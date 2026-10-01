Net Zero Examined

Net Zero Examined

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Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
Oct 1Edited

The peak power demand for midwinter heating has always been the Achilles heel of the Net Zero propagandists. There was a study years ago on how hugely excessive that peak demand could be but I now can’t find it. Here’s a good 2021 Paul Homewood post on the subject: https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/01/10/wot-no-gas/

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Tom Welsh's avatar
Tom Welsh
Oct 1

Actually, logically prior to this whole inquiry is the simple question: is atmospheric CO2 good or bad? As far as I can ascertain, it's good and we need more of it. It encourages the growth of all plants, from cereal crops to tropical rain forests. And it does absolutely no harm at all.

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