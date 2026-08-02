You know me by now. I shop around. I compare the tariffs, I switch when it makes sense, I don’t leave things on standby if I can help it. I’m not obsessive about it, but I keep an eye on things. I suppose I’m from a generation that does. You watch what you spend, you don’t waste what you don’t need to, and you get on with it.

And for a long time, that was enough. You were sensible, you kept your bills reasonable, and that was that.

But then you look at the bill properly. Not just the total at the bottom, but the breakdown. And there, tucked in amongst the standing charges and the unit rates, is a chunk of money that’s got nothing to do with the gas or electricity you’ve actually used. Nothing to do with keeping your lights on or your house warm.

It’s just there. And nobody really explains what it is.

So I started looking into it. And what I found, well. I don’t think most people have any idea. I certainly didn’t, not the full picture. Let me try and lay it out plainly.

A Quick Look Back

If you’ve been following this series, you’ll know we’ve covered some ground already. In the first piece, we looked at the Earth’s climate over billions of years, the ice ages, the warm periods, the vast natural cycles that have been going on long before anyone drove a car or boiled a kettle. The point wasn’t to say nothing’s happening now. The point was to say: let’s have a bit of perspective, shall we?

In the second piece, we asked how the UK, of all countries, ended up leading the charge on net zero. How the Climate Change Act got passed, who was pushing for it, what financial interests were circling. The UK didn’t just stumble into this. Specific people made specific decisions, and most of us weren’t consulted.

Now, in this third piece, I want to bring it right to your doorstep. Right to your kitchen table, in actual fact. Because all of that political manoeuvring, all of those grand commitments, they don’t stay in Parliament. They end up on your energy bill. And I think you deserve to know exactly how.

So What Are Green Levies, Exactly?

Let me try to explain this the way I’d explain it to a neighbour over the fence. Because it’s not complicated, really. It’s just been made to look complicated, which I suspect is rather the point.

Green levies are charges added to your energy bill to fund the UK’s environmental and climate policies. They go by various names, the Renewables Obligation, the Feed-in Tariff scheme, the Warm Home Discount, the Energy Company Obligation, and a few others that sound equally bureaucratic. Some of them fund renewable energy projects. Some fund home insulation schemes. Some are supposed to help vulnerable households with their bills, which is ironic when you think about it, because they’re also making those bills higher.

They’re not listed separately on your bill in a neat little line that says “Green Levy: £X.” That would be too transparent, I suppose. Instead, they’re baked into the unit price you pay for your gas and electricity. Hidden in plain sight, shall we say.

As of the last couple of years, these levies have been adding somewhere in the region of £150 to £200 to the average annual household energy bill. Some estimates put it higher. It depends on how you count it, and of course the government and the energy companies each have their own way of counting, which is convenient.

Now, £150 to £200 might not sound like the end of the world. But here’s the thing. Nobody asked you. Nobody knocked on your door and said, ‘We’d like to add a couple of hundred pounds to your energy bill every year to fund wind farms and solar panels and consultancy fees. Are you alright with that?’ They just did it. And they’ve been doing it for years.

A Tax That Isn’t Called a Tax

I keep coming back to that word. Tax. Because that’s what it is, in actual fact. It walks like a tax, it talks like a tax, it takes money out of your pocket like a tax. But it’s never been called a tax, and it’s never been voted on as a tax, and it’s never been debated honestly as a tax.

It was introduced through policy and regulation, through obligations placed on energy companies who then passed the cost straight on to you and me. Which they were always going to do, of course. Anyone with a grain of common sense could see that. You tell a company it has to spend billions on renewable energy schemes, and where do you think that money comes from? It comes from the bills. It comes from us.

And here’s what gets me. This wasn’t some emergency measure brought in during a crisis with a promise to review it later. It’s been built up gradually, layer upon layer, over fifteen or twenty years. Each new scheme, each new obligation, each new target, adding a bit more to the pile. So gradually that most people never noticed. A bit like boiling a frog, I suppose, though I’ve never actually tried that and I don’t intend to.

The Climate Change Act in 2008, which we talked about in the last piece, that was the foundation. Everything since has been built on top of it. And at no point did anyone stand up in front of the country and say clearly: “This is going to cost you, personally, this much money, every year, for decades. Do you agree?” They didn’t, because they knew what the answer would be.

Follow the Money

Right. So where does it all go? This is the bit that really got my attention.

