in the grid to move all that electricity to where people want to use it. NESO still has to keep supply and demand balanced.

That can mean paying generators in the congested area to reduce their output while paying generators somewhere else to increase theirs. In practice, that has commonly meant paying wind farms to turn down while gas generation elsewhere turns up. And ultimately we pay for that through the electricity system. These are known as constraint costs. They totalled about £1.9 billion in 2025–26. Without sufficient grid upgrades, the National Audit Office says they could rise as high as £7.8 billion by 2030.

Let me make sure I’ve understood that. We can have wind turbines capable of producing electricity. We can have people hundreds of miles away wanting electricity. And we can end up paying one generator to produce less electricity and another one to produce more because we can’t get enough of the electricity from one to the other. Suddenly rebuilding the grid starts making rather more sense.

Unfortunately, rebuilding it isn’t free either

It would be very easy to say: “They’re spending £70 billion rebuilding the grid and we’re going to pay for it.” And stop there. But that isn’t the whole story. Ofgem estimates that accelerated investment could add around £60 a year to network charges on our bills by 2030. However, because the stronger grid should reduce those enormous constraint costs, Ofgem estimates that consumers could end up about £30 a year better off overall than if the projects weren’t accelerated. That’s a forecast. And forecasts depend upon assumptions. Regular readers will know that I’ve developed a certain fondness for looking underneath assumptions.

But we can’t compare the cost of rebuilding the grid with an imaginary alternative in which we do nothing because doing nothing costs nothing. It doesn’t. So the question isn’t whether rebuilding the grid costs a fortune. The question is whether we can build what we need, when we need it, without the cost running away from us. And that brings us rather neatly to delivery.

There’s a sentence in the National Audit Office report that rather neatly sums up the whole problem: “Value for money now depends on delivery.” Quite. Because none of this happens merely on a spreadsheet. Someone has to decide where the new lines go. Someone has to design them. Someone has to get planning permission. Someone has to acquire the land and rights. Someone has to order the transformers, cables, steel and switchgear. Someone has to find the engineers and construction workers. Someone has to build the substations. Someone has to connect everything. And someone has to make sure they’re all working to roughly the same timetable.

This isn’t just one enormous project. It’s an enormous collection of projects that depend upon each other. And some of them have to arrive in the right order. A wind farm completed before the transmission line required to carry its electricity isn’t terribly useful. An electric-lorry depot waiting years for a sufficiently powerful connection isn’t terribly useful. A housing development full of heat pumps and electric cars still needs the local network capable of supplying them. The National Audit Office describes the timetable as “very challenging” and says some new generation may be ready before the grid needed to carry its electricity. We’ve encountered this before. Some things have to be ready before we need them, not five years afterwards.

Have we got enough stuff?

There’s another little difficulty. Britain isn’t the only country rebuilding its electricity system. Transformers don’t grow on trees. Neither do high-voltage cables, switchgear, specialist electrical equipment or the skilled people required to install all of it. So this isn’t simply a question of finding the money and deciding to build something. The equipment has to be manufactured. The people have to be available. And everybody else is shopping in much the same market.

That raises another question I’m deliberately not going to pursue today. Where does all this equipment come from? We’ve already bumped into that question with wind turbines, solar panels and batteries. Sooner or later we’re going to have to look properly at how dependent Britain’s new energy system will be upon overseas manufacturers and supply chains. Especially China. But that’s another rabbit hole. And it’s a deep one.

Then somebody has to put the pylons somewhere

There’s another difference between drawing a grid upgrade on a map and actually building one. People live in the way. New transmission lines require pylons, cables, substations and land. Electricity generated offshore has to come ashore somewhere. Then it has to travel across the country to wherever we need it. Putting cables underground can reduce their visual impact, but it generally costs more and brings engineering and environmental problems of its own. Overhead lines are usually cheaper. They’re also considerably more visible. Again, I’m not arguing that the infrastructure shouldn’t be built.

Electricity has to get from where it’s generated to where it’s needed somehow. But public opposition, planning inquiries and negotiations over land aren’t irritating little details around the edge of the timetable. They’re part of the timetable. And the timetable is already tight. And then there’s the queue. As if building all this wasn’t complicated enough, there’s another problem.

Everybody wants to connect to it.

