Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Sep 27

I don’t think the final cost matters. Net Zero will be scrapped, hopefully before not too long.

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1 reply by T J Thorne
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Sep 27

And then there is this: https://scottgrout.substack.com/p/we-spent-it-on-the-weather?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=5447364&post_id=217579046&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=2k8m2j&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

We Spent It on the Weather

Eleven trillion dollars brought wind and solar to 3.3% of the world’s energy. The same money invested in nuclear would have retired the global coal fleet.

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