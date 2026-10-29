In 2008, Parliament passed the Climate Change Act. It committed Britain to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% by 2050, compared with 1990 levels. Eleven years later, Theresa May’s Conservative government increased that commitment to 100%. Net zero. A legally binding national objective stretching decades into the future. And behind that decision was a recommendation from an organisation that most people probably couldn’t name. The Committee on Climate Change, now known as the Climate Change Committee, or CCC. So who are these people? Who decided who sits on the committee? What instructions have they been given? And perhaps most importantly, who examines whether the destination they’ve been asked to help us reach is actually the best one for Britain?

Remember that 97% consensus?

Some time ago, I wrote an article entitled The Climate Consensus Is a Political Achievement, Not a Scientific One. It examined the famous claim that 97% of scientists agreed about human-caused climate change. That figure became one of the most frequently repeated statements in the entire climate debate. But where did it come from? One particularly influential study was published in 2013 by John Cook and colleagues. The researchers examined 11,944 scientific paper abstracts relating to global warming. The headline conclusion was that 97.1% endorsed the scientific consensus on human-caused global warming. Impressive, isn’t it? Except that the 97.1% wasn’t calculated from all 11,944 abstracts. It was calculated from those that expressed a position. And how many was that? 4,014. Of the original 11,944 abstracts, 7,930 — approximately two-thirds — were classified as expressing no position. Of those expressing a position or uncertainty, 3,896 endorsed human-caused warming, 78 rejected it and 40 expressed uncertainty. That’s where the 97.1% came from.

Now, an abstract expressing no position doesn’t mean its authors disagree with human-caused warming. They may simply have been studying another aspect of climate science. The researchers also conducted a separate exercise in which authors assessed their own papers, producing another high agreement figure. But neither point changes the importance of understanding what the original percentage actually measured. 97% of the papers expressing a position is not the same statement as 97% of all the papers examined. And neither is literally a count of 97% of all scientists.

The distinction matters. Not because counting scientific papers settles the underlying physics. It doesn’t. But because a number can acquire enormous political authority while the qualifications behind it disappear from public discussion. And that brings us rather neatly to the Climate Change Committee. Because I want to examine another apparently straightforward proposition. Britain has an independent committee of experts advising the Government on climate policy. Fine. But independent in what sense? Who choose the experts? What questions were they asked? And what about the questions they were not asked?

How did we arrive here?

The story begins long before Theresa May. In 2003, Tony Blair’s Labour government published an Energy White Paper setting out an ambition to reduce Britain’s carbon dioxide emissions by 60% by 2050. Then came the Stern Review in 2006, which argued that the economic consequences of climate change could greatly exceed the costs of taking action. Meanwhile, the European Union was developing its own climate and energy programme. In March 2007, European leaders agreed targets for reducing emissions and increasing renewable energy. Four days after that summit ended, the British Government published its draft Climate Change Bill.

The Bill had already been in preparation. Britain was actively involved in developing European climate policy, while its own ministers were pursuing similar objectives at home. The two processes reinforced one another. And the international climate negotiations provided another influence. By this stage, the political debate had largely moved towards deciding how much emissions should be reduced and how quickly, and not whether emissions needed to be reduced. That was the environment in which the Climate Change Act was developed.

The Act was passed under Gordon Brown’s Labour government in 2008, with substantial cross-party support. But parliamentary agreement on a long-term objective isn’t the same thing as demonstrating that the public understands its likely consequences. And it certainly doesn’t mean that every future decision taken in pursuit of that objective should escape examination.

Enter the Climate Change Committee

The 2008 Act created the Committee on Climate Change. Its job was to advise governments on emissions targets, five-year carbon budgets and progress towards meeting them. The committee was established as an independent statutory body. That independence matters. Ministers shouldn’t be able to demand whatever scientific or economic conclusion happens to suit them. But there’s a distinction that I think deserves much more attention. Independence from ministers isn’t necessarily independence from the assumptions built into an organisation’s purpose.

The committee wasn’t created to decide from scratch what Britain’s entire energy policy ought to be. Parliament had already committed the country to major emissions reductions. The CCC was established principally to advise on achieving those reductions. Consider a simple example. Suppose I ask a group of engineers to work out the cheapest and safest way to build a bridge. They might examine different designs, materials and construction methods. They could do an excellent job. But that doesn’t answer another question. Do we need the bridge in the first place? Would improving the existing road be cheaper? Would a different route be more useful? Those are separate decisions.

And something similar applies here. The CCC can examine different technologies, different emissions pathways and different costs. But that’s not quite the same exercise as asking whether Britain should retain its legally binding net zero target at all.

