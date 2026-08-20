I was sitting in the garden the other evening with a glass of red. Nothing fancy, just a nice Merlot. And it occurred to me, as these things sometimes do when you’re sitting quietly with a drink, that about a thousand years ago I could have been drinking wine made from grapes grown right here in England. Not imported. Not flown in from Chile or shipped up from southern France. Grown here. In English soil, in English sunshine.

Because England was warm enough, you see. Warm enough for vineyards. And nobody panicked about it. Nobody called it a crisis. They just got on with it and, I suppose, enjoyed the wine.

That was the Medieval Warm Period. Roughly 900 to 1300 AD, give or take. And it’s one of those chapters of history that certain people would rather you didn’t spend too long thinking about. I’ll come to why in a moment. But first, let me tell you what it actually looked like, because it’s worth knowing.

A Warm World That Seemed to Do Rather Well

During the Medieval Warm Period, temperatures across much of the world were comparable to, and in some places warmer than, what we’re seeing today. And the remarkable thing is that civilisations didn’t collapse. They thrived.

Greenland, for instance. The clue is in the name, really. The Norse settled there and farmed the land. Actual farming. Cattle, sheep, crops. Not huddled around fires in an icy wasteland, but working green, productive land. That’s why they called it Greenland. It wasn’t a marketing exercise. It was a description.

Across Europe, agriculture flourished. Vineyards spread across England, well documented, not speculation. Harvests were good. Populations grew. People built cathedrals, which takes a fair amount of confidence in the future if you think about it. You don’t start a building project that’ll take a hundred years to finish if you think the world’s falling apart.

And all of this happened naturally. No factories. No cars. No power stations. No one burning fossil fuels on an industrial scale. The climate was simply warmer, because that’s what climate does. It changes. It always has. It’s been doing it, as I wrote in my first article, for billions of years. Billions. Long before we turned up with our cars and our central heating. There we go.

The Bit That Gets Glossed Over

Now, here’s what interests me. You’d think a period of well documented, widespread, natural warming would be a fairly important part of any honest conversation about climate. You’d think someone would say, “well, it’s been this warm before, and it wasn’t caused by humans, so perhaps we should bear that in mind.”

But that’s not what happens, is it?

What happens is it gets minimised. Glossed over. Tucked away in a footnote, if it’s mentioned at all. The climate change zealots seem to deny it ever happened. Or if they can’t quite deny it, they’ll tell you it was “regional” or “not globally significant” or some other careful phrase designed to make you look the other way.

And I find that fascinating, I really do. Because if your entire argument rests on the idea that current warming is unprecedented, that it’s never been this warm before, that the only possible explanation is human activity, then the Medieval Warm Period is a bit of a problem for you. Quite a big problem, in actual fact. So what do you do? You play it down. You hope nobody asks about it. You change the subject.

That’s not science, is it? That’s politics. There’s a difference, I suppose, though sometimes it’s hard to tell.

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The Hockey Stick and the Disappearing Warmth

Some of you might remember the famous “hockey stick” graph. It appeared in the late 1990s and became one of the most influential images in the whole climate debate. It showed global temperatures running along fairly flat for centuries, then suddenly shooting upwards in the modern era. Like a hockey stick lying on its side.

Very dramatic. Very alarming. And very convenient, because do you know what was almost entirely absent from that graph? The Medieval Warm Period. Smoothed away. Flattened out. As though those centuries of warmth, those English vineyards, those Norse farms in Greenland, simply hadn’t happened.

Now, that graph was challenged. Statisticians questioned the methods used to produce it. Other researchers pointed out that the data had been, shall we say, selectively handled. But by then the damage was done. The image was everywhere. It was in Al Gore’s film. It was in policy documents. It had become the picture of climate change, and the Medieval Warm Period had been quietly removed from the story.

Am I a conspiracy theorist for pointing that out? No, I don’t think I am. I’m just a man who thinks that if you have to erase a few hundred years of well documented history to make your case, your case probably isn’t as strong as you’d like people to believe. That’s that one.

What It Means for Today

Let me be clear about what I’m saying and what I’m not saying. I’m not saying the climate isn’t changing. Of course it’s changing. It’s always changing. That’s rather the point. I’m not saying we shouldn’t look after the environment, either. I like clean air. I like green spaces. I like sitting in my garden with a glass of wine and listening to the birds. I’m not against any of that.

What I am saying is that if comparable or even greater warming happened naturally, centuries before industrialisation, then perhaps we ought to ask some honest questions about the assumptions behind current policy. Perhaps we ought to wonder whether spending billions, fundamentally reshaping economies, and lecturing ordinary people about their car journeys and their boilers is entirely justified by the science, or whether some of it is justified by something else altogether.

Because the Medieval Warm Period tells us something important. It tells us that the earth has been here before. It got warmer. Civilisations didn’t end. In many cases, they did rather well. And then it got cooler again, all on its own, without a single government policy or international summit or net zero target.

I find that worth thinking about. I suppose others might not, but there we go.

Why History Matters

I’m 81, which means I’ve lived through enough changes in received wisdom to be cautious about anyone who tells me the science is settled. The science is never settled. That’s not how science works. Science is supposed to question itself, test itself, welcome challenges. The moment you’re not allowed to ask questions, you’ve left science behind and wandered into something else. Something that looks more like religion, or politics, or both.

The Medieval Warm Period is well documented. It’s in the historical record. It’s in the archaeological evidence. It’s in the ice cores and the tree rings and the written accounts of people who were there at the time. And understanding why certain people would rather you didn’t know about it, or didn’t think about it too carefully, tells you as much about politics as it does about climate.

I wrote in my first article that the earth has been warming and cooling for billions of years, and we’ve somehow convinced ourselves that we caused it. The Medieval Warm Period is just one more chapter in that story. A chapter where England grew grapes and Greenland was green and people got on with their lives without anyone telling them they were destroying the planet.

I’m enjoying a glass of red as I finish writing this. An imported one, sadly. But who knows? Give it a few years and maybe we’ll be growing them here again.

Stranger things have happened. In actual fact, they already did. About a thousand years ago.

There we go.