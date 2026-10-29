Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Reiner Kuhr's avatar
Reiner Kuhr
17h

Our power grid operators are telling us that the only way to achieve net zero is with dispatchable, emission-free resources that don't yet exist as an affordable option with current technology. As you replace dispatchable resources with non-dispatchable resources, it becomes progressively less efficient and exponentially more expensive. Natural gas power generation is currently the least-emitting, most affordable dispatchable generation technology option.

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1 reply by T J Thorne
Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
18h

"Who is accountable?"

Ooooh, please sir, please sir, I can do that one!

Nobody.

That was easy. It's what government is for. We don't even need to be told "accountable for what?" The answer is always, "Nobody".

I'd love to be a politician when I grow up (if ever). If only I can somehow get rid of that damned conscience and respect for reality...

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