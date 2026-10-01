I like my gas boiler. There. I’ve said it.

It sits quietly in a cupboard, asks remarkably little of me and, when I turn the heating on, makes the house warm. I regard this as quite a useful characteristic in a heating system.

Unfortunately, my gas boiler has a problem. It emits carbon dioxide. And under Net Zero, that apparently means it has to go. Not today, admittedly. Nobody is arriving with a screwdriver and a court order. But the direction of travel is fairly clear. The Government has stated its intention to phase out the installation of new natural-gas boilers from 2035, once low-carbon alternatives have become cheaper.

There’s an important distinction there. Nobody is proposing that, on 1 January 2035, somebody marches into your house and removes a perfectly serviceable boiler. The Government’s own policy has made clear that nobody will be forced to remove an existing boiler. That’s reassuring. Up to a point. Because while nobody is taking my boiler away today, an increasingly elaborate collection of grants, regulations and targets is already being used to persuade the heating market towards its preferred replacement. The heat pump.

So before I wave goodbye to a piece of machinery that has spent years doing exactly what I bought it to do, I thought I might ask a rather obvious question. What exactly am I replacing it with, and what will that achieve?

First, the heat pump

A heat pump is actually rather clever. Instead of producing heat by burning fuel, it moves heat from outside your home to inside it. Even when the air outside feels cold, it contains heat energy. An air-source heat pump extracts some of that energy, raises its temperature using a refrigeration cycle and transfers it into your heating system.

The clever bit is efficiency. A modern gas boiler might turn around 85% of the energy in its gas into useful heat over the course of normal operation. The Energy Saving Trust uses a typical seasonal performance factor for a heat pump of around 3.1. Put one unit of electricity in. Get roughly 3.1 units of heat out. Very clever indeed. Which rather raises the obvious question. Why isn’t everybody already buying one?

Ah. The price.

A typical air-source heat-pump installation is around £12,000, according to the Energy Saving Trust. A ground-source installation can be considerably more. More importantly, replacing the boiler with a heat pump isn’t necessarily a matter of removing one box from the wall and attaching another one to the same pipes.

Heat pumps generally work best producing lower-temperature water for longer periods. That may mean larger radiators. It may mean changes to pipework. It will often mean finding somewhere for a hot-water cylinder if your existing combi boiler doesn’t have one.

The house itself matters. So does the insulation. So does the sizing of the system. So do the controls. The Energy Saving Trust itself acknowledges historical problems with incorrectly sized systems, inadequate radiator upgrades, unsuitable narrow-bore pipework and poor insulation. It also warns that trying to operate a heat pump like a gas boiler can produce poor comfort and unnecessarily high electricity bills.

Which brings me to something I think is rather important. A heat pump isn’t really a replacement boiler. It’s a different way of heating a house. And for some houses, making that change can involve rather more than changing the appliance in the cupboard.

Never mind. The Government will give you £7,500

This is where things become interesting. If heat pumps are such an obvious economic choice for householders, why does the Government need to pay people thousands of pounds to install them?

Under the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, an eligible household can receive £7,500 towards most air-source or ground-source heat-pump installations. For some eligible off-gas-grid homes replacing oil, LPG or coal heating, the support can be higher.

That’s not an insignificant contribution. And clearly it makes the heat pump considerably more attractive. But somebody still pays the £7,500. It’s just no longer necessarily the person buying the heat pump.

During 2025-26 alone, Ofgem says £233.1 million was paid in Boiler Upgrade Scheme grants, supporting just over 31,000 low-carbon heating installations. I’m not suggesting that’s automatically money badly spent. But when discussing the economics of heat pumps, we shouldn’t make thousands of pounds of their installation cost disappear simply because the taxpayer has picked it up.

A subsidy changes who pays the bill. It doesn’t make the bill cease to exist.

