Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
Sep 20Edited

Thank you for your observations. The reality is that no modern industrial society runs primarily on sunlight and breezes, despite the emotional appeal. Since 2000, California has spent tens of billions of U.S. dollars on solar, wind, and batteries. California's geography makes it ideally suited for solar power. It has the greatest amount of solar power of any state. However, the results are not that surprising. Residential retail electricity rates are the highest in the continental U.S., about twice the national average. California has the greatest number of economically-significant power outages of any state. Industry is leaving California. This transition has provided huge economic and geopolitical advantages for the totalitarian People's Republic of China since the supply chains for solar, wind, and batteries all begin in China. Instead of pursuing a policy of pursuing expensive, unreliable power, China has pursued a policy of energy abundance. China consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined. China is also aggressively expanding nuclear power. The modest reductions in air and water pollution achieved by the industrial West are more than cancelled out by the Chinese increases. The West has been played as fools. This needs to stop. Now.

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Rafe Champion's avatar
Rafe Champion
Sep 20

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid anyway?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar are parasites on the grid because they don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves. See Schernikau and Smith on the unpopular truth about electricity and the future of energy. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Trillions have been wasted for want of due diligence.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

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