Who choose the experts?

The present committee is chaired by Nigel Topping. Before taking that position, he was the UK’s High-Level Climate Action Champion for COP26 and was involved in international initiatives encouraging businesses and financial institutions to commit to net zero. Other committee members bring experience in climate science, engineering, economics, agriculture, business and environmental policy. These are people with substantial professional qualifications. But qualifications and diversity of opinion aren’t necessarily the same thing. You can assemble a group of highly qualified people who approach a problem from different disciplines but broadly agree on the objective they’re working towards.

That’s not proof of political bias. It does, however, make the selection process worth examining. How many members have spent much of their professional lives developing or promoting decarbonisation policies? How many have particular expertise in the economics and reliability of conventional energy supplies? And how much room is there for someone who accepts the scientific evidence for human-caused warming but questions whether Britain’s present net zero strategy is the right response?

Members were appointed through arrangements involving ministers and the devolved administrations. The committee is independent once appointed, but politicians had an important role in deciding who sits around the table. I’d like to know more about how that range of expertise, and of opinion, was assessed. Because an expert committee is only as useful as the questions it is willing and able to examine.

The decision in 2019

Now we come to a remarkable moment. In May 2019, the CCC recommended that Britain should reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Theresa May’s government accepted the recommendation. Instead of introducing an entirely new Act of Parliament, it used powers already contained in the Climate Change Act 2008. A statutory instrument was laid before Parliament. Both Houses approved it. On 26 June 2019, the order was made, and it came into force the following day. The legal amendment itself was astonishingly short. In section 1 of the original Act, the words were changed from 80% to 100%. That was it. Of course, the recommendation had been published and Parliament had considered the proposal. But there’s a sentence in the explanatory note to the order that caught my attention. “A full impact assessment has not been produced for this instrument.”

Read that again. Britain was adopting a legally binding target affecting energy, transport, heating, manufacturing, agriculture and much else besides. And no full impact assessment accompanied the instrument that made the change. The Government’s explanation was that the order established a target rather than directly imposing particular measures. Impact assessments would be undertaken when carbon budgets and individual policies were introduced. Yeah right!

The CCC had also published economic estimates. So it would be wrong to suggest there had been no analysis whatsoever. But there’s still a question worth asking. Shouldn’t the decision to commit the country to the destination itself have been accompanied by a comprehensive assessment of the alternatives? Not merely an assessment of the measures subsequently chosen to get there. The decision was made by elected politicians, not by the CCC. And responsibility for it belongs with those politicians.

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How much does net zero cost?

In February 2025, the CCC published its advice on Britain’s Seventh Carbon Budget, covering 2038 to 2042. It presented what it calls a Balanced Pathway towards net zero in 2050. The committee estimated that the pathway would require additional investment averaging around £26 billion a year between 2025 and 2050. It also estimated average operating-cost savings of around £22 billion a year. That produces an estimated average net cost of approximately £4 billion annually. Those are modelled estimates, not invoices or guaranteed savings. They depend on assumptions about future technology costs, energy prices, investment, fuel use and many other factors.

And what are they compared against? A hypothetical baseline without further decarbonisation. That provides a way of estimating the additional resources required for the CCC’s programme. But it isn’t the same as comparing net zero against a fully developed alternative British energy strategy. For example, what would the figures look like for a programme involving greater use of domestic oil and gas, nuclear generation, selected renewable technologies and improvements to the existing electricity system, without a binding net zero deadline? What would be the consequences for electricity prices, industry, employment, public finances and security of supply? Those questions require their own calculations. The CCC’s report contains substantial economic analysis, but its principal pathway is designed to achieve the emissions objectives already established in law. Which brings me to something even more interesting.

Putting a price on carbon

Buried in the economic calculations is something called a target-consistent carbon value. Not the sort of expression that comes up regularly over a pint in the local. But stay with me. When the CCC assesses measures for reducing emissions, it considers how much it costs to avoid a tonne of greenhouse gases. One way of deciding whether that cost is acceptable is to compare it with a monetary value assigned to avoiding those emissions. And who determines that value? The Government.

The CCC uses government carbon values that are designed to be consistent with achieving agreed emissions targets, including net zero. According to the CCC’s supplementary analysis published in March 2026, the central value rises from £281 per tonne of CO₂-equivalent in 2025 to £409 in 2050. That’s not a tax being charged at those rates. Nor is it a payment automatically received by anyone who reduces emissions. It’s an economic appraisal value.

