Just a couple of miles off the coast at Great Yarmouth stands the Scroby Sands offshore wind farm. If you’ve visited the seafront at Great Yarmouth, you’ll almost certainly have seen it. Twenty-nine wind turbines standing out in the North Sea, turning when the wind blows and doing very little when it doesn’t. There were originally thirty, but one has since been removed. More about that shortly. They’ve been there since 2004, which means they’re now more than twenty years old. And that raises a question we don’t hear very much about. What happens when they reach the end of their working lives?

Wind turbines don’t last forever. Neither do their foundations, cables or the other equipment that goes with them. Eventually, someone has to dismantle the machinery, deal with the foundations and other infrastructure, and leave the site in an acceptable condition. And someone has to pay for it. I started looking into all this after reading an excellent article by David Turver, entitled Scroby Sands is Running Aground. David had been examining the wind farm’s accounts and, in particular, the rather extraordinary cost of removing one damaged turbine. That caught my attention. Scroby Sands is practically on my doorstep, and I thought it was worth digging a little deeper into what happens when an offshore wind farm reaches the end of its working life. And the more I looked, the more questions I found.

One turbine. One fire. One enormous bill.

In August 2023, one of the Scroby Sands turbines, known as T06, caught fire. It was badly damaged and could no longer generate electricity. In 2025, its damaged machinery was dismantled and brought ashore. The wind farm company’s 2025 accounts reveal that £13.004 million had been set aside specifically for removing the fire-damaged T06. Of that, £12.464 million was used, with the remaining £540,000 released because it was no longer required. In other words, removing that one turbine accounted for nearly twelve and a half million pounds. And here’s the part that caught my attention. They didn’t even remove the foundation.

The turbine’s nacelle, blades and upper tower section were taken away, but the foundation was left in the seabed. That isn’t speculation. The operator, RWE, confirms it in its own account of the work. RWE also reports that more than 140 tonnes of recovered material were processed, with a recycling rate exceeding 99%. That’s encouraging as far as recovering the materials is concerned. But recycling the parts you’ve taken ashore is a different matter from removing the entire installation. The foundation is still there.

Now here’s where the arithmetic gets interesting. The same accounts show a remaining decommissioning provision of £48.977 million at the end of 2025. That’s an accounting provision, not necessarily £49 million sitting in a bank account waiting to be spent. Because the work is expected to take place in the future, the accounts express the liability in today’s money. Note 17 of the accounts states that the provision is calculated using a discount rate of 3.75%.

If we assume the expenditure takes place around 2030, reversing that discount over five years gives an implied future cost of approximately £59 million. Spread across the remaining 29 turbines, that’s just over £2 million each. Now compare those two figures. One damaged turbine, with its foundation left behind: £12.464 million of provision utilised. The remaining turbines, on average: roughly £2 million each, based on the estimated future provision. That’s a difference of more than six times. And it raises an obvious question. How confident can we be that the eventual decommissioning bill will come anywhere near the estimate?

There are reasons why dismantling a whole wind farm in one planned operation might cost less per turbine than removing a single fire-damaged machine. Specialist vessels, equipment and crews can be shared across the work rather than brought in for one job. But removing the remaining turbines may also involve work that wasn’t done on T06, including dealing with their foundations and other infrastructure. So we need to know what the estimate actually includes. Interestingly, Note 17 of the accounts also records that the general decommissioning provision was increased by £3.298 million during 2025 following a change in estimate. In other words, the company’s assessment of the future cost has already been revised. That doesn’t mean the estimate is wrong. But it does demonstrate why the assumptions behind it matter.

There’s another complication beneath the waves

Scroby Sands isn’t built on a nice, stable stretch of seabed. It’s built on a sandbank. And sandbanks move. Over the years, changing sand levels have made access to some turbines difficult enough that RWE developed a specialist amphibious vessel to reach them for maintenance. That’s one thing when you’re carrying technicians and equipment. It’s quite another when you need to bring in the heavy machinery required to dismantle a wind turbine. What happens if the vessels needed for removal can’t safely reach the turbines? Would the seabed need dredging? Would specialist equipment be required? How much would that add to the cost? I don’t know. But I would certainly want those questions answered before relying too heavily on a decommissioning estimate. The sea doesn’t rearrange itself to suit an accountant’s spreadsheet.

Who is actually responsible?

