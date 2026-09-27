How much will Net Zero cost Britain? You’d think that would be a fairly straightforward question. After all, we’ve passed a law requiring the country to reach Net Zero by 2050. We’re rebuilding the electricity system, changing how homes are heated, replacing petrol and diesel cars, altering industrial processes, constructing transmission lines, developing carbon capture and building rather a lot of wind turbines.

Somebody, somewhere, presumably has added it all up. So how much?

£100 billion? £500 billion? £1 trillion? More?

The curious thing is that you can find official figures supporting numbers all over that range. Which is when I begin to get interested.

Let’s start with the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The OBR is hardly an anti-Net Zero pressure group. Its job is to examine Britain’s public finances. In its 2025 Fiscal Risks and Sustainability report, it estimated the fiscal cost to government of the Net Zero transition at £803 billion by 2050-51.

Eight hundred and three billion pounds. Or about £30 billion a year on average. We’re not quite at a trillion, but we’re certainly within shouting distance. Except even that number isn’t quite what it first appears to be.

About two-thirds of the £803 billion isn’t government spending on wind turbines, heat pumps or electric cars. It’s lost tax revenue.

As petrol and diesel cars disappear, so does fuel duty. Revenues associated with fossil fuels and carbon emissions decline. So when somebody says Net Zero will cost the Government £803 billion, part of what they’re really saying is that the Government will stop collecting hundreds of billions in taxes it currently receives. Of course, governments tend not to develop a sudden enthusiasm for having less tax revenue. I would imagine they may think of something else to tax.

Now let’s ask the Climate Change Committee.

Its latest Seventh Carbon Budget estimates that reaching Net Zero through its preferred pathway will require about £26 billion a year of additional investment between 2025 and 2050. But the CCC also estimates that this will produce about £22 billion a year in operating savings, less petrol and diesel, more efficient electric vehicles, lower fossil-fuel use and cheaper low-carbon energy. Subtract those savings and the CCC calculates the net additional cost at around £4 billion a year. Over the period to 2050, that’s roughly £110 billion.

So we’ve gone from an OBR figure of £803 billion to a CCC figure of around £110 billion.

Same Net Zero target. Same country. Quite a difference.

The OBR and CCC aren’t actually contradicting each other. They’re measuring different things. The CCC is trying to calculate the additional economic cost of reaching Net Zero compared with an alternative future. If an electric car costs more to buy but less to run, both numbers matter. If Britain needs a new power station anyway, only the additional cost of choosing one technology rather than another may count as a Net Zero cost.

The OBR, meanwhile, is concerned with the public finances. If motorists stop buying petrol and the Treasury loses fuel duty, that’s a fiscal cost even though no physical resource has been consumed. Both figures can therefore be legitimate. Which rather demonstrates my problem.

When somebody tells you “Net Zero costs £X billion”, your next question really needs to be: What exactly are you counting?

Here’s another number. The Government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan estimates that reaching its clean-electricity ambitions could require around £40 billion of investment every year between 2025 and 2030. That’s around £200 billion over five years. But the word doing a lot of work there is investment.

Much of that money is expected to come from private companies rather than directly from taxpayers, and the infrastructure built will remain as productive assets. Fair enough. But private investment isn’t free money. Companies invest because they expect a return.

For electricity infrastructure, quite a lot of that return ultimately comes from people paying electricity bills. So “privately financed” does not mean “nobody pays.” It simply tells us something about how the bill arrives.

This is where these calculations become particularly interesting. Suppose Britain needs to replace an ageing power station. One option might cost £10 billion. A Net Zero-compatible alternative might cost £12 billion. What is the cost of Net Zero? £12 billion? Or £2 billion?

Economic modelling will generally say £2 billion, because Britain would supposedly have spent the other £10 billion anyway. There is logic in that. But it means the headline cost is heavily dependent on an imaginary alternative future.

What would Britain have built instead? What would gas and oil have cost? How much would technology prices have fallen? What interest rates would investors have paid? Change those assumptions and you change the answer. Sometimes considerably.

And here is perhaps the figure that bothered me most.

The OBR notes that the Climate Change Committee’s latest estimate of the whole-economy cost of reaching Net Zero is around 65% lower than the estimate used for the previous Sixth Carbon Budget. Sixty-five per cent. Not six. Sixty-five.