Let’s take a simplified example. Suppose a new technology costs £250 more than a conventional alternative for every tonne of emissions it avoids. If the relevant carbon value is £409, that additional £250 cost can be regarded as justified because it is lower than the monetary value assigned to avoiding the emissions. That’s not the whole of a proper project appraisal, of course. Other costs and benefits still matter. But the assigned carbon value can make a considerable difference to the result. And here’s the part that particularly interests me. The CCC’s March 2026 analysis explains that there are two broad approaches to valuing carbon. One is to estimate the damage caused by additional greenhouse gas emissions. This is commonly called the social cost of carbon. The other is to calculate a value consistent with achieving an emissions target that has already been chosen.

The UK Government uses the second approach. The CCC uses those target-consistent values in its assessment of emissions-reduction measures.So consider the sequence. First, the Government establishes the emissions target. Then carbon values are developed to be consistent with achieving that target. And those values help determine which measures are considered cost-effective. There’s nothing secret about the method. It’s published. And it doesn’t mean the CCC invents the physical costs of building a wind farm, installing a heat pump or producing electricity.

But it does raise an important question about what we’re being told. A measure can be cost-effective against a carbon value derived from the net zero objective without that calculation proving that the net zero objective itself is the best economic choice. Those are different propositions. And I wonder how often that distinction is made clear when the public is told that a particular policy represents value for money.

But doesn’t the CCC have to consider the economy?

Yes, it does. Section 10 of the Climate Change Act requires the committee to consider matters including economic competitiveness, taxation, public spending, borrowing, fuel poverty and energy supplies when advising on carbon budgets. So the committee isn’t instructed to disregard the wider economy. Its reports include extensive work on costs, investment and the practical difficulties of reducing emissions. The issue is more fundamental. Does assessing the cost of achieving an established target amount to an independent assessment of whether that target should remain national policy? I don’t think those questions are interchangeable. One concerns how best to implement a decision. The other concerns whether the decision is justified in the first place. And the second question becomes increasingly important as the consequences become clearer.

Who is accountable?

The CCC doesn’t pass laws. It doesn’t sign every renewable energy contract or decide what consumers must pay for electricity. Those responsibilities belong to ministers, Parliament, regulators and other public authorities. But its recommendations carry considerable weight. Under the Climate Change Act, if the Government sets a carbon budget at a different level from the CCC’s recommendation, it must explain why. That gives the committee a particularly influential position. And it raises some straightforward questions.

What happens when the CCC’s assumptions about future costs turn out to be wrong? What happens if technologies don’t develop as quickly as anticipated? What happens if a policy designed to reduce emissions has consequences for industry, household bills or the natural environment that weren’t adequately anticipated? Who reassesses the programme? Who challenges the forecasts? And who takes responsibility for changing course? The CCC can revise its advice (it won’t). Governments can change policies (it won’t). Parliament can change the law (it won’t). But none of those possibilities guarantees that the bigger question will actually be asked.

What about the national interest?

Britain needs reliable electricity. It needs affordable energy for homes and businesses. It needs competitive manufacturing, investment, employment and tax revenue. It needs secure energy supplies. And it needs to consider the environmental effects of the technologies it chooses. My recent examination of offshore wind in the North Sea illustrated that last point. An energy project intended to reduce carbon emissions can still have consequences for marine habitats, fishing grounds and other activities. Likewise, different energy technologies have different demands for raw materials, infrastructure and maintenance. All of those consequences deserve examination. An emissions target is one consideration in national policy. It isn’t the entirety of the national interest. And as technology, economics and international circumstances change, the country should be able to reconsider the balance.

Who asks the other question?

We’ve created a system in which Parliament establishes emissions targets, an independent committee advises on achieving them, and governments introduce policies intended to deliver the results. The committee’s advice is influential. Its modelling is detailed. And its economic calculations include values for carbon that are themselves constructed around the targets already adopted. But I keep returning to the same question.

Who is carrying out an equally thorough examination of the alternative? Who is comparing the entire net zero programme with other possible energy strategies? Not simply different routes to the same destination. Different destinations. Who examines those alternatives against affordability, reliability, economic competitiveness, environmental consequences and the national interest? And if that examination challenged the existing legal target, would our political system be willing to reconsider it?

I’m not suggesting that the Climate Change Committee’s members lack expertise. I’m asking whether the institution they work within is designed to answer the biggest question of all. Because a committee can provide expert advice on how to achieve a policy without being the final authority on whether that policy is the right one. That responsibility belongs to elected politicians. And ultimately, those politicians are answerable to the public. We have spent years asking how Britain can reach net zero. Perhaps it’s time we devoted just as much attention to asking whether the route, the timetable and the commitment itself still serve Britain’s national interest. Because I don’t think they do.