Some of it goes to genuinely useful things. I’ll be fair about that. Home insulation schemes, help for people in fuel poverty. Fine. No argument there. Though you could argue those should be funded out of general taxation, where at least there’s some democratic oversight, rather than hidden on energy bills.

But a very large chunk of it goes to renewable energy companies. Specifically, it goes to subsidising wind farms and solar installations through schemes like the Renewables Obligation and Contracts for Difference. These are guaranteed payments, often index-linked, often locked in for fifteen or twenty years. Guaranteed by whom? By you. By me. By everyone who pays an energy bill in this country.

Now, I’m not saying renewable energy is all nonsense. I’m not an unreasonable man. But the scale of the subsidies, and the people receiving them, that’s worth looking at.

Some of the biggest beneficiaries are large international energy companies. Not plucky little startups trying to save the planet. Enormous corporations, many of them not even British, hoovering up guaranteed public subsidy to build wind farms on British land and in British waters. They get a guaranteed price for every unit of electricity they generate, often well above the market rate, and if the market price drops, we make up the difference. If the market price rises above their guaranteed price, they’re supposed to pay some back, but the system is, shall we say, complicated enough that the benefits tend to flow in one direction.

Then there are the consultants. Armies of them. Climate consultants, sustainability consultants, green finance advisors, carbon trading specialists. An entire industry of people whose livelihoods depend on net zero continuing and expanding. In actual fact, the net zero agenda has created a whole new professional class, very well paid, very keen on the policy continuing, and not terribly affected by the energy bills that fund their work.

And then there’s the investment funds. Green bonds, ESG funds, climate finance vehicles. Billions flowing through the City of London into net zero projects, with fees and commissions at every stage. The money moves from your bill, through the energy companies, through the subsidy schemes, into the projects, through the consultants and fund managers, and lands, eventually, as profit in someone’s account. Someone who is almost certainly not struggling to heat their house in January.

The People Who Actually Pay

And that brings me to the other end. The end that doesn’t get talked about nearly enough.

While all of this money flows upward into corporate accounts and consultancy fees and investment returns, ordinary families are sitting at kitchen tables trying to work out how to keep the heating on. I’m not being dramatic. This is happening. The cost of living crisis didn’t come from nowhere. Energy bills doubled, in some cases tripled, over a couple of years. And yes, a lot of that was gas prices and the situation in Ukraine. But a significant portion, a portion that was already there before any of that happened, is these levies. These hidden charges that nobody voted for.

A pensioner on a fixed income, paying £200 a year in green levies. A young family with children, trying to keep the house warm, paying £200 a year to subsidise a multinational energy company’s wind farm. A single person in a small flat, watching every penny, with a chunk of every bill going to fund an industry of consultants and fund managers they’ve never heard of.

I’m fairly careful with money. Yes, fairly careful, that’s me. I shop around, I don’t waste energy unnecessarily. And I can manage. But not everyone can. And the people who can’t, they’re the ones carrying this tax on behalf of people who are doing very nicely out of it, thank you very much.

That’s the bit that really sticks, I think. It’s not just that it’s a hidden tax. It’s that it’s a regressive one. It hits the people who can least afford it the hardest, because energy bills take up a bigger share of a smaller income. The retired teacher paying the same levy as the hedge fund manager. The same flat amount, completely blind to ability to pay. And nobody seems to want to talk about that.

So Where Does That Leave Us?

I’m not an angry man, generally. Fairly easy-going. Yes, fairly easy-going, that’s me. But this does bother me. Not in a shouting-at-the-television way, though I’ve been known to do that occasionally. It bothers me because it’s dishonest.

If the government believes net zero is so important that ordinary families should pay for it directly out of their energy bills, then say so. Make the case. Put it to people honestly. Let them see the numbers, let them see who benefits, and let them decide. That’s how it’s supposed to work in a democracy, I believe.

But that’s not what happened. What happened is that the costs were buried, the beneficiaries were obscured, and the people paying were never asked. And now, when families are struggling and questions start being asked, the answer seems to be: don’t look too closely, it’s for the planet.

Well, I am looking closely. And I think you should too.

In the next piece, we’ll keep pulling at this thread. There’s more to follow, and it doesn’t get any prettier, I’m afraid. But it does get clearer. And clarity, I think, is the least we deserve.

There we go. That’s that one.