Because of that, the OBR’s own estimate of the fiscal cost has consequently fallen from roughly £1.1 trillion in its 2021 assessment to £803 billion in the latest one. Among other things, assumptions have changed about renewable technology costs, fossil-fuel prices and the pathway the economy is expected to follow.

Perhaps the new assumptions are better. I hope they are. But when the estimated cost of one of the largest economic transformations Britain has ever attempted can move by that amount between modelling exercises, I think a little humility about the precision of these numbers might be appropriate.

We’re talking about 2050. Nobody in 2001 could have told us accurately what Britain’s energy system, economy, technology or fuel prices would look like in 2026. Yet we’re modelling another quarter of a century and producing numbers that can look remarkably precise. £803 billion. £110 billion. 0.2% of GDP. There’s something reassuring about decimal points. They make estimates look like measurements. They aren’t always the same thing.

Then there is actual government spending. According to the OBR, the 2025 Spending Review allocated around £59 billion of Net Zero-related spending over the five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30. That includes roughly £19 billion associated with nuclear investment.

So whatever happens in the models, substantial sums of real public money are already being committed. Again, this doesn’t mean the money is necessarily wasted. Britain needs energy infrastructure whatever happens. But public investment doesn’t somehow cease to be a cost because we’ve attached the word “investment” to it. Money spent on one thing cannot simultaneously be spent on something else. Economists have a phrase for that. Opportunity cost.

Then there are the things that don’t fit neatly into a spreadsheet. What if energy-intensive industry relocates? What if electricity prices remain higher than expected? What if heat-pump adoption is slower? What if carbon capture costs more than predicted? What if hydrogen doesn’t develop at the assumed price? What if the transmission network takes longer to build?

Far too many ‘What ifs’ in there for me. Some of those effects will be included in the models. Some are extremely difficult to predict. This isn’t an argument against modelling. Governments obviously have to model the future. It’s an argument against confusing a model with a bill.

The CCC says the Net Zero pathway will have a net additional cost of about £4 billion a year, equivalent to roughly 0.2% of GDP, and expects annual operating savings eventually to outweigh additional investment. It’s perfectly possible. But that conclusion depends upon those expected savings appearing. It depends upon technology costs, fuel prices, consumer behaviour, infrastructure delivery, financing and twenty-five years of events that none of us presently knows about.

Given that the previous estimate has already been revised by roughly two-thirds, I’m reluctant to engrave the latest one on a plaque just yet.

And this is where national numbers become slightly detached from real life. The CCC says that by 2050 a typical household could have lower energy and driving costs than today. Excellent, although I don’t expect to be around to benefit. But households don’t live in 2050. They live in this month. A heat pump requires money now. An electric car requires money now. Home insulation requires money now.

Electricity network investment ultimately feeds into bills and taxation. Government support can meet some upfront costs, particularly for buildings. But government support is another interesting phrase. The Government doesn’t have any money of its own. It has our money, current taxpayers, future taxpayers. Or borrowed money that future taxpayers will repay.

Whichever route we choose, somebody eventually signs the cheque. So is Net Zero going to cost a trillion pounds? Possibly. But that question turns out not to be terribly useful. If we’re talking about gross investment across the economy, we can fairly easily reach numbers approaching or exceeding a trillion pounds over several decades.

If we’re talking about the net additional economic cost after assumed operating savings, the CCC’s number is closer to £110 billion by 2050. If we’re talking about the effect on government finances, the OBR currently estimates about £803 billion. Same policy. Different definition. Different answer.

So perhaps we’ve been asking the wrong question. Instead of: “How much does Net Zero cost?” I’d ask: “What are we being required to spend, who will actually pay it, what assumptions produce the predicted savings, and what happens if those assumptions are wrong?”

That seems rather more useful. Because this is an enormous restructuring of Britain’s energy, transport, housing and industrial systems involving hundreds of billions of pounds of capital investment over several decades. Some replaces investment we’d have made anyway. Some may genuinely save us money. Some will be funded by businesses. Some by taxpayers. Some through energy bills. Some through borrowing. And some costs have yet to reveal themselves.

Perhaps, when 2050 arrives, historians will conclude that Britain handled the transition brilliantly. Perhaps the savings really will outweigh much of the investment. As I Said, I don’t expect to be around by then, but I hope for those who will be here, that they do. But when official estimates of the cost can change by 65% between one major modelling exercise and the next, I’d prefer not to be told that the economics are settled.

The climate may be complicated. Apparently the bill is too.

There we go.