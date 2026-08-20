Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Ballynally's avatar
Ballynally
3d

Not only the medieval warming period but the Little Ice Age was smoothed out in the Hockeystick graph.

In fact, currently historical high temperature data are being 'calibrated' ie erased from the records, similar to the hockeystick method.

When your graph is no longer based on proper data ie noted observations/ measurements but put in a calibrated context you are no longer doing science. You are manipulating reality..Michael Mann personified. Tree ring merchant..

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by Pamela Watson's avatar
by Pamela Watson
3d

What seems to have caused the end of the MWP is equally interesting. Around 1300 there were a series of major volcanic eruptions that caused extreme weather. In particular in 1315 across Britain and Northern Europe it rained continually from May to September, the harvest failed, then 7 very cold winters all meant tens of thousands died. William Rosen’s book The Fourth Horseman covers it well.

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