Then there’s another little nudge

The Government isn’t relying entirely upon household enthusiasm. There is also something called the Clean Heat Market Mechanism. Under the scheme, manufacturers selling fossil-fuel boilers in Britain have obligations linked to heat-pump installations. For 2026-27, the target is equivalent to 8% of qualifying boiler sales.

In other words, we’re not simply putting two technologies into the marketplace and waiting to see which one consumers prefer. Government policy is actively pushing the market towards a particular outcome. Perhaps that’s necessary if Britain is going to reach Net Zero. But let’s at least call it what it is.

This isn’t simply a new technology appearing and beating the old one because consumers prefer it. We’re engineering the transition.

But surely I’ll save money running it?

Possibly. And here’s where the arithmetic becomes rather fascinating. As I write this, average capped Direct Debit prices are approximately:

Electricity: 26.11p per kWh

Gas: 7.33p per kWh

So electricity costs roughly three and a half times as much per unit as gas. But remember our heat pump. It can produce several units of heat from one unit of electricity. Using typical figures, let’s do some back-of-an-envelope arithmetic. A gas boiler running at 85% efficiency gives useful heat costing roughly:

7.33p ÷ 0.85 = 8.6p per kWh of useful heat.

A heat pump with a seasonal performance factor of 3.1 gives:

26.11p ÷ 3.1 = 8.4p per kWh of useful heat.

There we go. After all that technology, a heat pump currently comes out at roughly the same running cost as a modern gas boiler on standard capped prices. And that’s the bit I find interesting.

The heat pump itself is extraordinarily efficient. But British electricity is so much more expensive per unit than gas, that much of that efficiency advantage is swallowed up before it reaches your wallet. We are being encouraged to replace a relatively cheap appliance burning relatively cheap fuel with a considerably more expensive appliance using much more expensive energy, and relying on its superior efficiency to make the arithmetic work. That doesn’t make the heat pump a bad machine. Quite the opposite. It makes the structure of Britain’s energy prices a rather important part of the story.

And it doesn’t behave like my boiler

This may sound trivial. I don’t think it is. A gas boiler is very good at producing a lot of heat quickly. House gets cold. Heating comes on. Radiators get hot. House warms up. A heat pump generally prefers a gentler existence. Lower water temperatures. Longer operating periods. Steadier indoor temperatures.

That’s perfectly sensible. But again, we’re not merely changing the fuel. We’re asking millions of households to adopt a somewhat different way of heating their homes. Some people will barely notice. Some will prefer it. Some houses will be beautifully suited to it. Others will need more work. Which makes blanket statements such as “heat pumps work” or “heat pumps don’t work” fairly meaningless.

The useful question is: How well will one work in this house, at what cost, and compared with what?

Now multiply it by millions

And this is where we leave my boiler cupboard and arrive at the electricity grid. If Britain electrifies a large proportion of domestic heating, all those heat pumps need electricity. Quite a lot of it in fact. Research by the National Energy System Operator has suggested electricity demand from heating could exceed 100 TWh per year by 2050. More than four times today’s level.

And there is another problem. Heating demand isn’t evenly spread across the year. We don’t need much of it on a warm June afternoon. We need rather a lot of it on a freezing January evening. At exactly the same time as millions of other people.

So the important number isn’t merely how much additional electricity heat pumps use over an entire year. It’s how much electricity they may require at the same time. NESO itself has warned that an energy system overly dependent upon air-source heat pumps could create unnecessarily high peak-power demand and additional system costs. That doesn’t mean the grid won’t be able to cope. Networks can be reinforced. Generation can be built. Storage can be added. Demand can be managed. But once again: somebody has to pay for it.

And we’ve encountered this problem before. When the wind doesn’t blow, we still need electricity. When everybody comes home on a freezing winter evening and turns the heating up, we still need electricity. And now we may also be asking the electricity system to do a job previously performed by the gas network. That’s not merely replacing a boiler. That’s changing an energy system.

