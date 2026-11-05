Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Mark Hazell's avatar
Mark Hazell
10hEdited

A comparison with the arrangements for offshore oil and gas developments …

Essentially all partners (owners) in an offshore oil or gas development are liable for decommissioning and have to make financial provision to cover their costs. In the event the current owners can’t, then the liability goes back to previous owners. There are well established industry model Decommissioning Security Agreements and all of this is overseen by the regulator. Decommissioning costs benefit from reliefs against past profits, something which always seems to provoke the ire of the likes of Uplift and Greenpeace. Then again this is simply analogous to reliefs that have long been available for remediation of onshore industrial sites. Of course offshore developments are a bit different, in that effectively they are a lease, with the seabed reverting to the Crown following abandonment. I guess The Treasury could have decided to make partners set aside monies during the productive life of the fields as in some other jurisdictions but this would have reduced the profits and thus tax take. They instead chose jam today. Those reliefs by the way are formally agreed in Decommissioning Deeds between the government and licensees, again so all the liabilities are clear. That also means that if say a future government decided not to grant those reliefs, as some have suggested, they’d end up in court.

The expectation is that all structures above the seabed are removed and of course in the case of areas like Scroby Sands you would be expected to account for potential exposure due to shifting sediments. This means that foundations have to be removed to a few metres below seabed level and any cables (and for oil and gas developments, pipelines) that could become exposed, they too need to be cut and removed or buried more deeply or additional cover added (typically rock dump although this generally is a last resort since it introduces ‘alien’ materials). The Decommissioning Plans I have been involved in have also committed to post abandonment surveys (at increasing intervals if all is well) to verify the seabed remains clear. You can apply for derogations and I know of one example where some concrete gravity based anchors were allowed to remain in situ; this was in an area not likely to be trawled and removal would have involved extensive excavation which would have caused environmental damage in the short to medium term. Obtaining a derogation though is rare and extremely difficult.

These are not simply a UK requirement by the way, we are signatories to the OSPAR conventions and are not only expected to adhere to them but also subject to external scrutiny.

I have been involved in decommissioning since I joined the industry in the 1990s and so far as I am aware there have been no defaults or recourse to taxpayers to date. The mere fact that over my 30 plus year career there has been next to no press coverage I think tells you how well this has all worked.

Interesting that in this post you mention the requirements for Scroby Sands may be different because it predates changes in legislation. Our current arrangements for offshore oil and gas installations were largely put in place in the 1990s, well after those first fields I was involved in decommissioning had been consented and developed. I wonder why offshore wind farms would be treated differently?

Something worth bearing in mind is that whilst they don’t have to plug and abandon wells the extent of the infrastructure required for offshore wind farms dwarfs that of comparable oil and gas developments (you are talking about 1000s of structures and many 1000s km of inter-array and export cables). A lot of time (and money) is spent just moving from location to location, those vessels are horrendously expensive.

I do find the different approach to decommissioning offshore wind farms taken by our government and regulators somewhat baffling particularly given there is arguably a very successful precedent that could simply be followed. Then again if you look at what they get away with during construction, they are clearly held to very different standards.

A bit of a ramble I know but hopefully interesting.

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
9h

Outstanding questions. Is anyone squirming? 30 years is a long time to ignore something that common sense could have told us. There still is time, today, to stop the insanity!

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