Scroby Sands was built long before most of Britain’s present offshore wind fleet. And that matters. The Government’s later decommissioning arrangements, introduced under the Energy Act 2004, do not automatically apply in the same way to wind farms consented before June 2006. Scroby Sands received its consent in 2002. For an early development like this, the obligations contained in its lease with The Crown Estate become particularly important. The Crown Estate manages much of the seabed around Britain and grants leases for offshore developments.

So what does the Scroby Sands lease require? Must every foundation be removed? Can parts be left buried beneath the seabed? Who decides whether the site has been properly cleared? And, perhaps more importantly, what financial guarantees are in place to make sure the work gets done? I haven’t been able to establish the detailed terms of that lease or the financial security arrangements. We know the company recognises a decommissioning liability in its accounts. But an accounting provision is not the same as money held in a protected fund. If the company has to find £59 million, or considerably more, when the time comes, where will that money come from? And what happens if it isn’t available?

And what happens when the subsidies stop?

There’s another date approaching Scroby Sands. 31 March 2027. That’s when its eligibility for Renewables Obligation Certificates, or ROCs, comes to an end. ROCs are a form of financial support for renewable electricity generation, ultimately funded through the electricity market. According to figures reported from the 2025 accounts, those certificates represented approximately £10.8 million of revenue during the year. The company’s reported pre-tax profit was about £6.2 million. Now, you can’t simply subtract the subsidy and declare the wind farm bankrupt. Electricity prices change, operating costs change, and the company may make different decisions about how it runs the site.

But losing an income stream of that size is hardly insignificant. Particularly when you’re operating ageing machinery and facing a substantial decommissioning bill somewhere down the road. RWE has not publicly confirmed, as far as I’ve been able to establish, whether Scroby Sands will continue operating beyond 2027, or precisely when it intends to dismantle the wind farm. And that makes the question of financial provision all the more relevant.

The ownership question

Scroby Sands began life under the Powergen and E.ON businesses. Today it’s operated by RWE, following the restructuring of the companies’ renewable-energy interests. The company itself has continued through those changes, but its place within a larger corporate group has changed. That leads to another question. If the operating company can’t meet the eventual decommissioning cost, does the parent company have to step in? Or is the liability limited to the assets of the individual company? The answer depends on the legal arrangements and any guarantees that have been given. And those are precisely the details we need to establish.

The Government commissioned a study in 2018 examining the cost and liabilities associated with dismantling offshore wind farms. It identified The Crown Estate as a potential decommissioner of last resort for certain early wind farms, with different arrangements applying to later developments. That doesn’t prove The Crown Estate would have to pay for Scroby Sands. But it does raise the question of what happens if the responsible company cannot meet its obligations. And since The Crown Estate is a public institution, that isn’t a question we should simply ignore.

This is bigger than Scroby Sands

Britain is planning an enormous expansion of offshore wind generation. Modern turbines are much larger than those at Scroby Sands, and many new wind farms are considerably further offshore. Their construction costs are enormous. But construction is only the beginning of the story. There are decades of maintenance, repairs and component replacement to consider. And at the end of their working lives, there will be the cost of dismantling the equipment and dealing with whatever remains beneath the sea.

The Government’s 2018 study estimated decommissioning costs of between £1.28 billion and £3.64 billion for the 37 offshore wind farms it examined. That was an estimate for a particular group of projects, using the costs and assumptions available at the time. It wasn’t a forecast for every wind farm Britain might ever build. But it illustrates the scale of the obligation.

And here’s what concerns me. When politicians announce new offshore wind capacity, we hear plenty about how much electricity it will generate, how many homes it will supposedly power, and how much investment it will attract. How often do we hear an equally detailed explanation of what it will cost to dismantle it all? More importantly, how much of that future bill has actually been secured?

Someone will eventually have to pay

I’m not suggesting that RWE intends to walk away from Scroby Sands. Nor am I suggesting that the £59 million estimate is necessarily wrong. What I’m questioning is whether we have enough information to know that the eventual obligations can be met. We have a wind farm that’s been operating for more than twenty years. We have one damaged turbine whose removal reportedly cost £12.464 million, even though its foundation was left behind. We have a considerably lower estimated cost per turbine for the remainder. We have a major source of revenue ending in March 2027. And we have important unanswered questions about the obligations and financial security behind the eventual dismantling. Those questions deserve answers.

Because offshore wind farms don’t disappear when their working lives end. The machinery remains, the foundations remain, and the responsibilities remain until someone deals with them. And if the money set aside isn’t enough, who makes up the difference? That’s the question I’d like answered before Britain builds too many more of them.

Because when the wind stops, the bill doesn’t.