Which brings me back to gas

Britain has spent decades building one of the most extensive gas infrastructures in the world. Pipelines. Storage. Distribution networks. Boilers in millions of homes. And, of course, domestic gas production. However, North Sea production is declining. That’s not particularly controversial. But “declining” isn’t quite the same thing as “there’s nothing left”.

The North Sea Transition Authority estimates 2.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proven and probable UK oil and gas reserves. Beyond that it identifies another 6.2 billion boe of contingent resources, known discoveries which may potentially be recoverable but aren’t yet ready for commercial development. And another 4.6 billion boe of prospective resources associated with mapped prospects that haven’t yet been drilled.

We need to be careful with those numbers. They aren’t all gas. And resources aren’t the same thing as commercially recoverable reserves. Some will never be produced. Britain is also expected to remain dependent upon imported oil and gas as domestic production declines. But that leaves a question I find difficult to avoid.

If we’re going to continue consuming gas during the transition anyway, does reducing domestic production actually reduce our gas consumption? Or does some of it simply mean buying more gas from somewhere else? Because those are not the same thing. A molecule of imported natural gas doesn’t become low-carbon simply because it arrived on a ship.

And then there’s the gas beneath our feet

Onshore gas is an even more contentious subject. Britain potentially has substantial shale resources. How substantial is much less certain. The famous British Geological Survey assessment of the Bowland-Hodder formation estimated enormous quantities of gas in place. But gas in place isn’t the same thing as gas that can actually be extracted economically. That’s an important distinction. Later scientific work suggested the resource could be smaller than those early estimates.

And Britain has maintained an effective moratorium on hydraulic fracturing (fracking). So we don’t actually know how much commercially recoverable shale gas Britain possesses. It may turn out to be uneconomic. It may turn out to be geologically unsuitable. It may turn out to be politically unacceptable. But we’re largely unwilling to find out. That’s a policy choice. Perhaps it’s the correct one. Perhaps it’s not. But it’s still a choice.

And what if the Government changes its mind?

There’s another complication in all this. Politics. We’re discussing an enormous transformation of Britain’s heating system extending over decades. But governments don’t last for decades. There will be another General Election by 2029 at the latest, possibly sooner, and whoever wins it may have rather different ideas about Net Zero.

The political consensus surrounding Net Zero can no longer simply be assumed. Now imagine we’ve spent billions encouraging households to replace gas boilers. We’ve subsidised heat pumps. Manufacturers have reorganised their businesses. Installers have been trained. Electricity networks have begun investing for much greater heating demand. Gas infrastructure has been planned around declining domestic consumption. And then a new government arrives and says: “Actually, we’re not doing that anymore.”

What happens then? The heat pumps don’t disappear. Neither does the money already spent. Neither do the grid investments already made. Or the business decisions taken because government told companies what the future heating market was going to look like.

“But Net Zero is legally binding,” someone will say. Yes. Today. The 2050 target sits within the Climate Change Act 2008. But the Climate Change Act is an Act of Parliament. And what Parliament enacts, a future Parliament can amend or repeal. Indeed, the original Climate Change Act didn’t contain today’s Net Zero target at all. Its target was an 80% reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions. That was changed to 100% in 2019.

So let’s be precise. Net Zero is legally binding today. It isn’t legally immortal.

A future government with sufficient parliamentary support could change the target, substantially alter the legislation or repeal the Act altogether. Whether that happens is anybody’s guess. But the possibility matters.

We’re asking households, manufacturers, energy companies and network operators to make investment decisions today based upon government policy stretching towards 2035 and 2050. No government can guarantee what governments in 2030, 2040 or 2050 will decide. Perhaps the policy survives every election. Perhaps it doesn’t.

But political continuity is itself one of the assumptions underpinning the Great British Heat Pump Experiment. And that leaves me with another slightly awkward question. What happens if Britain changes its mind halfway through it?