For years, new electricity projects largely joined the connection queue on a first-come-first-served basis. Fair enough. Except getting a place in the queue didn’t necessarily mean you were ready to build anything. Over time the queue filled with proposed wind farms, solar farms, batteries and other projects at very different stages of development. Some were ready to go. Others weren’t. And projects further back could find themselves waiting behind them. Eventually the queue contained more than 700GW of proposed generation and storage. NESO says that was around four times what was needed for 2030, with some genuinely ready projects facing waits of up to ten years. So the rules have now changed. Instead of simply asking: “Who got here first?” the new system gives priority to projects that are ready to build and actually fit what the electricity system is expected to need. And we now know what that did to the queue.

More than 700GW became 283GW of generation and storage, with a further 99GW of demand projects being enabled through the reformed pipeline. That’s quite a haircut. But it tells us something important. We haven’t merely got to build an enormous amount of new electricity infrastructure. We’ve first had to sort out which bits of the enormous amount of proposed infrastructure are actually going to exist. And all of this is happening while the clock towards 2030 continues ticking.

Which brings me rather inconveniently to HS2

At this point I’m supposed to be reassured that all of this has been planned. And perhaps it has. But Britain has some recent experience of enormously ambitious infrastructure programmes looking rather different on the spreadsheet from the way they eventually look on the ground. HS2 springs to mind. Now, HS2 doesn’t prove that the Great Grid Rebuild will go the same way. They’re different programmes, delivered differently, and it would be rather silly to predict the failure of one simply because another went badly.

But HS2 does demonstrate something rather more mundane. Large infrastructure projects can take longer than expected. They can cost more than expected. Plans change. Timetables slip. Supply chains cause problems. Contractors cause problems. Governance causes problems. And sometimes the original assumptions turn out not to have been terribly good assumptions after all. So asking whether another enormous British infrastructure programme will arrive on time and at the expected cost isn’t unreasonable pessimism. It’s a reasonable question. There’s another difference too. If HS2 is late, the trains are late. If the grid is late while we’ve made our cars, heating and much of the economy increasingly dependent upon electricity, we’ve got a rather different problem.

And 2030 isn’t the finishing line

There’s something else I hadn’t appreciated when I started looking at this. The Great Grid Rebuild doesn’t finish in 2030. Far from it. The local distribution networks that carry electricity from the larger grid towards our homes and businesses will also need substantial expansion as electric cars, heat pumps and other new demands are added. Government estimates suggest that somewhere between 210,000 and 460,000 kilometres of additional distribution cabling could be needed by 2050. I don’t have the faintest idea what 460,000 kilometres of cable looks like. But apparently at the top end of that range it’s enough to go around the Earth more than eleven times. That’s quite a lot of wire.

And all of that sits outside the £70 billion transmission figure we started with. So 2030 isn’t the completion date for the Great Grid Rebuild. It’s one of the first big deadlines. I’d rather discover we have a cable before everybody plugs into it than afterwards. And there will be plenty more building after that.

So where have I ended up?

Unlike some of the things I’ve investigated for Net Zero Examined, I haven’t come away from this one wondering whether the basic problem exists. It clearly does. If we’re going to generate electricity in different places, use much more of it and make transport, heating and industry increasingly dependent upon it, then the grid has to change. And if we’re already spending billions managing congestion because electricity can’t get from where it’s being generated to where it’s needed, strengthening the grid can clearly save money as well as cost it.

So I’m not asking: Why are we rebuilding the grid? I think I’ve got that bit. I’m asking something else. Can we build the right grid in the right places, in the right order, quickly enough, and without costs running away from us? Because any programme stretching over decades has to survive different governments, ministers, regulators, economic conditions and technologies. It also has to survive something much less exciting.

Administration

Somebody has to make all those separate plans, projects, permissions, companies, regulators, contractors and supply chains arrive at roughly the right place at roughly the right time. Meanwhile we’re continuing to build wind farms. We’re encouraging people to buy electric cars. We’re encouraging people to install heat pumps. We’re electrifying industry. We’re building data centres. We’re making more and more of Britain dependent upon the electricity system. Which means the Great Grid Rebuild isn’t some piece of supporting infrastructure sitting quietly in the background of Net Zero. It’s one of the things the whole plan depends upon.

The National Audit Office summed it up in seven words. “Value for money now depends on delivery”. I’d go slightly further: Quite a lot of everything else now depends on delivery too.