We’ve covered quite a bit of ground in this series, so let me briefly remind you where we are. In article one, we went back to basics and looked at what carbon dioxide actually does. It is, in actual fact, essential for life on Earth. In article two, we traced how that same gas was gradually rebranded as a pollutant through a slow, deliberate shift in language. In article three, we followed the money and found a vast industry that depends entirely on keeping that narrative alive.

Now I want to show you something. Something that’s published, peer reviewed, measurable from space, and almost never mentioned on the news.

The planet is getting greener. Measurably, verifiably greener. And a significant reason for that is the very gas we’ve been told to fear.

What the greenhouses already know

Commercial greenhouse growers have known for decades that adding carbon dioxide to their growing environments makes plants grow faster, stronger, and more productive. This is not new. This is not controversial. This is standard practice. Growers routinely pump CO₂ into their greenhouses to levels of 800 to 1,200 parts per million, roughly two to three times the current atmospheric concentration, because it works. Plants love it. They photosynthesise more efficiently, they produce more biomass, they yield more fruit.

Nobody in horticulture disputes this. Nobody in agriculture thinks this is odd. It’s just how plants work. You give them more of what they need, and they grow more. There we go. Simple as that.

So here’s a question worth sitting with. If pumping extra CO₂ into a greenhouse makes plants thrive, what would you expect to happen if CO₂ levels rose across the atmosphere as a whole?

You’d expect more growth, wouldn’t you? More greenery. More leaf coverage. More life.

And that, as it turns out, is exactly what’s happening.

What the satellites show

In 2016, a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change used satellite data spanning 33 years to measure changes in vegetation across the planet. What the researchers found was striking. Between 25% and 50% of the Earth’s vegetated areas had become significantly greener over that period. Greener. Not browner. Not dying. Growing.

The study identified CO₂ fertilisation as the dominant driver of that greening, responsible for around 70% of the observed increase. Not rainfall. Not temperature. Not land management. Carbon dioxide.

This wasn’t a study by sceptics or campaigners. It was published in one of the most respected scientific journals in the world. The research team included scientists from institutions across multiple countries. It was peer reviewed. It was based on decades of hard data collected from space.

And when was the last time you saw it mentioned on the BBC? Or in the Guardian? Or in any mainstream news coverage at all?

I’ll save you the trouble. You probably haven’t. I certainly can’t remember seeing it.

More food, not less

It’s not just greenery in general. The effects of elevated CO₂ on food production are well documented too.

A substantial body of research, including large scale experiments known as FACE studies (Free Air CO₂ Enrichment, where crops are grown in open fields with elevated carbon dioxide) has consistently shown that higher CO₂ levels increase yields in major food crops. Wheat, rice, soybeans, many of the staples that feed the world show measurable improvements in growth and productivity when exposed to higher concentrations of carbon dioxide.

Now, it’s not quite as simple as “more CO₂ equals more food” across the board. There are nuances. Some crops respond more strongly than others. There are questions about nutritional content. Growing conditions matter. I’m not pretending it’s a magic solution to everything.

But the basic direction of the evidence is clear. Carbon dioxide helps plants grow. Plants growing more means more food. In a world where we’re constantly being told that feeding a growing population is one of our greatest challenges, you would think that a gas which demonstrably boosts crop yields might get a mention.

You would think.

The research that doesn’t make headlines

This is the part that frustrates me, if I’m honest. Not the science. The silence around it.

Because this isn’t hidden. It’s not locked away in some secret archive. It’s published. It’s peer reviewed. It’s there for anyone who wants to look. NASA has published data on global greening. Nature Climate Change has published the studies. Agricultural research institutions around the world have documented the effects of CO₂ enrichment on crop yields. This is mainstream science.

And yet.

When was the last time you saw a headline that said “Rising CO₂ levels making the planet greener”? When did a newsreader look into the camera and say “New research shows carbon dioxide is boosting global food production”? When did a politician stand up and say “Actually, this gas has some significant benefits we should acknowledge”?

I’m not holding my breath, shall we say.

Instead, what we get is a relentless diet of alarm. Rising CO₂ will cause droughts. Rising CO₂ will cause floods. Rising CO₂ will cause famine, extinction, catastrophe. Always the worst case. Always the most frightening version of events. And always, curiously, leaving out the evidence that doesn’t fit the story.

I’m not saying the alarming research is all wrong. I’m not qualified to say that, and I wouldn’t try. But I am saying that research which shows clear, measurable benefits of increased CO₂ is being systematically sidelined. And I think that’s worth noticing. I think that’s worth noticing very much indeed.

Two things can be true

I want to be careful here, because I think this distinction matters.

Saying “carbon dioxide has significant benefits that are being ignored” is not the same as saying “carbon dioxide is entirely harmless and we can pump as much of it into the atmosphere as we like and nothing bad will happen.” Those are two very different statements. And treating them as though they’re the same, which is what tends to happen whenever anyone raises the greening evidence, is not honest. It’s a way of shutting the conversation down before it starts.

The world is complicated. Most things in it have both benefits and drawbacks. A sensible conversation about carbon dioxide would acknowledge both. It would say: yes, this gas has properties that trap heat in the atmosphere, and yes, this gas is also making the planet greener, boosting plant growth, and improving crop yields. Both things are true. Both things are supported by evidence. A grown up conversation would hold both of those facts in its hands at the same time and try to work out what they mean together.

But that’s not the conversation we’re having, is it? The conversation we’re having has one side. One approved narrative. One set of facts that get aired and another set that get buried. And if you ask why, well, I’d refer you back to article three. There’s a lot of money riding on the approved version.

Don’t take my word for it

I want to say something directly, because I think it’s important. Don’t take my word for any of this.

I’m not a scientist. I’m not a climate researcher. I’m not asking you to believe me because I said so. What I am asking you to do is look for yourself. The research is there. The satellite data is there. The studies on CO₂ enrichment and crop yields are there. They’re published. They’re accessible. You can read them.

All I’m doing is pointing at things that are already in plain sight and asking why nobody seems to be talking about them. That’s it. That’s all this is. I’m not telling you what to conclude. I’m saying you deserve the full picture before you conclude anything. And right now, I don’t think you’re getting it.

Think for yourself. Look at the evidence. All of it, not just the bits that make the headlines. And then make up your own mind. That’s all anyone should ever ask of you, I suppose.

What comes next

So over four articles now, we’ve built up a picture. Carbon dioxide is essential for life. It was demonised through a shift in language. An entire industry grew up around that demonisation. And meanwhile, evidence of its benefits gets left on the cutting room floor.

In the final piece in this series, we’re going to look at something that brings all of these threads together rather neatly. Carbon capture. The idea that we should spend vast amounts of money pulling this gas out of the atmosphere. The same gas that feeds every plant on Earth. The same gas that’s making the planet measurably greener.

We’ll have a look at that, shall we? There we go. That’s that one.