The carbon argument

Of course, I’ve avoided the elephant in the room sitting beside the boiler. Carbon dioxide. The principal reason government wants to electrify heating isn’t because gas boilers are unreliable. It isn’t because heat pumps are necessarily cheaper. It’s because burning natural gas produces CO₂, (and we all know how dangerous that is - NOT)

A heat pump, by contrast, produces no combustion emissions at the house and becomes progressively lower-carbon as electricity generation becomes lower-carbon. That’s the case. And it could be described as a perfectly coherent one.

But if we recognise that, the question changes. We’re no longer primarily discussing whether a heat pump is a better household appliance than a boiler. We’re discussing whether the carbon reduction achieved by replacing millions of gas boilers justifies the complete economic and infrastructure cost of doing it.

That includes: the appliance; the installation; changes to radiators and pipework; the public subsidy; additional electricity generation; network reinforcement; balancing and storage; and whatever happens to the gas infrastructure we’re gradually using less.

And there is one more number that surely belongs somewhere in this calculation. According to the Government’s own figures, Britain now accounts for less than 1% of global greenhouse-gas emissions. That isn’t an argument for doing nothing. If every country producing less than 1% used that excuse, we’d get nowhere fairly quickly. But neither is it an argument for ignoring cost.

If we’re proposing to spend enormous sums replacing millions of boilers, subsidising heat pumps, expanding electricity generation and rebuilding parts of the grid, then surely we’re entitled to ask what measurable difference that expenditure will make to global emissions. Because the atmosphere doesn’t distinguish between a tonne of CO₂ emitted in Britain and one emitted somewhere else.

So perhaps the question shouldn’t simply be: “How much carbon will this save?” Perhaps it should also be: “How much will each tonne of carbon avoided cost us, and is this the most effective way Britain could spend that money?”

For a country responsible for less than one hundredth of today’s global greenhouse-gas emissions, I don’t think that’s penny-pinching. I think it’s rather an important part of the arithmetic. That’s the calculation I want to see. Not simply: Gas boiler emits CO₂. Heat pump doesn’t. Therefore heat pump wins. Because an energy system is rather more complicated than that.

Perhaps my boiler isn’t guilty after all

I’ve reached an unexpected conclusion. I don’t dislike heat pumps. They’re rather impressive machines. Installed properly, in the right property, they can provide comfortable heating extremely efficiently. For somebody replacing expensive oil, LPG or direct-electric heating, the argument can be particularly compelling. For somebody with solar panels, a battery and a clever electricity tariff, it may be better still. But that’s not quite the question Britain is asking.

Britain is contemplating moving millions of homes away from an existing gas-heating system towards electricity as part of a national Net Zero strategy. That’s a much bigger undertaking. And if the household economics don’t naturally produce the desired outcome, government grants help.

If consumer demand doesn’t move quickly enough, manufacturers get targets. If electricity demand rises, the grid gets expanded. If domestic gas production falls while we still need gas, we import it.

Each individual decision may have an explanation. But add them together and what we’re looking at isn’t really a boiler replacement programme. It’s an enormous re-engineering of the way Britain heats itself. Perhaps that will prove worthwhile. Perhaps heat pumps will become cheaper. Perhaps electricity prices will fall relative to gas. Perhaps new houses designed around low-temperature heating will make the transition increasingly straightforward.

All perfectly possible. But I’m still rather fond of the little white box in my cupboard. It works. Well, actually, as I write this it isn’t working at all.

It’s switched off.

It’s September and I don’t need the heating yet. Which means that, at this precise moment, its carbon emissions are exemplary. Perhaps I should apply for a certificate.

But when winter arrives, it will do something rather useful. It will keep my house warm. The infrastructure supplying it already exists. And replacing it with a heat pump doesn’t simply replace one appliance with another. It moves part of Britain’s winter heating demand from one national energy system onto another.

So before somebody finally declares my gas boiler guilty, I’d like the prosecution to answer one question.

What is the complete cost of replacing it, not merely to me, but to Britain, and what exactly do we get in return? I don’t think that’s an unreasonable thing to ask. After all, it’s my house.

And when I eventually switch the boiler on, I’d quite like to stay warm.